Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[Police Brutality redux] Guilt from teen who took Floyd's $20By artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 5:03pm |
‘I allowed myself to feel guilty for a very long time’: the teenage cashier who took George Floyd’s $20 bill
@ TheGuardian.com, May 23, two reporters there
has horrifying stat of which I had no idea
last year he graduated high school in a state which has the lowest graduation rate, just 65%, for Black students anywhere in the United States.
be willing to bet, like it or not, profiling of young black men by police, especially if they act and look a certain way, will continue in Minnesota until that number improves. Those without a high school diploma have nowhere to go but down.
(Has nothing to do with Geo. Floyd's treatment after being in custody, of course.)
[thread continued from Police Brutality & Interaction | dagblog ]
- Add new comment
- 4062 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 11:13pm
Don't make fun of the Outer Hebrides and Patagonia.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 2:13am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:45pm
Wow, that's a bit past Al Franken, eh?
I'm assuming the victims have quite a bit of background on mobile phone, unless those were department issued & taken back...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:04am
This was bound to happen, including Murdoch-style media making a big deal of it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 12:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 1:21pm
Interesting that consensus at this airport terminal (and at Twitter) seems to be that Karen's have to follow the rules, that there will be no pity it they are manhandled by law enforcement authorities if they don't:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:51pm
Karens follow rules? Frayed knot...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vaxxer-virginia-christine-lewis-brown...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 8:42pm
cross-links to 3 related news stories that rmrd has placed in the "In the News" section:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:01pm
to some, Joe is ignoring the problem:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:05pm
where the official BLM organization is at:
and they retweeted this right before the above:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:10pm
There's gonna be kickback to the dominant media narrative now; A & E fans are not necessarily the same demographic as Fox News fans -
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 6:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:03am
^ Tip: Democrats do have to win elections to do this.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:05am
This is what it is. He knows the words that resound with a lot of people who are far from right wingers - those that just want a stable society to live in. Democrats shouldn't be deluded into thinking that they are not going to hear a lot more like this for the foreseeable future:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:59pm
they have the above thread pinned to the top of their Twitter page, it is their big scoop and I have seen more than several retweet it with opinion added. I would just like to point out that race appears to have little to do with this story.
also they have put out this op-ed
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 3:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 11:38pm
On the problems of police reform in Chicago, thread recommended by Peter Moskos.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 2:14am
this sounds like NYPD doesn't have the same reform restriction problems as Office Potatoes has in Chicago.
don't honestly know for sure
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 9:22pm
I've got a couple points to make on this as regards to official BLM folks and many sympathizers with them
- notice that once again, this is a non-black victim
- notice that a libertarian publication is the one writing an article on this case and that it is also publishing on many other cases on topic. Which suggests perhaps there is more in common between official BLM anti-police activism and libertarians and perhaps even Boogaloo Bois types, than there is with the Democratic party, which after all, is pretty supportive of the whole idea of government, big government which regulates itself, and not via civil suits
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 6:12pm
Here's how having a kindly social-working approach can work out for cops:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 8:38pm
I often see "Defund" and "Abolish" activists claim "they all lie". Is this one lying?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:03pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 2:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 2:56am
I didn't read into this deeply and may be interpreting it wrong but it looks to me like this white (or Hispanic? whatevah-light skinned) cop just took a deal to rat on his black-skinned crooked partner (I believe a whole squad of them were involved in the fatal "drug raid"?)
I admit I am just not that interested once they are caught, I think: let the justice system do its thing
edit to add: the pictures being used to illus. this story here and elsewhere are misleading because they are pictures from earlier when they both turned themselves in-that much I did check out, I think there are 3 of that particular moment at Houston Chronicle, labeled more clearly.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:05am
this is just a lovely place for all concerned, inmates (innocent until proven guilty types) and guards both; you would never hear me argue against razing it and starting over:
NYC tax money, however is going for shit like this to have people practice their first amendment rights in strange ways:
and other assorted stuff like the Mayor's wife's gazillion dollar plan to aid mental health which has done less than zero concerning actual criminally mentally ill people wandering the streets and attacking other citizens in various ways (actually, I believe it never was even intended to help with those kind of people, it was like a kumbaya project of some type to help with talk therapy with depression or some such, failed even with what it intended to do)
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:16am
One hangup with guards at MCC where Epstein died is despite their plea deal, it's not clear they were on duty still when Epstein died, and much of the dysfunction was normal everyday way things are there, like as we would to find a Barr-sriven conspiracy
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:36am
makes the point that a sense of humor and self-deprecation could help with a police force's image:
edit to add this too. dropping the bitterness and tit-for-tat game, this is the right way to respond to being banned from marching in the gay pride parade in uniform:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 12:42pm
Wauwatosa residents say: thanks for the fish, BLM protesters from outside our city limits, all over one black cop...
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 10:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:06am