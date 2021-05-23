‘I allowed myself to feel guilty for a very long time’: the teenage cashier who took George Floyd’s $20 bill

@ TheGuardian.com, May 23, two reporters there

has horrifying stat of which I had no idea

last year he graduated high school in a state which has the lowest graduation rate, just 65%, for Black students anywhere in the United States.

be willing to bet, like it or not, profiling of young black men by police, especially if they act and look a certain way, will continue in Minnesota until that number improves. Those without a high school diploma have nowhere to go but down.

(Has nothing to do with Geo. Floyd's treatment after being in custody, of course.)

