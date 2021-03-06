Per a press release sent to The Root, We the People is set to teach kids all about American civics as well as empower and “educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people.” Spanning across ten animated music videos, the former president and first lady also tapped a handful of creatives and musicians to help bring the sometimes tedious tidbits of U.S. civics from somber to showstopping. Those artists include H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Cordae, Daveed Diggs, Andra Day, poet Amanda Gorman, KYLE, Brandi Carlisle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Rexha and Adam Lambert. The series serves as “an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

