Article gets into how Covid is affecting NGO's work against child marriage in many places like Nepal. Nepal actually has a legal marriage age of 20, but they're not enforcing it and lots of families are lapsing into old ways against girls' dreams and getting away with off-loading the daughters much earlier.

