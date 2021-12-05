(Rich investtor) Mr. Tusk recently called Mr. Yang 'an empty vessel'.... “Tusk spent the past decade defending billionaires and corporate interests,” said Monica Klein, a progressive political strategist. “If Yang won, there’s no question his agenda would mirror Tusk’s ... Yang now uses Mr. Tusk’s NYC office for storage.

One of Mr. Yang’s very first proposals after announcing his run for mayor was that the city should put a casino on Governors Island... Critics immediately pounced, noting that the island in New York Harbor is a peaceful respite so ill-suited to gambling halls that they are expressly forbidden in the island’s deed. ..

Mr. Yang did not back down. Nor did Mr. Tusk, whose interest in casino investment is longstanding.

In 2018, his casino management company, then called Ivory Gaming, mounted a bid for a casino site in Las Vegas. ..if he won, he would put an ax-throwing facility inside the casino.