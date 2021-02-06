Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
100 Experts Express ‘Growing Alarm’ That Republicans Are Endangering DemocracyBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 8:39am |
More than 100 scholars have issued a dire warning that Republicans are putting the nation’s democracy in danger by restricting access to voting and perpetuating the fiction that the 2020 presidential election was not secure.
“We, the undersigned, are scholars of democracy who have watched the recent deterioration of U.S. elections and liberal democracy with growing alarm,” said a statement released Tuesday by the New America think tank. “Specifically, we have watched with deep concern as Republican-led state legislatures across the country have in recent months proposed or implemented what we consider radical changes to core electoral procedures in response to unproven and intentionally destructive allegations of a stolen election.”
The statement was signed by more than 100 academics with expertise in politics, government, international affairs, public policy and other areas.
In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election loss and subsequent lies about the integrity of the voting process, Republican state lawmakers across the country have introduced legislation that would make it harder for people to vote, citing concerns about election security. At least 14 states have enacted 22 laws this year that do so, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
The scholars said arguments made by GOP-controlled state legislatures to curtail voting methods predominantly useful to Democratic-leaning constituencies were reminiscent of those used across the Jim Crow South as reasons for restricting the Black vote.
“In future elections, these laws politicizing the administration and certification of elections could enable some state legislatures or partisan election officials to do what they failed to do in 2020: reverse the outcome of a free and fair election,” they warned
Comments
New op-ed referencing the letter, found because Fukyuma, who signed the letter, "liked" it:
There was no paywall for me when I read it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 12:14pm
I don't see why he's talking about Biden at all in this situation. I don't blame him for it and you know how much i hate Biden. It's all on Manchin and Simena and even if Biden wants to end the filibuster the most he can do is plead with them to change their mind
by ocean-kat on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 3:55pm
Major Kyrsten Sinema Supporter Says Abolish Filibuster Or Get Out Of The Senate
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, who prominently backed Kyrsten Sinema’s election to the Senate, is now saying she doesn’t belong in office anymore unless she helps abolish the filibuster.
Woods, a former Republican, was attorney general from from 1991-1999 and worked for the late Sen. John McCain (R). In 2018, he switched parties and became a Democrat.
That year, he also endorsed Sinema, and the campaign even featured him in one of its ads saying, “We need more people who are not just politicians who will say or do anything to get elected.”
But on Friday, Woods was much less enthusiastic about Sinema in comments to HuffPost. He said he feels very strongly about passage of H.R. 1 ― Democrats’ For the People Act, a democracy reform and voting rights bill ― and believes the Senate must abolish the filibuster, which is something Sinema has said she is adamantly against. (Sinema is, however, a co-sponsor of the For the People Act.)
“I do think that Sen. Sinema and every senator should support ending the filibuster for the voting rights bill,” he said, adding, “To keep the Jim Crow filibuster while losing some of these basic voting rights that are central to our democracy is preposterous.”
“Sen. Sinema should know that, so should Sen. Manchin,” Woods said, referring to West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, who also opposes removing the filibuster. “At the end of the day, I’m very hopeful that they’ll come around and do the right thing. But if they don’t, then I don’t think they belong in the Senate anymore.”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/grant-woods-kyrsten-sinema-filibuster-abolish_n_60ba6545e4b0f479d610a23d
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 5:00pm
North Carolina county bans Coca-Cola machines after company criticizes Georgia voting law
"Our Board felt that was the best way to take a stand and express our disappointment in Coca-Cola's actions," a Surry County commissioner wrote in a letter to the company's CEO.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/north-carolina-county-bans-coca-cola-machines-after-company-criticizes-n1269615
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 5:06pm
Muricans once respected Coca Cola machines, only imminent nuclear war could weaken that sacred bond.
by NCD on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 5:24pm