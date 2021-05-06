Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Fauci Now Scapegoat for 900k US COVID DeadBy NCD on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 5:17pm |
... For those not neck deep in OAN, Newsmax, or Fox News, it may be hard to fathom just how much those channels have become a 24/7 assault on the 80-year-old doctor .... these outlets are in heavy rotation with the idea that COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab, operated by a friend of Dr. Fauci, that Fauci helped China in covering up that origin, and that this somehow absolves Donald Trump of all responsibility in 900,000 American deaths.
... that’s the lightweight version. The version being pushed by multiple “guests” and “experts” appearing on these programs is that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was deliberately engineered to infect people as part of a program that Fauci—and President Barack Obama—approved of and funded.
Donald Trump and his Republican allies have spent the past few weeks trying to rewrite or distort the history of the pandemic, attempting with renewed vigor to villainize Anthony S. Fauci while lionizing the former president for what they portray as heroic foresight and underappreciated efforts to combat the deadly virus.
Trump, who is expected to discuss the pandemic at an event in North Carolina Saturday night, is planning to make it a chief argument in a reputation rehabilitation effort. And Republicans are also making it a centerpiece of their midterm election campaigns, pledging to hold congressional investigations if they win back the House majority. link
by NCD on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 6:04pm
Hillary's emails
Obama is a Muslim
Now Fauci
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 7:16pm
"The emails" comprise Fauci, in February 2020, not knowing where the virus came from, and saying normal facemasks don't filter viruses.
A month later on 3/16, Senior Research Associate Richard Epstein, a colleague of Trump's Fave Virus Advisor Dr. Atlas both from the Stanford Hoover Institute, forecast only 500 Americans in total ... would die of Covid, that in a Hoover article titled Coronavirus Perspective.
BUT THE EMAILS!!
by NCD on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 12:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:09am
BTW, anyone found 11,780 votes for Trump in Georgia?
If
the FührerTrump calls and commands, each Republican must obey without question, whatever he may say. With the FührerTrump Republicans are everything, without him we are nothing.
'Hermann G' McCönnell
by NCD on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 10:38am
Frum is pointing out a possible glimpse of the future ala Trumpism without Trump, what's it gonna be like:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:48pm