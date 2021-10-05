Not just Moore's Law - improved algorithmic approach helps make critical calculations much much faster, bringing their practical use closer.

Here a student does Fusion Reactor computations in 1% of the time using 1/16th the hardware. Scale this up and it's a huge savings in compute power and energy to tackle much larger problems - problems that might not be doable without these increased efficiencies. Massively increasing data is a huge problem without the ability to massively improve on handling it. Of course this doesn't have to be high tech applications - it can be social and demographic functions, government tasks, etc. Crunch on.

In comparison to the original QuaLiKiz model, Ho’s model considered additional physics models, duplicated the results to within an accuracy of 10%, and reduced the simulation time from 217 hours on 16 cores to two hours on a single core.

https://scitechdaily.com/faster-fusion-reactor-calculations-thanks-to-ai/