Representative Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, said on Tuesday that he would oppose bipartisan legislation to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, denouncing a proposed independent inquiry into the deadliest attack on Congress in centuries because it would not examine unrelated “political violence” by left-wing groups.

The announcement by Mr. McCarthy, Republican of California and the minority leader, suggested that a House vote expected as early as Wednesday to create the panel will most likely be a partisan affair, with much of the G.O.P. opposing the effort to scrutinize the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. It is the latest reflection of the party’s unwillingness to grapple with the legacy of the former president’s election lies.

Mr. McCarthy had been pushing for any outside investigation to look at violence by anti-fascists and Black Lives Matter, rather than focus narrowly on the actions of former President Donald J. Trump, who spread the false claims of election fraud that drove the riot, and his supporters who carried it out. Some Republican moderates had already begun signaling they would support the bill.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” Mr. McCarthy said in a statement.

In rejecting the commission, Mr. McCarthy essentially threw one of his key deputies, Representative John Katko of New York, under the bus in favor of shielding Mr. Trump and the party from further scrutiny. Mr. Katko had negotiated the makeup and scope of the commission with his Democratic counterpart on the Homeland Security Committee and enthusiastically endorsed it last Friday .

It was all the more striking coming just days after Mr. McCarthy had maneuvered the ouster from leadership of his No. 3, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, because she refused to drop criticisms of Mr. Trump and Republicans who abetted his election falsehoods. Ms. Cheney had made it clear she believed the commission should have a narrow scope, and she has said that Mr. McCarthy should testify before it about a phone call he had with Mr. Trump during the riot.