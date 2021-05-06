Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Maya Wiley For New York City MayorBy rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 5:03pm |
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has endorsed civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley for New York City mayor.
Ocasio-Cortez gave her approval to the progressive mayoral candidate at a City Hall event Saturday where she also endorsed dozens of City Council candidates.
“I’m putting Maya number one,” the congresswoman said in a speech, the New York Daily News reported.
“She will be a progressive in Gracie Mansion” Ocasio-Cortez added. “We can’t let New York become a playground for the wealthy where working people cannot afford to live.”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-endorses-maya-wiley-for-new-york-city-mayor_n_60bbcdaee4b019366ad3b849
I am surprised you think this is big news, as if AOC is a big star within NYC who is going to affect the vote; actually she's not, she just represents ultra progressives who attack the Dem establishment, which is large and entrenched. She's just basically agreeing with the people who would already vote for Maya Wiley, adding no one new.
The endorsement that many are saying seems to have made a difference is the NYTimes editorial board for Kathryn Garcia. She was liked by many as a second choice type because for some reason she got the label "could never win", and the NYT endorsement helped her rise in the polls.
Anyhow I just posted this on the policing thread
in the NYC mayoral race, current frontrunner candidate Eric Adams is now specifically attacking AOC, along with her endorsed candidate, Maya Wiley, as wanting to slash police budgets and shrink police:
I think the attack will work with lots of voters, especially immigrant voters.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 5:13pm
I merely posted a headline
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 5:56pm
Interesting, I see Maya's staff been busy all morning using last night's news to write a "I'm really for law and order too but police are still the enemy too" speech. She's giving it shortly, we'll see if anyone new that didn't support her before is won over:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:27pm
looking like everyone's gonna use the 10-yr.-old:
which is politically smart, if nauseating, because you want the Rockaways demographic vote more than you want the type of people who are able to hang out in Greenwich Village's Washington Sq. park late at night on the weekend
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:33pm
BTW, the NYPD was there, they are always there, it's quite a different precinct than Manhattan's Greenwich Village, a different world, actually:
we actually have 77 police precincts in NYC and a mayor who doesn't realize they are each and everyone like a different town in this country with different problems is going to fail in whatever he/she promises in the campaign. Generalizing about the matter is just so much bullshit.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:42pm
and one thing Garcia is actually doing right as far as courting votes is focusing on who is giving the orders about what the NYPD needs to focus on--she says DeBlasio needs to order them to focus more on the gun problem--he is probably caring right now about keeping Manhattan (and his favorite librul yuppie nabe in Brooklyn of course) tourist-friendly to reinvigorate the economy to get some more money rolling in.
The NYPD does know how to get crime down, they can transfer forces using Compstat in a literal NY minute to those areas where lots of gun crime and take them away from areas of little trouble if those are their orders! Of course other things might interfere with those orders: stuff like rich liberal donors complaining about noise and nasty people hanging around their hood, and the opposite: woke type complaining that too many police are hanging around bad neighborhoods with lots of gun activity and harassing young males, they should leave us alone to shoot each other...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:53pm
non New Yorkers need to know something AOC won't tell you, that Maya Wiley has a big hypocritical policing problem (as I saw one person describe it: classic old fashioned limousine liberal)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:04pm
new mayoral race poll of likely voters, where Eric Adams jumps to lead, but more importantly 72% strongly/somewhat agree NYPD should put more officers on the street (released today)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 8:01pm
edit to add: they don't go here, but everyone else is, lncluding Adams:
and the Murdoch types are especially playing up the "limo liberal" aspect, because they know that is actually a big support killer in NYC at large (this is why candidates have to have a picture of them riding the subway and even AOC goes to big pains to play up her "I don't live luxuriously" bonafides):
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/08/2021 - 5:47pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 2:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 10:36pm
interesting that Daily News rougher on her than the NYPost:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 10:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 1:32pm