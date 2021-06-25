The Justice Department announced on Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its new voting restrictions , marking the first step in the Biden administration’s plan to aggressively fight a wave of voter suppression bills passed in the wake of Trump’s election loss.

“Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act ,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference.

He said the lawsuit, U.S.A. v The State of Georgia , is the first of “many efforts” to ensure every voter has access to the ballot box.

The lawsuit is being overseen by Kristen Clarke, the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and Vanita Gupta, the associate attorney general.

“The Civil Rights Division did not arrive at this decision lightly,” Clarke said on Friday, adding that several provisions of Georgia’s new legislation were made with a “discriminatory purpose in violation of the Voting Rights Act.”