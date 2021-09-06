Verda Tetteh used her graduation speech to talk about resilience. “Because if we’re being honest with ourselves, some of us were born with the odds stacked against us,” she told more than 200 fellow seniors at Fitchburg High School in Fitchburg, Mass., where most students are deemed “economically disadvantaged.”

“To every immigrant child, you can make it,” she said, crying. Tetteh, whose family is from Ghana, certainly had — securing a prestigious state scholarship and admission to Harvard. Later at last Friday’s graduation she got her school’s highest honor: a “General Excellence” award that came with $40,000.

Tetteh beamed onstage for a quick picture in her maroon cap and gown, then headed back to her seat. The ceremony went on. But as the assistant principal wrapped up his address, Tetteh made her way back to the podium for something unscripted.

She’d been listening to school leaders espouse “being selfless and being bold,” she said. She hoped that administrators would consider giving her award money to someone going to a community college like the one that helped her mom.

“I am so very grateful for this, but I also know that I am not the one who needs this the most,” she said.

Out on the grass, her classmates rose from their folding chairs to cheer. It was her second standing ovation that day.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” principal Jeremy Roche told The Washington Post on Tuesday.