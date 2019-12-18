Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Yang Panders to NYC Yeshiva WarlordsBy NCD on Fri, 05/21/2021 - 1:05pm |
They don't want their youth to be able to succeed in a secular nation, as they would lose control of them. So the leaders of Brooklyn's ultra-orthodox community back the biggest panderer running for mayor, Yang.
".....orthodox children have been sacrificed to religious isolationism and political expediency. Yang's promise to "leave the yeshivas alone" is the worst, the most destructive possible pander, a betrayal of these kids. It means that he is completely unsuited to leadership.". from comment at link.
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/21/nyregion/andrew-yang-orthodox-jewish-mayor.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage#commentsContainer
- Add new comment
- 348 reads
Comments
nothing new or different here, all the Dems do it:
DeBlasio even apologized for being too tough on them about breaking Covid restrictions
And "The Woke" certainly would NOT agree with you, they would not complain about their choices in education, they believe in letting tribals do what they believe and not forcing "colonization" upon them with WASP white supremacist educational requirements. They are definitely not with white western program of educational requirements, school board stories across the country will attest. This is a legit sub culture like all the others that The Woke defend. Taking standardized tests is a BIG NO NO, they may be from a different culture that doesn't value the same things you do, doncha know? Learning western mathematics is definitely negotiable, much less standard English. It's your white supremacy showing when you won't let them study Hebrew and Yiddish instead, and require standarized tests and curricula.
Yang actually has said or done little to upset The Woke excepting support for policing. He's pretty Woke-friendly.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 5:01am
"Yeshiva warlords."
by Orion on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 11:53pm
Yeah, right - a New York proxy flareup for 2 groups in a short PR war elsewhere harkens back to the 15 year rise of the Holocaust. Notice all those seminal moments in the 13 years since Glenn first tried to warn us - there's mm mm, well, perhaps mm....okay but now, did you see the 12 people vs some other impressive huge crowd of 12 or so people in the streets of New York! Doesn't that tell you it's here? Amirite amirite, amirite! Prediction, in 2026 give or take a year & depending on the Israeli election schedule, there will be another cookie cutter flareup signalling the End o'Times, at which point world leaders will signal it's time to get serious about resolving the Mideast Crisis, at which point a lot of words will be fired ...
Good thing we're handling Global Warming more effectively. A shame some monster payout and landscape can't be reached to make all this go away, but then what else useless would we do with our time.
Again, well-played Biden - it's impossible to get through this without looking a little bit sloppy, but he kept it as clean as might be. Diverting from pandemic and Russia and economy and other major issues to keep the Israelis happy with their settlement building and knowing we love them has little payoff. Like children: "ok, we heard you, there's a monster under your bed, now GO TO SLEEP!"
PS - big banners proclaiming "HATRED OF JEWS RETURNING" are as likely to stimulate hatred as warn people of the danger, just saying
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 2:29am