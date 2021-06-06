Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Joe Manchin: Why I'm voting against the For the People ActBy rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 10:45am |
The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics. Least of all, protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner.
During my time as West Virginia’s secretary of state, I was determined to protect this right and ensure our elections are fair, accessible and secure. Not to benefit my party but all the people of West Virginia. For example, as secretary of state I took specific actions to establish early voting for the first time in West Virginia in order to provide expanded options for those whose work or family schedule made it difficult for them to vote on Election Day. Throughout my tenure in politics, I have been guided by this simple philosophy — our party labels can’t prevent us from doing what is right.
Unfortunately, we now are witnessing that the fundamental right to vote has itself become overtly politicized. Today’s debate about how to best protect our right to vote and to hold elections, however, is not about finding common ground, but seeking partisan advantage. Whether it is state laws that seek to needlessly restrict voting or politicians who ignore the need to secure our elections, partisan policymaking won’t instill confidence in our democracy — it will destroy it.
As such, congressional action on federal voting rights legislation must be the result of both Democrats and Republicans coming together to find a pathway forward or we risk further dividing and destroying the republic we swore to protect and defend as elected officials.
Democrats in Congress have proposed a sweeping election reform bill called the For the People Act. This more than 800-page bill has garnered zero Republican support. Why? Are the very Republican senators who voted to impeach Trump because of actions that led to an attack on our democracy unwilling to support actions to strengthen our democracy? Are these same senators, whom many in my party applauded for their courage, now threats to the very democracy we seek to protect?
The truth, I would argue, is that voting and election reform that is done in a partisan manner will all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen
Manchin points out the lie of the position taken by Fukuyama and Appiah. Reaching across the aisle is impossible. You cannot negotiate with people who, in the name of white identity politics, say that Trump is the rightful President. Manchin, a supposed ally, is willing to let issues to combat things like voter suppression die. Fukuyama and Appiah have no real world application.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 2:24pm
Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said on Sunday that while he is “very reluctant” to abolish the legislative filibuster, he would side with passing voting-rights legislation over the filibuster if he had to make a choice. With moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema opposing any elimination or weakening of the filibuster to pass the Biden administration’s agenda items, King—who caucuses with Democrats—was pressed by CNN anchor Jake Tapper on his stance.
“Not in general,” King replied when asked if he was ready to “get rid of the filibuster,” adding: “I’m very reluctant about it. But if it comes down to voting rights and the rights of Americans to go to the polls and select their leaders versus the filibuster, I’ll choose democracy.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/sen-angus-king-very-reluctant-to-end-filibuster-but-will-choose-democracy-over-it?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 5:58pm
Mondaire Jones Says Manchin Op-Ed Might as Well Be Titled 'Why I'll Vote to Preserve Jim Crow'
https://www.newsweek.com/mondaire-jones-says-manchin-op-ed-might-well-titled-why-ill-vote-preserve-jim-crow-1597966
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 9:16pm
The 800 page Bill passed by the House is frankly ridiculous, even if there were 60 Democrat senators if would not pass, and if it did, it would be blicked by courts and litigated for years. The NYT lead editorial today :
...Democrats in Congress have crafted an election bill, H.R. 1, that is poorly matched to the moment. The legislation attempts to accomplish more than is currently feasible, while failing to address some of the clearest threats to democracy, especially the prospect that state officials will seek to overturn the will of voters.... Because there is little chance the bill will pass in its current form, Democrats face a clear choice. They can wage what might be a symbolic (and likely doomed) fight for all the changes they would like. Or they can confront the acute crisis at hand by crafting a more focused bill, perhaps more palatable for more senators, that aims squarely at ensuring that Americans can cast votes and that those votes are counted....
by NCD on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 10:11pm
Thanks, I'll check it out.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 11:41pm
Montellaro covers voting rights topic for Politico:
he mentions Rick Hasen, who is "Election Law Blogger" as well as Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine; and most recently author of "Election Meltdown" (http://electionmeltdown.com) that many people consider the major expert on topic. Hasen's twitter feed is https://twitter.com/rickhasen and it is a good idea to follow him if you are interested in this.
I see Hasen retweeted the above and he also retweeted this:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 12:11am
another related thing Hasen just retweeted (and Kanefield is herself a law professor at UC Berkeley)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 12:16am
pile-on (of a meme I've seen a lot):
She's a Dem and a lawyer and fed up reading politically stupid people. Beyond that I don't know anything about her. She also retweeted this, a good thought-provoker
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:25pm
You can tell the truth with enough information left out that it's a lie. While it may be true that Manchin has voted with the democrats more often than Sanders I'd bet that looked at on a case by case basis Sanders has voted with the dems more often when his vote was needed. And going forward I'll bet that Sanders votes with the dems on moderate legislation more than Manchin will.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:58pm
Calling Manchin's bluff
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/07/time-call-manchins-bluff/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 10:39am
Highly unusual for CNN'S Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju to make a comment like this:
Klobuchar has clarified:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 2:20pm
....The internal contradiction of Manchin’s position (on the right to vote) is summarized in the first two sentences (in his just published op-ed). The first one establishes that the right to vote is fundamental: “The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics.” But in the next line, he qualifies that this right can “never” be protected in a partisan fashion: “Least of all, protecting this right, which is a value I share, should never be done in a partisan manner.”
Here we have two values in conflict: the right to vote, and the evil of partisan voting laws. Manchin claims the first to be “fundamental,” but if he is unwilling to violate the second value to secure it, then it clearly isn’t......
Jon Chait
by NCD on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 2:32pm