Small Businesses Have Surged in Black Communities. Was It the Stimulus?By rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 10:39am |
Over the last year, multiple stimulus measures from the federal government have helped families buy groceries, pay rent and build a financial cushion. This aid might have also helped start a new era of entrepreneurship.
There has been a surge in start-ups in America that experts have yet to fully explain. But a new study — using data that allows researchers to more precisely track new businesses across time and place — finds that the surge coincides with federal stimulus, and is strongest in Black communities.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/24/upshot/stimulus-covid-startups-increase.html
When the researchers mapped the data, they found that the ZIP codes that experienced the greatest increase in business registrations were in Black areas, particularly higher median- income Black neighborhoods. Even after controlling for other variables, the proportion of Black residents in a ZIP code had the strongest impact on the start-up growth rate.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 10:46am
1) March-June 2020 businesses likely started up to do Covid-related business,
2) some people losing jobs would start up online or other services
3) the Moron-in-Chief getting thrown out likely produced optimism for the business climate in December (especially for minorities, especially in Georgia)
4) Biden's gov in full swing and vaccinations going well likely helped that March 2021 uptick. This may be one that a stimulus check helped.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 10:57am