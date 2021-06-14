Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Senate confirms D.C. Circuit nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Merrick GarlandBy rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:45pm |
The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday to the influential federal appeals court in Washington, elevating a trial court judge who is considered a contender for a potential opening on the Supreme Court.
Three Republicans joined Democrats in approving Jackson’s nomination in a 53-to-44 vote.
Jackson, 50, was nominated in March as part of Biden’s first slate of judicial picks from diverse personal and professional backgrounds. She fills the vacancy left on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who served on the bench for 24 years.
A former law clerk to Justice Stephen G. Breyer, Jackson is often mentioned as someone who could fulfill President Biden’s pledge to put the first Black woman on the high court.
Comments
Mitch McConnell Says He Would Block A Joe Biden Supreme Court Pick In 2024
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mitch-mcconnell-supreme-court-breyer_n_60c7761be4b0292575a52c57
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:50pm
On their vote on Biden's Federal Trade Commissioner:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 2:58am
Ugh. So why not an Asian female on the Supreme Court? Or native American. Or Buddhist or Muslim? Or Vietnamese to make up for the war? LGBTQIA+? Why not a Pole? No Greeks? Or an Indian (double points for H1-B). Or a handicapped person (like 1 in 10 Americans?)
Normally a Supreme Court contender works a decade or so for th Circuit Court of Appeals. Guess our quota system has to work triple time to make amends. Our team can ram through a pandering choice just like their team rammed through a completely unqualified pandering choice.. what could go wrong?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 8:01am
She is one of Biden's first picks.
From the article:
The Constitution does not place requirements on Supreme Court nominees. Nominees are not even required to be lawyers. Elena Kagan came from the staff of an elite law school.
https://www.encyclopedia.com/articles/qualifications-to-become-a-supreme-court-justice/
Biden's picks include Asian Americans and Muslims.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/legal-issues/biden-judicial-nominees-ketanji--brown-jackson/2021/03/29/38efad34-7773-11eb-8115-9ad5e9c02117_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 8:48am
Yes, rmrd, Bush tried to nominate his secretary. So do you have to start off every comment splainin obvious history and legal requirements?
[Elena Kagan was the Dean of Harvard Law, a bit more than "staff of an elite law school", and she was nominated while the serving Solicitor General. Her original nomination by Clinton for the circuit court was let to die by the Republicans. Still, her nomination was questionable at the time, not a matter of "oh, this is what a nominee looks like"]
So now we have Biden putting Jackson on the appeals court, so poof, she'll be ready in 1 year? We complained enough about Kavanaugh and the new loonie.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:15am
Whine away about Brown Jackson
I give history to give context
Jackson Brown is fully qualified to be on the court.
The real concern is about McConnell openly stating that he will block a Biden Supreme Court nominee.
Keep whining.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:39am
"Fully qualified" for the Supreme Court? No, she's technically qualified. So now asking that the Supremes Court be selected from the best of the best is "whining". You're such a racist douche - as long as someone checks your racial criterion box, nothing else matters. Hey, maybe I should let my dick decide all my political preferences - if it gives me a woody, I'm in - if not, ix-nay. How to justify identity politics in 2 words - "just because".
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:48am
Your supposed criteria is not found in the Constitution.
She is the best of the best.
In addition because of lack of numbers of marginalized groups in the Circuit Courts, it imposes an artificial bar barrier to reach the Supreme Court.
If anyone is arguing identity politics, it is you.
Edit to add:
As noted in Slate, Biden is picking judges to balance the method used by Trump.
The courts need diversity to have the public trust
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/03/biden-judges-nominations-federalist-society-tactics.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 11:14am
"Diversity" doesn't mean "i promise to put a black female on the Supreme Court" - that's quotas. She hasn't spent a day on the Appeals bench and you've already pegged her as "best of the best" - based on what, skin color diversity? Michael Jordan earned his GOAT status - why's that not true in politics?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:11pm