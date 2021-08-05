    [Health] Are all births traumatic?

    By PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/08/2021 - 2:16am |

    As usual, these are birth anecdotes, not statistics, so the percent they represent is hard to say, nor does it address things like sheer numbers, costs, etc. But still worth considering, keeping in mind AA's note about the number of medical mistakes annually (my wife's was very good, but it was overseas and we got to pick the country!). Also, read the comments.

    https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellenoconnellwhittet/mothers-birth-...

    so I don't know where to put this but it's a gem, so lets create a

    [MENTAL HEALTH] subsection. Here's where I think a lot of white educated males are at currently (it's hilarious, he's very low key sarcastic)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 1:19pm

    Pets as mental health props


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 4:55am

    Hallelujah!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 6:12am

    Normally I would not pay much serious heed to a Tweeted poll. But this was done by the twitter feed of the Wagner School of NYU which is devoted to training public service leaders, and I would therefore presume most of the feed's 8,733 are people serious about the topic. So this was kind of a surprising result:

    I think the voters there might have a better inkling about a crisis that's about to come upon us than we and the media do.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/11/2021 - 6:39pm

    Woman wakes days after surgery with different accent

    A woman who's never been to Ireland wakes up with an Irish accent. Jeanne Moos reports on foreign accent syndrome.

    short vid segment @ CNN.com

    Not b.s. if you watch the entire tape - it's a real medical syndrome with over 100 reported cases in medical literature.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 3:00am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 3:01am

    Five myths about obesity

    By Susma Vaidya and Nazrat Mirza @ WashingtonPost.com, May 13, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. EDT

    Myth No. 1

    Obesity results from lifestyle choices. [....]

    Myth No. 2

    Obesity is not a disease. [....]

    Myth No. 3

    Dieting and exercise will reverse severe obesity. [....]

    Myth No. 4

    It's just 'baby fat.'  [....]

    Myth No. 5

    I can be both fit and fat.[....]

    Susma Vaidya is a general pediatrician and associate medical director of the IDEAL Clinic, a pediatric weight-management clinic, at Children’s National Hospital.

    Nazrat Mirza is a general pediatrician and the medical director of the IDEAL Clinic, a pediatric weight-management clinic, at Children’s National Hospital.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/15/2021 - 3:45pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 5:25pm

    It's not always going to be pretty, the new normal:

    Now the US is at the stage of the pandemic where hospitals bankrupt the sick and go after the estates of the dead https://t.co/WlWXcEneQf

    — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) May 22, 2021

    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:15am

    p.s. "they" are getting back on the job...,got a call just the other day about an $80 pre-pandemic bill I refused to pay because they should have submitted it to my insurance at the time...they spent more on paper and postage sending me bills every month for two years which I promptly threw in the garbage...other people don't know when they are legally entitled to throw such things in the garbage and are frightened by the collectors into donating to the cause...


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 2:19am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/22/2021 - 9:37pm

    Japan in a Covid mess:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 1:26am


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 2:26am

    Up to 8,700 patients died after catching Covid in English hospitals

    Exclusive: official NHS data reveals 32,307 people contracted the virus while in hospital since March 2020

    @ TheGuardian.com, May 24

    Was fooled myself into thinking they had an enviable system. No country does.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 1:18pm

    Black residents now account for more than 8 in 10 D.C. coronavirus cases

    By Lola Fadulu and Dan Keating @ WashingtonPost.com, May 25, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT

    Black people make up more than 80 percent of coronavirus cases reported in the District in recent days, compared with 46 percent late last year, a disparity that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) highlighted in a call with Ward 8 community leaders Tuesday.

    The share of new infections involving Black people spiked sharply in the city starting around mid-April, when the coronavirus vaccine became widely available to D.C. residents. The share of cases involving White people, meanwhile, has fallen below 10 percent, compared with 33 percent of cases in December.

    It is yet another way in which the highly contagious virus — which has disproportionately sickened and killed people of color throughout the pandemic — has exacerbated the nation’s deep racial divides. Similar trends have been seen elsewhere in the country, including in both Kentucky and Tennessee.

    The District’s population is about 45 percent Black and 42.5 percent White, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. But White residents have been significantly more likely to get vaccinated, due to higher rates of both hesitancy and access issues for Black Washingtonians.

    “I got a troubling statistic from Dr. Nesbitt today that the percent of people of color — Black and Brown people — who are getting covid has gone up,” Bowser told the Anacostia Coordinating Council, referring to D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt. “And that is a direct function of vaccination.”

    Bowser urged the more than 90 people on the Zoom call to get vaccinated if they had not already done so: “You’re putting yourself at risk and you’re putting the city at risk, because if this virus kicks up again, among unvaccinated communities, it could drive our numbers up and shut us down, and none of us wants that.”[....]

    HOW CAN WE BLAME THE POLICE?

    Edit to add:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 10:48pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:38am

    Wondered where clickbait about vaccine side effects originates?

    A lot of it is the constant, twisted misuse of a gov-maintained database called VAERS.

    Important story by @meredithwadmanhttps://t.co/8fKKkXKfWi

    — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) May 27, 2021

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 6:43pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 7:24pm

    Kaiser poll on U.S. vaccination and anti-vax, best available data assured (mho):

    27% of Republicans still say they "definitely will not" get a Covid-19 vaccine, per new KFF poll.

    Biggest demo of resisters, followed by rural residents, which presumably has lots of overlap. https://t.co/oSd5tgpLw9 pic.twitter.com/gnoKTY1ISI

    — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) May 28, 2021

    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 1:30pm

    long excellent thread of analysis of White House plans revealed for health care by expert Margot Sanger-Katz, including public option, starts here:

    The White House health budget is perhaps most notable for what’s not in it. Even though the White House calls for big health reforms, it doesn’t do the math on them.

    — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) May 28, 2021

    In the narrative section, it calls for a public option, new Medicare benefits, drug price regulation, lowering the Medicare eligibility age.

    But those are not in the tables. Big changes that are: $160b for ACA subsidy extensions and $400b for home health.

    — Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) May 28, 2021

    CONTINUES, including good links


    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 2:29pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 6:31pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 7:50pm

    Men are funny, who knew?

    (still privileged = no sympathy -

    hey, we got Viagra before women got X so all's fair)


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 2:31am

    Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor, COVID Response:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 4:28pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 4:30pm

    one GOP state gummint that is being very savvy about vaccination:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 9:19pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 9:31pm

    public service announcement! (would have loved this too if I still needed it!)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/05/2021 - 7:08pm

    see whole thread, it continues


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/08/2021 - 1:28am

    The Lancet is often a useful idiot, no? Hussein got a decade of free PR from them 


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/08/2021 - 1:40am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 1:12am

    Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug is predicted to make billions from Medicare even tho there's scant evidence it works


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 3:38am

    Neuroscientists Have Discovered a Phenomenon That They Can’t Explain

    “Scientists are meant to know what’s going on, but in this particular case, we are deeply confused.”

    By Ed Yong @ TheAtlantic.com, June 9 (already 2nd most popular story there)

    Carl Schoonover and Andrew Fink are confused. As neuroscientists, they know that the brain must be flexible but not too flexible. It must rewire itself in the face of new experiences, but must also consistently represent the features of the external world. How? The relatively simple explanation found in neuroscience textbooks is that specific groups of neurons reliably fire when their owner smells a rose, sees a sunset, or hears a bell. These representations—these patterns of neural firing—presumably stay the same from one moment to the next. But as Schoonover, Fink, and others have found, they sometimes don’t. They change—and to a confusing and unexpected extent.

    Schoonover, Fink, and their colleagues from Columbia University allowed mice to sniff the same odors over several days and weeks, and recorded the activity of neurons in the rodents’ piriform cortex—a brain region involved in identifying smells. At a given moment, each odor caused a distinctive group of neurons in this region to fire. But as time went on, the makeup of these groups slowly changed. Some neurons stopped responding to the smells; others started. After a month, each group was almost completely different. Put it this way: The neurons that represented the smell of an apple in May and those that represented the same smell in June were as different from each other as those that represent the smells of apples and grass at any one time.

    This is, of course, just one study, of one brain region, in mice. But other scientists have shown that the same phenomenon, called representational drift, occurs in a variety of brain regions besides the piriform cortex. Its existence is clear; everything else is a mystery. Schoonover and Fink told me that they don’t know why it happens, what it means, how the brain copes, or how much of the brain behaves in this way. How can animals possibly make any lasting sense of the world if their neural responses to that world are constantly in flux? If such flux is common, “there must be mechanisms in the brain that are undiscovered and even unimagined that allow it to keep up,” Schoonover said. “Scientists are meant to know what’s going on, but in this particular case, we are deeply confused. We expect it to take many years to iron out.” [....]


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 5:18pm

    saw this the other day and can't get it out of my mind that except for the greens, these diet items are very environmentally incorrect; I have read many say it is urgent that more people become vegans:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 1:30pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 12:10am

    Covid & crap health systems & the oft-unheralded  resourcefulnesss/tenacity of women.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/12/2021 - 1:49am

    US Covid political correlation


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/12/2021 - 10:24am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/13/2021 - 4:04am

    600,000 dead: With normal life in reach, covid’s late-stage victims lament what could have been

    By Marc FisherFenit NirappilAnnie Gowen and Lori Rozsa @ WashingtonPost.com, JUNE 11, 2021

    They came so close. Philip Sardelis already had his vaccine appointment in hand. Cinnamon Jamila Key had just received her first shot. Charles Pryor tried but couldn’t get the coronavirus vaccine in time. Alexey Aguilar had been reluctant to commit to such a new medicine but was coming around to the idea.

    And then covid-19 took them. On top of the grief and sorrow, their families now also must deal with the unfairness, the eternal mystery of what might have been.

    The Americans who have died of covid-19 in recent days and weeks — the people whose deaths have pushed the total U.S. loss from the pandemic to nearly 600,000 — passed away even as their families, friends and neighbors emerged from 15 months of isolation and fear. The juxtaposition is cruel: Here, masks off; workplaces, shops and schools reopening. There, people struggling to breathe, separated from loved ones, silenced by ventilators.

    “The finish line is in sight and if you don’t make it now, it’s like the astronauts who make it all the way home and then their capsule splashes down and sinks,” said Peter Paganussi, an emergency room physician in Ranson, W.Va., who still sees new cases of covid, the illness caused by the coronavirus, every day. Even as the number of Americans dying of covid has plummeted from thousands to hundreds each day, the death toll keeps climbing [....]

    continues with anecdotals and a warning that they are heartbreaking. Not a single one can be faulted as a covid denier, either.

    The Grief Crisis Is Coming

    For each person who dies of Covid-19, experts say there are at least nine newly bereaved. We must begin to address the toll.

    By Allison Gilbert Ms. Gilbert is an author who writes extensively about grief and resilience. Her latest book is “Passed and Present: Keeping Memories of Loved Ones Alive.”

    April 12, 2021 @ NYTimes.com

    The end of the Covid-19 crisis in the United States is in sight, thanks to effective vaccines being deployed on a massive scale. But the still growing death toll will leave behind millions of bereaved people, wracked by the suffering that the loss of a loved one can bring. This is a public health crisis with consequences that may last generations, which we do not currently have the policy tools or resources to address.

    We first need to get a sense of the scope of our national grief. Researchers are just beginning to count the bereaved, and while current estimates suggest five million Americans have lost a loved one to Covid-19, the final tally is likely to be much larger.

    Ashton Verdery, an associate professor of sociology and demography at Pennsylvania State University, recently led a study that introduced the Covid-19 Bereavement Multiplier. By his team’s calculus, for every person who dies of Covid-19, nine loved ones are left behind [....]


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 8:52am

    (thread continues)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 10:40am

    It's starting to happen:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 11:17am

    Good for him! Before bitching about red staters and Republicans on this,look to your own house. Zero reason now, it's free and everywhere. People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:13am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 6:27pm

    good thing too cause all their health care providers are very busy with all the damage from gun violence:

    I don't know if anybody else thinks about that when reading my Crime News posts, but I do. So many many more people are hit by guns but not killed these days, i.e. "6 shot, 1 dead". Imagine what that does to our health care system. If you have spinal injury or significant muscular or organ damage, the patient is often dealing with trying to rectify the complications for years if not the rest of their life. It doesn't work like in the movies where if a guy is shot in the shoulder, someone takes the bullet out and in a week he's back to normal. The cruel reality is: better for our health care system if they are shot dead.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 5:10pm

    The illusion of fat

    https://www.salon.com/2021/06/17/the-curious-science-of-liposuction/


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 10:12pm

    there's this Republican doctor people can listen to if they've bought into the narrative that Fauci is a lying lib:

     

    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/20/2021 - 11:07pm

    A good example of the fucking wonders of our "public" (quotes intentional) health care plans when they are managed care:

    Helpful resource from @CMSGov on FAQs for the Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F) https://t.co/4JATFzw65k

    — Andrey Ostrovsky, MD, FAAP (@AndreyOstrovsky) June 21, 2021

    Those who have no familiarity with all this lovely lingo will find out soon enough if they get their "dream" of a "public option." Warning: if you get it, it is likely it is not going to be the heaven you think it is. You can avoid a lot of it by: paying lots of money for extra private insurance, as always.

    Edit to add: in the past, the lucky few could get around a lot of this by having a primary care doctor who was willing to understand the system and spend a lot of time playing the game to the patient's benefit. After covid, there are even fewer of those kind left, they are all burnt out and want a vacation and you'll have to find another advocate to play games for you, probably yourself, while you are sick.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/21/2021 - 9:45am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/21/2021 - 2:35pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:24am

    "What I Saw in My First 10 Years on Testosterone"


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/26/2021 - 1:57am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/27/2021 - 4:02pm

    COVID Delta variant surging in L.A.! Is extra highly contagious > wear masks indoors >

    long thread as usual, with lots of documentation of what's happening with it around the world.

    Most important point: one dose of two-dose vaccines is very poor protection, nearly nil,

    and they don't know if one-dose vaccines like J & J are just as useless against it


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 10:16pm

