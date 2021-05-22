Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Pew Rearch Center Study of Americans and ‘Cancel Culture':By artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 5:39am |
Where Some See Calls for Accountability, Others See Censorship, Punishment
By Emily A. Vogels, Monica Anderson, Margaret Porteus, Chris Baronovski, Sara Atske Colleen McClain, Brooke Auxier, Andrew Perrin & Meera Ramshankar @ PewResarch.org, May 19
How we did this
Pew Research Center has a long history of studying the tone and nature of online discourse as well as emerging internet phenomena. This report focuses on American adults’ perceptions of cancel culture and, more generally, calling out others on social media. For this analysis, we surveyed 10,093 U.S. adults from Sept. 8 to 13, 2020. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.
This essay primarily focuses on responses to three different open-ended questions and includes a number of quotations to help illustrate themes and add nuance to the survey findings. Quotations may have been lightly edited for grammar, spelling and clarity. Here are the questions used for this essay, along with responses, and its methodology.
- Add new comment
- 2341 reads
Comments
'Cancel culture' is another bumper sticker level BS propaganda tool in the right wing kit bag of whiny victimhood, culture war divisiveness, tribalism and hate, resulting in endless polls, back and forth arguments and 'analysis'.
Meanwhile Republican state legislatures are moving to 'cancel' 100 year old state traditions of direct democracy, drowning the use of citizen initiative and referendum in in a bathtub of onerous and costly red tape and regulations.
by NCD on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:57pm
I like this definition quoted in the Pew article better than yours
I don't see any right wingers involved in this recent story
nor this one
nor this one
Of course threats of harm from a mob if not "politically correct" have always applied to all kinds of politics, not just from woke left, within a political tribe itself. Politicians that are not re-elected have basically become "politically incorrect." They sign up for that risk, though. Hence the practice of "pandering" to the loudest voices is an accepted part of their work, rather than doing and saying what they think is right for their entire constituency.
But it hasn't been applied to many other kinds of jobs until the Trump years started in this country, when someone who was not loyal to his party, but only to himself and those who were fans. A coincidence?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 3:48pm
Another example, a vocal minority using cancel culture power to push extremist views, over the wishes of majority of an identity group; basically, it's being bullies:
Cancel culture means EXTREMIST PURISTS RIGHT AND LEFT get their way
These two discussing make an excellent distinction, where purism is actually part and parcel of an institution, it's not the same thing as extremists taking over pop culture and movements and making people afraid of speaking their mind:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 5:27pm
Just came to mind: Is the Chinese kiddies learnin' the correct message about disastrous cancel culture in the past, or are they not taught that lesson because the government likes to use similar techniques to cancel inconvenient cultures, say like that of Uighurs. I was looking for a picture. Instead I found this from 2014:
All just silly fun and games until somebody
pokes an eye outloses their job...loses their livelihood...loses their freedom in a re-education camp....
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 5:41pm
Are 'conservatives' calling Democrats Red Guards on OAN, Fox? ...where did you come up with this Commie Chinese history, the article is from 2014... and what does that have to do with 'cancel culture' in the US, except perhaps as cancel culture 'silencing' propaganda in right wing tribal media?
5 days ago, The Hill:
"A coalition of conservatives launched a grassroots advocacy organization on Monday to “oppose cancel culture and fight back against the woke mob and their enablers.”
The organization, dubbed Unsilenced Majority, said in a statement that it will serve as a platform to “fight back against the rising tide of left-wing intolerance.”
The group says its key focus areas include promoting free expression without fear of punishment, defending American workers from the “woke mob,” fighting “cancel culture” in education and objecting to “corporate wokeism.”...."
.....FIGHTING PELOSI HEAD OF THE DEMORAT RED GUARDS!!!!!!!!
by NCD on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 10:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 12:39pm
Santorum hurt someone's feelings
(but was he actually wrong? how much Native culture is in American culture?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 4:35pm
If there was nothing,
Why all the reservations?
Is he praising genocide?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 4:58pm
Most Americans have never met a Native American that they know of. Aside from cowboys and Indians or playing in teepees as kids, or the apocryphal First Thanksgiving, there's not a lot from Native culture that touches us. Yes the recent movie ilon Natives in music culture makes it clear there are more with Native blood than we think, but still, it's largely invisible and less noticeable to the average citizen than Ethiopian CA drivers and Vietnamese fishing in Texas - yeah, reservations - kinda like museums. But i recall someone here taking the super-exaggerated number of possible Natives at time if Columbus to prove all sorts of magical things, but north of the Rio Grande the numbers were quite small, like it or not, say 3.8 million for United States *plus* Canada.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 7:14pm
So France, UK and Japan don't exist, most Muricans can't find them. Pacific Ocean just makes it.
When I lived in Michigan, few in a small town had ever been to Ohio.
Both as relevant as yours.
by NCD on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 7:48pm
So splain to me what's relevant - i'll just sit back and pull lint off my ass.
I admit Native references grace several sports teams, and John Wayne built a career on this,
so contributions aren't completely negligible - but what is the huge cultural debt & influence we have from Inuit (sure, Nanook of the North) down to the wiped out natives of Patagonia (the classic epic Chilean poem La Araucana is about this genocide) - how is it that Native culture has any daily impact on American lives, vs say the still present Australian aborigine and New Zealand Maori populations? rmrd helpfully asks "reservations?" but i've travelled widely across the US & never stopped in a reservation, and AFAIK they're mostly museums for non-native folks, not exactly a high participation exercise. I mean, if we complain that 1619 is a distortion of the importance of black slavery prior to US independence, the near total wipeout of Native significance after Wounded Knee, and the lesser significance of "how do we defend ourselves from these people, get rid of them, and take their land - hey, let's wipe out one of their major food & clothing sources!!!" hardly leads to an ongoing relationship - more akin to American Psycho, but even that prolly showed more of a charmed affection for the victims than our relationship to previous occupants. I can tell you growing up in the South there wasn't a whole lot of "this is how Natives lived & how we interacted before Andrew Jackson et al raped & mutilated & sent them packing on a 1000 mile walk to Oklahoma". We didn't even get Cabeza de Vaca - I found out about that much later. Perhaps like Pedro Páramo it's the ghost of that culture that stays with us, but still not sure how it's a huge lasting influence in 2021, unlike say a short-lived topical issue back in the Latin-American Boom Generation.
Tell me, oh wise one! Did Santorum hurt our feelings by pointing out the obvious, that we don't really give a shit about Natives aside from some turquoise jewelry & warm panchos?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 11:12pm
The history taught in the classroom does not mean that Native American history is unimportant.
The Osage became wealthy because huge oil deposits were found on their lands.
The "solution" to the Osage problem was to murder the Osage.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killers_of_the_Flower_Moon
The Code Talkers were a part of the effort to defeat enemies of the United States in World War II
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Code_talker
Until recently, contributions or events concerning marginalized people have not been a major concern in history classes.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 8:53am
You're a weasel, aren't you. The comment was "there isn't much Native American culture in American culture", not that "Native American history is unimportant" - so once again if you can't answer the actual question, you sneak it into something else. Is there much Native American culture in American culture? Aside from a code book story from 80 years ago? Not really, it seems.THansk for playing.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:15am
You did a rant about the fact that you never personally visited a reservation
Then you ranted about turquoise trinkets.
You said that you agree with Santorum that "we" don't care about Native Americans
That means they are unimportant.
PP does not speak for all Americans.
When the environmental movement was beginning, the symbol was Iron Eyes Cody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0sxwGlTLWw
CNN had the good sense to let go of Santorum.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:56am
Native Americans protested the Dakota Access Pipeline
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dakota_Access_Pipeline_protests
Participating in the protests led Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to pursue a political career
https://www.thecut.com/2018/06/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-interview.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 10:06am
No, i mentioned *most people* have never visited a reservation. Santorum didn't say he "didn't care about Native Americans" either, nor did I say they were "unimportant"- you're a real fucker - you shift words to push the discussion elsewhere. Go back to sucking your own dick.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 10:34am
Your words on reservations
You say that you never visited a museum
You say AFAIK they are museums for non-native folks
You say that it is not a "high participation" exercise.
In English, that translates into "most people" never visited a reservation.
Edit to add:
Santorum said that a clean slate was created.
“We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here."
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 10:59am
Most ppl haven't visited a reservation, yes.
A relatively blank slate - what wasn't blank we cleaned. How that translates into Native culture being a significant part of 2021 American culture, I don't knowm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 11:57am
More distraction and Republican stoking of culture war.
Geronimo symbolized the American cultural persona of freedom fighting, equestrian skills and resisting injustice. He was a popular personality at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. Seattle might be Russian or Canadian if Lewis and Clark had not received guidance, negotiation aid and help from a pregnant Native American teenager. Code talkers developed unbreakable secure communication in combat action in the Pacific WW2.
The world knows most distinctive American culture has black origins anyway.
What good has Santorum and his ilk ever done for America?
by NCD on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 5:53pm
AP searches for happy medium on journalist behavior/opinions
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_60ac2e42e4b0d56a83ed33bb
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 2:12am
Reversing aging of news?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 8:06am