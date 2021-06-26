There is a phrase in professional wrestling called "putting over." When you help sell another wrestler, that's putting them over. Jon Stewart helped put over Stephen Colbert over a very long period of time.

Nevertheless, when Stewart came to conclusions Colbert didn't like about the origins of Covid-19, Colbert started deriding him immediately.

There is a long history of strains of deadly flu coming out of China and, so, Colbert was the one who was actually factually correct. The world had already been struck with coronavirus in the form of SARS and MERS, hince why money was allocated to a laboratory to research it. If a strain escaped a laboratory, it was likely because they were researching a disease that had already existed in hopes of figuring out how to contain it, not engineering a bio-weapon like the Kamino cloners in Star Wars.

Nevertheless, the ease by which Colbert was able to dismiss what the man who helped make him famous said is telling about what kind of person fame has turned him in to. He once played a character which mocked a person with a rigid worldview who was hostile to nuance and different perspectives. Now he is that character, albeit dressed up as a progressive.

People are often like that when they're not entirely comfortable with the world they are now in and it's causing them cognitive dissonance. Colbert was basically saying, "Look, Jon, I'm not retired like you. We have to stick straight with facts and can't roam all over like Joe Rogan's podcast." Colbert actually had a segment a few weeks prior where he mocked John Cena for apologizing to China, as well, so maybe he was under heat to stick with the narrative: