[Race History] NAMIBIAN GENOCIDE OF 1904By rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:36pm |
It has been called the first genocide of the 20th century, the “forgotten genocide’’ and the genocide that was the precursor of the Holocaust. Tens of thousands of Africans were killed between 1904 and 1908 by German soldiers in what is now Namibia, a vast, arid country northwest of South Africa.
German soldiers targeted people of two ethnic groups — the Herero and the Nama — because they had resisted land grabs by German settlers. Africans were shot, hanged, abandoned in the desert and died in concentration camps. Descendants of the Herero and Nama, marginalized groups within Namibia itself, kept alive the stories of their genocide through oral tradition and cultural events.
A push to recognize the genocide began after Namibia’s independence in 1990, and grew stronger with the 100th anniversary of the atrocities in 2004. In recent years — with researchers and left-leaning politicians pushing Germany to come to terms with its rarely examined colonial history — the process gained momentum.
While Germany indicated early on that it was ready to recognize the atrocities as a genocide, there was a stumbling block: money, not only the amount to be given, but what any payment would be called.
On Friday, Germany formally described the killings as a genocide, agreed to issue an apology and committed to providing $1.35 billion toward reconstruction and development projects. The Namibian government hailed the agreement, and some Namibians welcomed it.
But Herero and Nama leaders dismissed the deal as a “public relations coup” because it did not include funds deemed “reparations.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/28/world/europe/germany-namibia-genocide.html
BUCKINGHAM PALACE BANNED ETHNIC MINORITIES FROM OFFICE ROLES, PAPERS REVEAL
The Queen’s courtiers banned “coloured immigrants or foreigners” from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s, according to newly discovered documents that will reignite the debate over the British royal family and race.
The documents also shed light on how Buckingham Palace negotiated controversial clauses – that remain in place to this day – exempting the Queen and her household from laws that prevent race and sex discrimination.
The papers were discovered at the National Archives as part of the Guardian’s ongoing investigation into the royal family’s use of an arcane parliamentary procedure, known as Queen’s consent, to secretly influence the content of British laws.
Read the article at https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jun/02/buckingham-palace-banned-ethnic-minorities-from-office-roles-papers-reveal
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:46pm
AS TULSA DIGS FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1921 RACE MASSACRE, VICTIMS SAY THE ROAD TO JUSTICE IS A LONG ONE
Walking along the Greenwood area in Tulsa, you cross paths with luminaries including Rep. James Clyburn, Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, actress Alfre Woodard, Ben Crump, and Roland Martin. You hear 107-year old Viola Fletcher and her 100-year old younger brother describe the events of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community. Despite the horror, you feel joy in the 100th commemoration.
Tomorrow, digging will begin on a mass grave. It is unclear if the bodies are those of those slain in the massacre or the bodies of those who died in the influenza pandemic of 1918. The dig is one sign that the efforts to keep the events of the massacre failed. The massacre has not been covered in history textbooks. Even residents of Tulsa were unaware of the horror. The truth is now available for all to see.
A multitude of documentaries are being televised to remind us of this tragic event.
There are lawsuits seeking reparations for those who had their property stolen.
R.I.P. to those who lost their lives
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/31/us/black-wall-street-massacre-victims-bur...
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:54pm
Medal of Honor at Last for Black WWI Veteran
Henry Johnson, all 5-feet-4 of him, was given the name “black death” for his valor in the Argonne forest during World War I. Cries of “Oh, you Black Death!” at a homecoming parade in Harlem greeted his return to the U.S. after the war. But Johnson’s legend quickly faded. He was too black to be an American hero and too crippled by war to hold his old job. He died in 1929, just over a decade after the war ended, destitute and unheralded.
Henry’s son, Herman Johnson, was raised by a great aunt and uncle. He knew his father only from occasional meetings in public parks and later visits to VA hospital rooms. After his father’s death, there wasn’t even a grave for Herman to visit
https://www.thedailybeast.com/medal-of-honor-at-last-for-black-wwi-veteran
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 12:57pm
VMI has tolerated ‘racist and sexist culture’ and must change, investigation finds
An independent investigation of the culture at Virginia Military Institute released Tuesday found ‘a racist and sexist culture,’ fierce resistance to change and a fear of retaliation among students and faculty who want to report bigotry or sexual misconduct to administrators.
“This investigation found that institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and left unaddressed at VMI. The racist and misogynistic acts and outcomes uncovered during this investigation are disturbing,” said the report, authored by lawyers at the law firm Barnes & Thornburg, who were paid $1 million by the state for the probe. “Although VMI has no explicitly racist or sexist policies that it enforces, the facts reflect an overall racist and sexist culture.”
The report recommended requiring VMI, the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, to create a sweeping reform plan and to submit quarterly reports to the state on its progress. It also urged Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and the General Assembly to appoint a committee with no ties to VMI to evaluate those reports and address “any lack of substantial progress.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/vmi-report-investigation-racism/202...
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 1:04pm
How the Father of Modern Policing ‘Abolished’ the Police
August Vollmer has been hailed by many in law enforcement as the father of modern American policing. He has also been criticized for pioneering the militarization of the police and espousing the racist theories of eugenics. What’s rarely talked about, however, is that he began his tenure as the head of the police department of Berkeley, Calif., in 1905 by forcing all of his deputies to resign — arguably a kind of early experiment in abolishing the police. He eventually replaced them with college-educated people, hoping they would usher in a new, progressive era in policing.
In Mr. Vollmer’s ideal world, cops would never have to bust heads; instead, they would use their smarts to bring about social reforms that prevented people from becoming “crooks” in the first place. “You prevent people from doing wrong,” a protégé recalled Mr. Vollmer saying in a speech to a group of officers. “That’s the mission of a policeman. I’ll admire you more if in the first year you don’t make a single arrest.”
A 1916 article that Mr. Vollmer co-wrote disparaged traditional police departments as corrupt, inept and violent, with officers chosen for their “political pull and brute strength.” His solution, which became a reality at the University of California, Berkeley, was “a school for the special training of police officers,” which would grant the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in criminology.
It sounds like an uncontroversial suggestion. But Mr. Vollmer’s police school was actually part of a radical plan to dissolve the Berkeley Police Department and rebuild it as a better organization
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/03/opinion/august-vollmer-abolish-police...
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 2:21pm
ANTOINE FUQUA TO DIRECT SERIES HIGHLIGHTING HYPOCRISY OF ENSLAVED PEOPLE OWNER GEORGE WASHINGTON
The President has a pilot script and an eight-episode bible for a series that tells the complex story of America’s first elected leader and the contradictions behind the man who, after leading the country to victory in the Revolutionary War, made an indelible mark on setting up a democratic government as its first president. In his first 153 days, Washington unified the warring factions of the country; organized the State, Treasury and what was then called the War Department; set up the Supreme Court; and ratified the Bill of Rights and the Constitution in 1791.
There is hypocrisy: Washington and wife Martha owned 300 enslaved people who toiled on their Virginia plantation. He ripped nine of them away from their families to join him when he set up the government in New York, where slavery was not outlawed until 1807.
https://www.theroot.com/antoine-fuqua-to-direct-series-highlighting-hypocrisy-o-1847023632
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 2:41am
THE RACIST LEGACY MANY BIRDS CARRY
Corina Newsome is a Black ornithologist, as rare as some of the birds she studies.
When she joined Georgia Audubon last year, the group’s executive director called her hiring a first step to “begin working to break down barriers” so that people from all communities can fully enjoy birding and the outdoors.
But overcoming those barriers will be daunting. As with the wider field of conservation, racism and colonialism are in ornithology’s DNA, indelibly linked to its origin story. The challenge of how to move forward is roiling White ornithologists as they debate whether to change as many as 150 eponyms, names of birds that honor people with connections to slavery and supremacy.
The Bachman’s sparrow, Wallace’s fruit dove and other winged creatures bear the names of men who fought for the Southern cause, stole skulls from Indian graves for pseudoscientific studies that were later debunked, and bought and sold Black people. Some of these men stoked violence and participated in it without consequence.
Even John James Audubon’s name is fraught in a nation embroiled in a racial reckoning. Long the most recognized figure in North American birding for his detailed drawings of the continent’s species, he was also an enslaver who mocked abolitionists working to free Black people. Some of his behavior is so shameful that the 116-year-old National Audubon Society — the country’s premier bird conservation group, with 500 local chapters — hasn’t ruled out changing its name. An oriole, warbler and shearwater all share it.
“I am deeply troubled by the racist actions of John James Audubon and recognize how painful that legacy is for Black, Indigenous and people of color who are part of our staff, volunteers, donors and members,” interim chief executive Elizabeth Gray said in a statement in May. “Although we have begun to address this part of our history, we have a lot more to unpack.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/interactive/2021/bird-names-racism-audubon/?itid=hp-top-table-main
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:15am
Still struggling with how a term black people used to identify themselves in 1963, including by MLK and other respected black leaders, is "offensive", "awful" and "derogatory" even as preserved on a plaque still in place as put 60 years earlier.
And considering it's the Spanish word for "black" in the rather Hispanic (30%) state of Texas we're talking about, do black people walk around cringing when Hispanics speak?
Does "obsolete", "fallen into disuse", "antiquated" not suffice these days - anything out of favor and no long current must be considered "offensive" and completely erased?
Imagine women asked for a tenth of this treatment.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_60c0bd7ce4b017b0c9adc681
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 1:04am
Word meanings change all the time.
Nothing remarkable
https://www.ferris.edu/HTMLS/news/jimcrow/question/2010/october.htm
Edit to add:
As far back as when MLK was in junior high, he used Black interchangeably with Negro
Black became the common term.
https://kinginstitute.stanford.edu/king-papers/documents/negro-and-constitution
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 8:21am
Yeah, it is remarkable. 50 years ago MLK talked about Negroes and The Negro. Sure, Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael proposed a more prideful option, but "National Association of Colored People" lives on despite that term falling out of favored too, and for all the screaming about "the N word", a lot of blacks continue to use that word multiple times a day, and Negro ain't "the N word".
I don't think you can name me anything similar of any cultural shift around the world, but you're so fucking glib anyway, as if sure, Stokely Carmichael was the most important thing to happen to a largely conservative church-going group of people. And we're talking about some respectful signs from 60 years ago, not Confederate statues and the like. Whatever - boring as always.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 7:58am
Carmichael was speaking during the Black Power era.
Usually, the way it works now is that Black movements in the United States inspire others, rather than vice versa.
Marti Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter inspired activists in other countries.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 8:26am
You can be inspired by someone and not have to renounce and feel "offended" by your previous life, your previous speech. Should I run around looking for embarrassing 1950s white talk to cancel, "you're the boss, applesauce..."? Maybe we should ban the showing of beat era "go cat go" movies, or Elvis jailhouse rock stuff... I'm pretty sure Sydney Poitier used the word Negro in several films - should it be bleeped out, overdubbed?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 9:55am
The movies are the movies
There was a guy who sung Mammy in blackface on screen.
It is 2021, the current generation of Black people get to decide what to call themselves
You are free to keep using "Negro".
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:16am
This isn't about 2021 - it's about converting stuff thats been sitting around since 1963 just cuz their lingo on musty signs is oddly enough old style. Is reading the word "Negro" on a historical description as "awful" as watching a cringeworthy blackface minstrel performance?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 10:36am