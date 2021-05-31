Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
As Tulsa digs for victims of the 1921 race massacre, victims say the road to justice is a long oneBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 11:51am |
Walking along the Greenwood area in Tulsa, you cross paths with luminaries including Rep. James Clyburn, Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, actress Alfre Woodard, Ben Crump, and Roland Martin. You hear 107-year old Viola Fletcher and her 100-year old younger brother describe the events of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community. Despite the horror, you feel joy in the 100th commemoration.
Tomorrow, digging will begin on a mass grave. It is unclear if the bodies are those of those slain in the massacre or the bodies of those who died in the influenza pandemic of 1918. The dig is one sign that the efforts to keep the events of the massacre failed. The massacre has not been covered in history textbooks. Even residents of Tulsa were unaware of the horror. The truth is now available for all to see.
A multitude of documentaries are being televised to remind us of this tragic event.
There are lawsuits seeking reparations for those who had their property stolen.
R.I.P. to those who lost their lives
- Add new comment
- 291 reads
Comments
100 Years After the Tulsa Massacre, What Does Justice Look Like?
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/25/magazine/tulsa-race-massacre-1921-greenwood.html
Excellent article on what was destroyed
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/05/24/us/tulsa-race-massacre.html
Teaching students about the massacre
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/31/opinion/tulsa-race-massacre-teaching-history.html
Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church
A structure that survives
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/hundreds-gather-at-historic-tulsa-churchs-prayer-wall/2021/05/31/5856ed64-c236-11eb-89a4-b7ae22aa193e_story.html
Oklahoma Lawsuit Seeks Reparations In Connection To 1921 Tulsa Massacre
https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice
Digging for victims
https://www.news9.com/story/608b6ddcaae3230bef2ee1a2/city-of-tulsa-planning-to-move-forward-with-mass-grave-excavation-in-june--
Edit to add:
First person story of the massacre in book form
https://www.thedailybeast.com/this-black-journalist-made-sure-the-tulsa-race-massacre-was-never-forgotten?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 2:31pm
Not just Tulsa
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/05/31/tulsa-race-massacre-racist-mobs-widespread/7453313002/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 2:44pm
Biden Proclaims Day Of Remembrance For Tulsa Race Massacre
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/biden-proclamation-tulsa-race-massacre-remembrance-day_n_60b524dde4b01de8b7862501
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 5:18pm
Tulsa news paper complicity in the massacre
https://blogs.loc.gov/headlinesandheroes/2021/05/tulsa-race-massacre-newspaper-complicity-and-coverage/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 10:33pm