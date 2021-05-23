    [Police Brutality redux] Guilt from teen who took Floyd's $20

    By artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 5:03pm |

    ‘I allowed myself to feel guilty for a very long time’: the teenage cashier who took George Floyd’s $20 bill

    @ TheGuardian.com, May 23, two reporters there

    has horrifying stat of which I had no idea

    last year he graduated high school in a state which has the lowest graduation rate, just 65%, for Black students anywhere in the United States.

    be willing to bet, like it or not, profiling of young black men by police, especially if they act and look a certain way, will continue in Minnesota until that number improves. Those without a high school diploma have nowhere to go but down.

    (Has nothing to do with Geo. Floyd's treatment after being in custody, of course.)

    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 11:13pm

    Don't make fun of the Outer Hebrides and Patagonia. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 2:13am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:45pm

    Wow, that's a bit past Al Franken, eh?
    I'm assuming the victims have quite a bit of background on mobile phone, unless those were department issued & taken back...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:02pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:50pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:04am

    This was bound to happen, including Murdoch-style media making a big deal of it:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 12:56pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 1:21pm

    Interesting that consensus at this airport terminal (and at Twitter) seems to be that Karen's have to follow the rules, that there will be no pity it they are manhandled by law enforcement authorities if they don't:

    BOO HOO pic.twitter.com/c50ShTMRcX

    — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) May 27, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:51pm

    cross-links to 3 related news stories that rmrd has placed in the "In the News" section:

    'THEY DO WHAT THEY WANT': MINNEAPOLIS POLICE INJURED PROTESTERS WITH RUBBER BULLETS. THE CITY HAS TAKEN LITTLE ACTION. May 24

    WHITE TROOPERS POLICING BLACK BODIES May 24

    LOUISIANA STATE TROOPERS COVERUP DEATH IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR TWO YEARS May 20


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:01pm

    to some, Joe is ignoring the problem:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:05pm

    where the official BLM organization is at:

    and they retweeted this right before the above:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:10pm

