Walking along the Greenwood area in Tulsa, you cross paths with luminaries including Rep. James Clyburn, Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, actress Alfre Woodard, Ben Crump, and Roland Martin. You hear 107-year old Viola Fletcher and her 100-year old younger brother describe the events of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community. Despite the horror, you feel joy in the 100th commemoration.

Tomorrow, digging will begin on a mass grave. It is unclear if the bodies are those of those slain in the massacre or the bodies of those who died in the influenza pandemic of 1918. The dig is one sign that the efforts to keep the events of the massacre failed. The massacre has not been covered in history textbooks. Even residents of Tulsa were unaware of the horror. The truth is now available for all to see.

A multitude of documentaries are being televised to remind us of this tragic event.

There are lawsuits seeking reparations for those who had their property stolen.

R.I.P. to those who lost their lives