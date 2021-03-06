Opinion: George Floyd might still be alive if an officer like Cariol Horne had been there

Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Policing problems redux] Guilt from teen who took Floyd's $20By artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 5:03pm |
‘I allowed myself to feel guilty for a very long time’: the teenage cashier who took George Floyd’s $20 bill
@ TheGuardian.com, May 23, two reporters there
has horrifying stat of which I had no idea
last year he graduated high school in a state which has the lowest graduation rate, just 65%, for Black students anywhere in the United States.
be willing to bet, like it or not, profiling of young black men by police, especially if they act and look a certain way, will continue in Minnesota until that number improves. Those without a high school diploma have nowhere to go but down.
(Has nothing to do with Geo. Floyd's treatment after being in custody, of course.)
[thread continued from Police Brutality & Interaction | dagblog ]
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/23/2021 - 11:13pm
Don't make fun of the Outer Hebrides and Patagonia.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 2:13am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:45pm
Wow, that's a bit past Al Franken, eh?
I'm assuming the victims have quite a bit of background on mobile phone, unless those were department issued & taken back...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:04am
This was bound to happen, including Murdoch-style media making a big deal of it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 12:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 1:21pm
Interesting that consensus at this airport terminal (and at Twitter) seems to be that Karen's have to follow the rules, that there will be no pity it they are manhandled by law enforcement authorities if they don't:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 2:51pm
Karens follow rules? Frayed knot...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vaxxer-virginia-christine-lewis-brown...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 8:42pm
cross-links to 3 related news stories that rmrd has placed in the "In the News" section:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:01pm
to some, Joe is ignoring the problem:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:05pm
where the official BLM organization is at:
and they retweeted this right before the above:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 3:10pm
There's gonna be kickback to the dominant media narrative now; A & E fans are not necessarily the same demographic as Fox News fans -
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 6:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:03am
^ Tip: Democrats do have to win elections to do this.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:05am
This is what it is. He knows the words that resound with a lot of people who are far from right wingers - those that just want a stable society to live in. Democrats shouldn't be deluded into thinking that they are not going to hear a lot more like this for the foreseeable future:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 2:59pm
they have the above thread pinned to the top of their Twitter page, it is their big scoop and I have seen more than several retweet it with opinion added. I would just like to point out that race appears to have little to do with this story.
also they have put out this op-ed
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 3:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/29/2021 - 11:38pm
On the problems of police reform in Chicago, thread recommended by Peter Moskos.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 2:14am
this sounds like NYPD doesn't have the same reform restriction problems as Office Potatoes has in Chicago.
don't honestly know for sure
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 9:22pm
I've got a couple points to make on this as regards to official BLM folks and many sympathizers with them
- notice that once again, this is a non-black victim
- notice that a libertarian publication is the one writing an article on this case and that it is also publishing on many other cases on topic. Which suggests perhaps there is more in common between official BLM anti-police activism and libertarians and perhaps even Boogaloo Bois types, than there is with the Democratic party, which after all, is pretty supportive of the whole idea of government, big government which regulates itself, and not via civil suits
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 6:12pm
Here's how having a kindly social-working approach can work out for cops:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/30/2021 - 8:38pm
I often see "Defund" and "Abolish" activists claim "they all lie". Is this one lying?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 12:03pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 2:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 2:56am
I didn't read into this deeply and may be interpreting it wrong but it looks to me like this white (or Hispanic? whatevah-light skinned) cop just took a deal to rat on his black-skinned crooked partner (I believe a whole squad of them were involved in the fatal "drug raid"?)
I admit I am just not that interested once they are caught, I think: let the justice system do its thing
edit to add: the pictures being used to illus. this story here and elsewhere are misleading because they are pictures from earlier when they both turned themselves in-that much I did check out, I think there are 3 of that particular moment at Houston Chronicle, labeled more clearly.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:05am
this is just a lovely place for all concerned, inmates (innocent until proven guilty types) and guards both; you would never hear me argue against razing it and starting over:
NYC tax money, however is going for shit like this to have people practice their first amendment rights in strange ways:
and other assorted stuff like the Mayor's wife's gazillion dollar plan to aid mental health which has done less than zero concerning actual criminally mentally ill people wandering the streets and attacking other citizens in various ways (actually, I believe it never was even intended to help with those kind of people, it was like a kumbaya project of some type to help with talk therapy with depression or some such, failed even with what it intended to do)
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:16am
One hangup with guards at MCC where Epstein died is despite their plea deal, it's not clear they were on duty still when Epstein died, and much of the dysfunction was normal everyday way things are there, like as we would to find a Barr-sriven conspiracy
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 3:36am
another story concering the Rikers hellhole:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 5:42pm
makes the point that a sense of humor and self-deprecation could help with a police force's image:
edit to add this too. dropping the bitterness and tit-for-tat game, this is the right way to respond to being banned from marching in the gay pride parade in uniform:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 12:42pm
Wauwatosa residents say: thanks for the fish, BLM protesters from outside our city limits, all over one black cop...
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 10:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:06am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 12:58am
What at first was presumed to be another incidence of purported Minneapolis police brutality against protesters turns out to be by black civilians against a white guy; either that or MPD has black plainclothes people beating up other people:
see her whole two threads for video reporting of other riot-like behavior. Later this video showed up to confirm her report (she may be sorry she said that, could be called in as a witness in a lawsuit)
It was also interesting that a small crowd stood around that guy and cheered when he was loaded into an ambulance and taken away.
I looked at a lot of live reports and videos from several sources about more than one night of unrest. Mostly I saw young white kids just hanging out and standing around, not much "protesting" going on.
Whoever was setting fires and looting was not in videos, it's not clear who did that. They mostly show just chaos!
Like the street in the video where the guy is getting beaten. Nothing I looked at looked like any kind of organized protesting to me, looked like chaos in college town neighborhood on a weekend night. White kids. Like these, also from "Sophia Narwitz":
Mostly not-that-political white kids looking for action and they found it?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 2:58pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 1:23am
in the NYC mayoral race, current frontrunner candidate Eric Adams is now specifically attacking AOC, along with her endorsed candidate, Maya Wiley, as wanting to slash police budgets and shrink police:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 4:14pm
Oh the humanity, the the question for centuries: what is Manhattan to be and who does it belong to during what hours?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 12:15pm
No more "Let the Sun Shine In"? How can people be so heartless? How can they be so cold?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/06/2021 - 9:14pm
Warning from the law officer side of things to Asheville politicians planning reform:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 12:25am
As you know I agree that defund and abolish the police is a stupid idea but I do think there needs to be some reform. Any interruption in the status quo will result in pushback from the police whether that reform is good or bad. The addition of just a citizen review board had the same result and I think they can be good. There will be a difficult transition period but this can be a good idea if it's done properly.
“As we work toward re-imagining public safety, the goal is to innovate by deploying APD’s resources toward more serious crime and investigation, while assigning lower level issues to other departments, some of them perhaps to be named or formed with partner agencies,” she explained.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:03pm
while a nationwide violent crime and gun crime epidemic is going on (and that especially happening in jurisdictions run by Dems)
as long as the police forces involved don't feel under attack but rather feel assisted and supported
otherwise, I'd say if one can't make such efforts look supportive, then set it aside for now, as it's not priority but counterproductive and sometimes even nonsensical pandering to an elite activist minority who somehow managed to grab the assistance of the national media to promote their narrative. (A narrative which the majority of the population would go "huh?" if they were reading it, but they're not.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:41pm
Yeah, well, a majority of the population went "huh?" over take a knee, and thought trying to assure black rights being apprehended was an insult to the troops. Nearly half the country voted Trump twice, and nearly half refuse a vaccine against Covid.
It's not unreasonable to say police reform has been coming for a while, and that some steps can be taken while the issue hasn't been swept under the rug - again. Even tho I appreciate your point that during a shooting/murder epidemic it's not the time to push too hard on your main line of defense.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 6:54pm
quite frankly, it strikes me as ridiculously absurd to discuss "police abuse" IF THIS IS GOING TO FUCKING GO ON THE WHOLE SUMMER. Absurd! There won't be anyone left to abuse, everyone will be busy with physical therapy if they are still alive.
There's a war going on in our country with civilians at graduation parties being shot., mostly African American people, and people are protesting police! It's insane; I am going to stop trying to be "fair", this is just insane, it's insane that national politicians are not paying more attention and still playing to the "BLM narrative".
This should not be accepted as "the new normal after covid", I'm sorry. Not gonna do it, I refuse insanity and blocking out reality.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/07/2021 - 2:54pm
thread has reports like this
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 2:35pm
also I found it via Maggie Haberman retweeting
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 10:52pm
Three Ohio police officers charged after their response to BLM protests
By Anna Sturla, CNN, Updated 0013 GMT (0813 HKT) June 10, 2021
I would like to add that in addition to this prosecution going on for police not following rule of law, everyone involved is alive and no one was permanently maimed (unless of course they caught Covid being out and about during the height of the pandemic and now suffer long-term symptoms.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/12/2021 - 8:02pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 3:58am
Note apparent race of victim of abuse.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 1:43pm
Atlanta now being sued for negligence in allowing BLM protesters to take over the streets, causing death:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:21pm
those nighttime Rayshard Brooks demonstrations around that restaurant WERE awful chaotic as I recall and they didn't crack down on them because, you know: Atlanta police bad, don't need or want them...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:25pm
Chaotic? they burned the motherfucker to the ground. Lots of resignations, protesters taking over streets. Only thing they didn't seem to do was put out more social workers. I wonder if defunding the police leads to more renegade behavior?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 3:08pm
thanks I did not know about the goings on in the last paragraph. I especially found the last sentence very interesting, going to go check out the footnotes...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 6:26pm
Scholarly study suggests George Floyd protests increased polarization, "served to further racialize and politicize attitudes within domain of race and law enforcement in the US.”
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 2:38pm
open-minded Black Lives Matter types might give a thought or two to the idea that police, even fear of abusive police, as not being the main source of the problem, that they are there because something else is there that might even grow the fewer police there are:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:29am
this is absolutely a major debatable point:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 11:23am
Chicago police sergeant alleges commander posted officers on his own block during last year’s unrest
Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune, June 14, 2021, 4:38 PM·6 min read
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 6:39pm
Chicago Police Dept. new rule as of June 11, they must limit foot pursuits:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 6:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 12:43am
On no-knock warrants at wrong address. By Billy Binion, an assistant editor at Reason.
His writing has appeared in HuffPost, Washington Examiner, The Saturday Evening Post, and The Virginian-Pilot, among other publications. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 1:11am
in NYC things just aren't working out for the official BLM narrative:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 5:10pm
excellent thought-provoking big picture point on that:
it really truly IS a policy attitude in agreement with libertarians!
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 6:03pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:29pm
I agree with all of this; great conversation:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 10:45pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 11:26pm
Hawaiian cop's face murder charges
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/06/16/3-honolulu-police-officers-char...
Joyride for 6 teens
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-20210605-cccetkzy45dnfajs7y...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:51am
But this should make Patrisse Cullors and like-minded friends happy, no? On the path: don't need cops, don't need courts....defund, defund and slowly abolish...
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 1:31am
two sides to every story and sometimes even cops' orders aren't made up out of thin air:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 8:02pm
and again, a good example of two sides to every story; watch it, the guy is definitely as aggressive and nasty as any bad cop; cops are just used to it:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 8:52pm
white family challenging Anadarko, OK police dept. concerning the shooting death of their son? couldn't find much on it other than this. two officers trying to resuscitate an O.D. on a call, and then the guy, Silas Lambert (roommate? drug buddy?) started going nuts on them, one officer supposedly shot in arm by him
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 9:12pm
Biden officially anti-BLM and with the majority, wants more police on the streets, proposing doubling the money on it
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/19/2021 - 3:26pm
and here's NYC Antifa's comment on that:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/19/2021 - 3:27pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/20/2021 - 3:32pm
developing-there has been a possible execution attempt of a Houston deputy and his wife and child? at least the CNN TV report I just saw was playing it up that way, but little is known yet on motive
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/20/2021 - 4:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/21/2021 - 2:14pm
photo caption “There’s no way we can get to meaningful prison reduction in this country without looking at more serious crimes,” said George Gascon, the district attorney of Los Angeles.
beginning excerpt:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/22/2021 - 2:18am
one Chicago p.o. doing an alternative narrative:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:08am
psst: FEDS NOT DEFUNDING but actually pumping police up, sending more bodies, money, resources...Biden knows about this, he's complicit! They don't think police abuse is a priority, go figure.
NYPost runs a cop op-ed saying it's not going to help much because there's plenty of guns already there:
P.S. Heard tell that police-abuse-enabler Mayor Lightfoot was begging for this help.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:28am
Feds can do whatever they want:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 3:22pm
oy yeah I see Biden's gone proudly public on attacking the violence epidemic but wait there's more providing funds to cities that need police
(those of you who have been waiting on him doing police reform issues are going to be waiting a lot longer, perhaps forever):
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 5:11pm
given the above news, I took the opportunity to change the title of this thread from "Police Brutality Redux" that PP had plopped on it to "Police Problems Redux" partly cause: I am just not seeing a lot of stories lately on "Police Brutality", whatever the reason, just seems like the wrong title. And more and more if I do see them, they are about white people as much as about people of color, just sayin'
I never intended to start a thread on it anyways, anyone else that wants to is supposed to be posting on topic
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 5:52pm
Dammit, i take the time to set up the marketing, the expectations: Brutal, Smackdown, Colossus, Olympian, Death Match - and instead we get "problems", with Spiderman in church fer God's sake - not Peter Parker, but *Spidey* - what, all the shrinks were full up? Gotham's never been so shriveled, I tell ya - Green Lantern's been co-opted into an internet meme, Batman's going down on Super Chicks, Flash is out doing Covid fastfood deliveries... and i had such high hopes. Instead it's "problems".
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 1:52am
Biden Aims to Bolster Police Departments as Homicides Increase.The president made clear that he intends to approach crime prevention by investing in, rather than defunding, the police as he waded into an urgent national debate over policing.
buh bye anti-police BLM: hello REAL black lives mattering, as in: TRYING TO FUCKING SAVE MORE BLACK LIVES!
Frankly, I don't know if it's possible anymore for decades, it may be too late. Because the anti-police BLM caused too many more guns to come onto the streets, and there is no way those get melted down or become inoperable for decades, and they will be sold and bought and traded and handed down outside of any legal monitoring system if one was even possible.
Sure, they can stop it from getting worse. But that's probably all. And it's going to be extremely hard to recruit quality law enforcement for years, BLM hatred of cops did enormous damage. The good times of low crime are over for a good long time.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 9:06pm
By the numbers: States with most new guns But: Utah?! Minnesota > no surprise there!...Indiana Guns R Us, of course, where everyone in the northeast and midwest shops for guns...
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 9:45pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 11:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:26am
You can do whatever the hell you want driving in Portland starting tomorrow, there are no rules:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:33am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 2:48am
on some new NYPD training procedures:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 4:41pm
I thought too many shoot em ups is why the sheriff in old tyme Colorado made everybody leave their gun with him when they came to town to mingle:
Too late now > another innocent white person killed by "police brutality".
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 8:25pm
Liberals tone down calls to 'defund police' amid GOP attacks (FWIW. The ariticle actually only quotes two.)
BY MIKE LILLIS AND SCOTT WONG @ TheHill.com - 06/24/21 04:10 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:48am
Lawmakers come to bipartisan framework agreement on police reform
BY MARTY JOHNSON @ TheHill.com- 06/24/21 06:01 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:58am
The Floyd thing obscures when black non-criminsla get harassed and humiliated, which is way too frequent. *That's* a large part of my concern about reform.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:43am
Consider that during peak "Stop and Frisk", it was not uncommon for individuals to experience such stops frequently. It took a judge to declare the actions Unconstitutional. Eric Adams is winning because he said that he will bring back "controlled" Stop and Frisk. We will see if he lives up to his word.
The reason to protest the treatment of George Floyd and Eric Garner, etc. is that if police can murder criminals in public, they feel free to harass non-criminals. An entire squad in Portland resigned because one member was charged with a misdemeanor. Police have to be held to account.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 8:25am
The thing is George Floyd was a criminal. Eric Garner wasn't (or if he was, it was very minor street stuff). The guy in this article was a Harvard graduated professional. I'm sick of the criminals getting all the attention, and the normal citizens getting fucked with. You keep mixing them up, which is one reason I don't respect your opinion. You don't care if Trayvon Martin jumped on Zimmerman and beat him - you think Martin could do anything in someone else's neighborhood and it's cool - I don't - and there's not a thing Zimmerman could've done to gain your sympathy. I *do* think cops shouldn't turn selling ciggies into a dangerous chokehold, or an encounter with a couple on a sidewalk into an automatic abrasive takedown. If stop-and-frisk comes back, it has to be with reasonable limits. I *do* think Mike Brown was a pretty awful poster child for police abuse. I *don't* think it helps the anti-abuse cause to plea that a teen girl stabbing people was a victim of police excess, nor in particular a teen holding a gun while everyone tries at first to deny he had one. I *do* think there's more that can be done with de-escalation in *some* situations, but you have to respect that police have about 3-7 seconds to decide which mode is needed. When we were hippie-dippie youngsters, decriminalizing drugs was the rallying cry. While i still think pot is stupid to have illegal, i'm much less accepting of the damage that a lot of other drugs do. Sure, a few lines of coke don't hurt, but where's freebasing etc come in? Wheres opioids come in? A lot of knowledge in the last 50 years, junkies and street crime aren't near as cool as back when NWA dropped it's 1st album.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:54am
[pedantic Floyd blather deleted - been there, done that, there is no t-shirt - PP]
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:22am
Your argument is also repetitive.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:11pm
Which aspects? Which sentences? I'm pretty sure this is expressed significantly differently especially as a package than I've written before, even tho some pieces may be retreads.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 2:58pm
One other person here, me, raises hand to offer another opinion: I do not find any of your input to be repetitive, and I value it on most occasions. Sometimes you have more interest in certain topics than I do (i.e., Mueller report kinda stuff, intricate plots) but that's a different thing and totally normal and is easy to bypass if I am not as interested.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:13pm
I would argue that this is not racism, though, they thought they found the guy:
and then, there were a team of four in a car looking for this guy, they were plainclothes which means detectives?
Here we have 3 yahoos thinking they found the perp attacking at lot of women with a responsible cop in charge. The upper east side is very sedate, like a small wealthy town. Maybe they knew the guy was very dangerous, who knows.
I wonder: how long ago was this? You don't see this kind of thing or hear about it much happening at all in Manhatta anymore. Was it "Giuliani time?" Makes a world of difference, those were very different times, different training, different attitude. I find it hard to believe things are still the same in mass quantities. Will they still harass someone that looks like they don't belong on the UES and is acting suspicious? Probably yes, but it wouldn't have much to do with their race and it would be verbal not physical. What he describes sounds like what you saw in movies about the crack era.
I just wonder if as far as big city cops are concerned, all we are often doing is talking about bad memories of days gone by. Nothing police can do about that. Maybe a psychologist can help.
As far as small town and smaller city cops, there I'd buy it might be a little different, there you might have a lot more Barney Phyfe syndrome going on, with bad training to boot.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 12:45pm
p.s. here's the gnarly problem I see as far as "systemic racism" in policing is concerned: City cops cannot help it that young black men are the main ones committing crimes, they have to profile! I.E. "suspect described as black male, 6 ft., wearing grey hoodie." They got to go with that, what the witnesses describe, that's policing! It's kind of an absurd situation. Many of them are of color themselves now too, so I am sure they get how absurd it is. I guess we could solve it by having to wear huge license plates when out and about? I mean really.
Bad things are going to happen to good people, i.e., you may look very much like the escaped serial killer and assassin they are all on the lookout for. That's going to happen, there is no way around it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 12:42pm
Sh*t happens does not suffice.
Former tennis star James Blake was tackled by police. The police had the picture of a different man. We do not all look alike. It is not Blake's fault that there are Black criminals.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:05pm
fixed it for you:
Black criminals. Black MALE criminals.
Think about it.
There's lots of black women and black children victims of black male criminals right now, also lots of black male victims, for that matter.
You like things as they are now, leave it like that? Hands off, pull back, reduce forces, let the people police themselves with their guns?
Or would it help if they would arrest one white man at the same time as they arrest those suspects described as black men just to even it out ? How about we make sure you have arrested one blue eyed man for every brown eyed man arrested? One female for every male? Too many cops pick on males as possible perps and not enough on females.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:30pm
Reality check: the only really white looking person in this video is the reporter -
this is the kind of thing going on allover the country right now, especially black male teenage perps and victims. Me, if I was a well behaved black teenage male right now: give me the choice of being "unfairly profiled" or being on the gurney going into the ambulance, I'd go with the first. I.E. yes please do pat me down before letting me within a block of that party, and all my friends too. And have a barricade, don't let any cars near the door. Harassed and alive.
I just had a flatbed tow truck driver come help me with my dead car, he was really dark and had dreads, very cheery guy, seemed to be happy on the job. I guarantee you no cops harass him while he's driving truck around town. They might when he was driving the same model car as a car that was just armed hijacked by a thin black guy with dreds. That wouldn't be racism that would be profiling.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 2:12pm
I would be happy if this were a bygone period, where (New York) policing's gotten smarter and less insulting, less physically intimidating where doesn't need to be (yes, in some areas you want a bad motherfucker in blue hanging round).
Adams is pretty incredible - i kept thinking with Take A Knee "why don't cops realize this is destroying their brand, making their job tougher?" and he indeed talks the 2 sides - you need the tough cops, but you also need the reform, so you have to juggle it, but it seems improvable - not perfect, just better, no gratuitous plungers up the rectum and that sadistic crap, some trace of humanity, human empathy, de-escalation where possible & warranted. Full force smashball where not.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 3:07pm
This guy started out being very polite and ended up with a hole in the head:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 1:14pm
turns out shooter of the polite Daytona cop in above, had ties to radical black militia group; the $100k bounty makes more sense now; as he is also an armed fugitive; Atlanta is joining the manhunt: J.J. MacNab knew of him already, was following extremists he interacted with on Facebook, and several of those have gone offline
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:04pm
Wallace has been captured in Georgia on a "NFAC-affiliated property"; taskforce included local, state and federal agencies
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:05pm
Ron De Santis is tweeting about the Wallace arrest!!! To me that signals it's a sure thing that rightwing is going to flog this as "both sides do it" about militias, re: Jan. 6 cop hating that Pelosi is now attacking: De Santis is not going to let the left take the Law and Order label away. Right wingers are going to flog that lefties/BLM support this guy and liberals make excuses for cop killing if it's by blacks
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:42pm
exactly as I suspected, Fox News is already combing social media for support of Othal Wallace by far lefties and extreme BLM anti-police types:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 3:19pm
Georgia attorney general retweeting De Santis and adding he was arrested with a federal search warrant executed by FBI Atlanta & US Marshals DeKalb:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 3:07pm
re: Chauvin sentencing going on right now. this is a great point as to reasons for certain laws, sentences and the health of civilization:
that said, so much terrible stuff is on video now, all kinds of terrible things that people do to each other, and easily accessed by young developing minds, including that exact scene. one wonders whether that matters anymore whether they see it in person or not? And that is our big new problem, that kids are growing up and developing brains and nervous systems that are extremely desensitized to violence?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:06pm
Chauvin sentence: 22 1/2 years in prison
easy to find your preferred coverage and commentary here
Twitter US national news LIVE
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced the former Minneapolis police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison on Friday for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. Chauvin was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Family members – including Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter Gianna and Chauvin’s mother Carolyn Pawlenty – read statements on behalf of the prosecution and the defense ahead of the sentencing. An earlier request by Chauvin’s defense team for a new trial was denied on Friday by Judge Cahill.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:17pm
I think it's worse to shoot children, but who am I.
What are all those mass killers you keep posting getting for sentencing?
Chauvin will be 67 when he gets out.
How long would he have gotten if he'd pulled a Rodney King on the way to asphyxiation,
smacked and beaten and kicked a bit, maybe some baton action?
Something I still don't get - do people really think Chauvin thought he was killing Floyd?
while being filmed even?
There's a video of a Puerto Rican guy protecting his girlfriend as she's shot on the ground -
someone steps up and puts a bullet in his head point-blank.
What sentence will shooter(s) get for 2 lives brutally, intentionally?
There are women raped and killed every day - what's the typical sentence?
The 6 cops who put Freddie Gray in the back of a van unsecured (despite new orders 6 days before),
resulting in his dying by broken spinal cord among other injuries? The jury hung, no one convicted.
Sure, if you think Chauvin actually tried to kill Floyd, he deserves a lot -
but still less than slinging around a guy in the back of a van.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 4:50pm
Opinion: George Floyd might still be alive if an officer like Cariol Horne had been there
The George Floyd tragedy has reached another milestone: His killer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Friday. That is a step toward justice; however, the family of George Floyd and those who witnessed the murder, including the children who bravely testified at the trial, will have to live with that injustice forever.
Contrast the devastation that Chauvin and his fellow officers have created with the actions of former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne. In 2006, Horne responded to a call to assist a fellow officer in making an arrest. When she arrived, she saw the arresting officer performing what she perceived to be a chokehold. She intervened to protect the arrestee from harm. For her actions, she was fired from the Buffalo Police Department after 19 years of service — one year before her full pension would have vested. In April, the New York Supreme Court, in an eloquent opinion, vindicated her actions and awarded her a full pension and back pay.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/25/cariol-horne-police-duty-intervene-chauvin/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 5:38pm
Apples and oranges
https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/local/cariol-horne-long-fight/71-f8b64...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 7:12pm
more like: complicating nuance
here's the "protesting in 2020 as if reform wasn't already happening" thing:
this is very interesting
it's more like: Who put the bad apples in charge of the police force instead of the oranges? How did that happen? and is a Kwiatkowski type more like maybe: a banana, not an evil apple of satan. could go either way.
And more so, for me: why don't DOJ investigations of bad police departments seem to turn out like this? As evidenced by this story, these things do take a long time and require some martyrs who suffer, but why do they seem to take a long time and get nowhere in that long time? Is it maybe because it really has to be local, that Feds coming in is counterproductive? Or what?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:48pm
Just hit me there's a big picture lesson in the two articles: the op-ed is an eloquent precise offering of policy solution but it is still, beware, because it is still spin from a person with expertise in: advocacy. Your article is what journalism should be for us: filling in the messy details of real life that the advocate glossed over on purpose (which lawyers also do in court--it is their job--and that is why the jury gets to hear from two of them, not o ne-two competing narratives)
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:54pm
wow, brilliant op-ed and very impressive strategy for police reform!
not the least of which because:
and I see why it's so brilliant and perfect, brilliant wording:
Too bad BLM was created and became a movement catchword and got confused with this problem (much less became overrun with woke radical rhetoricians and anarchist thought. because: it's not about black lives, it's about: policing. Like President Obama and his team knew full well. Imagine what might have been without their extreme counterproductive activity!
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 9:33pm
Chauvin & team were hardly "warrior" - i did find them in-your-face when they first arrived and had Floyd roll down the window, but when Floyd needed to sit to get his bearings or move from back seat to ground, they were accommodating, negotiating - wrestling unabusively. Not hitting, not tasing. Chauvin's biggest crime was
he didn't cry at his mother's funeralhe looked arrogant, cold-blooded, too calm.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:42am
at the junction where BLM radicals and Boogaloo Bois meet (at hatred of cops), there is a new story that we may be hearing a lot more about, to wit
from
MacNab has been following that story, it is part of a long thread.
She also has news on the Daytona Beach shooting of a cop (I will add in another comment.).
Those two things together apparently caused her to tweet this as well, gives you a clue how inflammatory the stories are:
here's a few replies to her:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 10:21pm
here's all of MacNab's tweets about the complicated Arvada, CO story, chronologically; she says the "good guy with a gun" was basically online all the time as a right wing liberatarian anarcho-capitalist, very boogaloo like (special note for PP: into crypto markets) hated cops but ended up coming to kill a cop-killer!
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:37pm
No comment. Though in the future you might see me snark something about "send the arts & culture workers, send the
clownsmental-health-promoting mimes, too!" the next mass shooting in Oakland. Meanwhile an extra $40K being spent here, was pretty damn horrific. (I admit I do wonder what Asian-American elder citizens think)
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:28am
The nuanced view of Black an Latinos regarding police
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/26/us/politics/progressives-black-latino-voters.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 11:32am
"nuanced" or gonzo nonsensical/contradictory?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 11:55am
can't tell what color skin this Chicago woman has, of course, but one thing I am pretty sure of is that she wasn't looking for a social worker a short while ago when she called 911:
is a little late for the social worker intervention
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:34pm
Perhaps they think police should work for free. Someone should remind them that slavery was ended with the Civil War
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:17pm
Blueteenth? ;-)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 2:21pm
Interesting point that now, instead of taking a knee with her colleagues for a photo-op, all of them wearing kente cloth stoles, Nancy is now stressing that we have got to be respectful of our police officers:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:40am
expert Peter Moskos just retweeted this:
edit to add: also on Chavin I see he just quote tweeted this question -
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 3:30pm