Harris safely returns to air base after plane has 'technical issue' while departing for first foreign tripBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 10:45am |
(CNN)Vice President Kamala Harris, who was en route to Latin America on Sunday, safely returned to Joint Base Andrews after her plane had a "technical issue," according to Harris' chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders.
"It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns," Sanders said, adding that the vice president would be switching planes to continue the trip.
A spokesperson for the vice president declined to provide additional comment.
The print pooler on board Air Force Two reported that "there was an unusual noise that came from the landing gear when we took off but the landing back at JBA was completely normal."
https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/06/politics/kamala-harris-plane-technical-issue-foreign-trip-guatemala/index.html
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 4:33am
What came before in the interview.
https://www.theroot.com/lester-holt-tried-it-presses-vice-president-kamala-har-1847054810
Harris is attempting to stop the surge at its source
If she went to the border, Sullivan would accuse her of doing a photo-op.
What is Harris's assignment?
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03/29/kamala-harris-border-immigration-478435
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 8:50am
What did Sully say, and why did he say it?
Dial up Jen Psaki - compare and contrast.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 11:06am
Sullivan really doesn't matter.
"Least talented"?
Harris has been to the border, just not as VP.
If we begin to see changes in the behavior in Guatemala and Mexico, Harris wins.
The slogan will be that the surge slowed.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 11:14am
The slogan will be that Harris is out of her depth (except for true believers/fans)
She's got a lot fo growing to do by 2024 if she stands a chance of stepping in for Joe.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 5:43am
While NBC's Holt asks if Harris will visit the border, Harris notes that there will be no quick solutions
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/06/08/harris-no-quick-fix-on-immigration-issues-in-northern-triangle-492116
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 10:16am