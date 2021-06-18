Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
So , waiter make itBy Flavius on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 1:59am |
Donald ‘s final , and last, role of the dice. . Because , sadly ,we probably can’ t yet completely stop , while a portion of his ¨base¨ still agrees that he should be indulged in attempting to ¨ restore”¨the economy”.(Perhaps with Secretary of Treasury Jared moving to 660 Sixth Avenue- cut down his commute.)
What we may be able , and should certainly try to do, is to make sure it’s final. And only.
Any rational (if only !) executive , would have automatically grasped that ,at a minimum . the vaunted restoral should be a single header. Even so limited ,say, to one smaller State , (not NY or California) it will be fraught with apparently unresolvable enigmas..
Which he can attempt to de-enigmatize if the unfortunate patient is, say, South Carolina. And it will be done because
It has to be.
And somehow done, it will be reasonable for us to propose a format for a less more strenuous round two. Etc.
Unlike WW2 's Seabees whose
¨ the difficult can be done immediately , the ¨ impossible just takes a little longer ¨
it can t ..
Limit Act 1 of the restoral to ¨a learning experience."
Remember ,as Sgt Westmoreland put it- in Fort Dix in 1951 :¨You don´t learn from trying the impossible. You just suffer¨.
revised to substitute ¨Remember ¨ as the first word of the last sentence,
Comments
Until Covid 19 I used to read to a person with autism .And to those of his house mates who wanted to listen
.Unlike them he has never had any speech-he can spell a message by pointing to the letters
that make a word. He seldom does.
Hemingway's ¨The Killers"" kept his attention .
Jack London ś ¨To bui;d a fire".¨When I temporarily closed it he came from his usual chair , opened it and
handed it back to me.
I ḿ going to resume reading. Any suggestions?
by Flavius on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 9:24pm