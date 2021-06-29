Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
No. 3 House Democrat Steps Into Ohio Race to Head Off a Sanders AcolyteBy artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:00pm |
The decision by Representative James Clyburn to oppose an outspoken ally of Senator Bernie Sanders in a special election in Cleveland highlights the generational and ideological gulf in the Democratic Party.
By Jonathan Wiseman @ NYTimes.com, June 29, Updated 5:24 p.m. ET
[....] On Tuesday, Mr. Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, took aim at one of Mr. Sanders’s most outspoken acolytes, Nina Turner, a hero to the left who is surging in her campaign in Ohio to claim the Cleveland-based congressional seat vacated by the housing secretary, Marcia L. Fudge.
In a rare intervention into a party primary, Mr. Clyburn, a veteran lawmaker and the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, endorsed Shontel Brown, Ms. Turner’s leading opponent.
He said his decision to back Ms. Brown, the chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, was not about Mr. Sanders, or even Ms. Turner, who remains the favorite before the contest on Aug. 3 in the heavily Democratic district. But he took a swipe at what he called the “sloganeering” of the party’s left flank, which has risen to power with calls for “Medicare for all,” and to “abolish ICE” and “defund the police.”
“What I try to do is demonstrate by precept and example how we are to proceed as a party,” Mr. Clyburn said in an interview. “When I spoke out against sloganeering, like ‘Burn, baby, burn’ in the 1960s and ‘defund the police,’ which I think is cutting the throats of the party, I know exactly where my constituents are. They are against that, and I’m against that.”
[....] Ms. Brown has the backing of the Democratic establishment, including of not only Mr. Clyburn but also Hillary Clinton; Richard Cordray, a former Ohio attorney general; Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus; and moderate Democrats like Representatives Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and David Trone of Maryland.
Ms. Turner, who has the endorsements of much of the House Progressive Caucus, including the so-called squad — Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna S. Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — would be a strong new voice for the congressional left [....]
- Add new comment
- 1189 reads
Comments
also see what the Dem mayor of Buffalo is saying in his announcement for re-election as a write-in candidate after a socialist won the primary:
http://dagblog.com/comment/307521#comment-307521
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:12pm
on another note:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:16pm
"two cents" commentary I found interesting:
and this important tweet and video from June 26:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:29pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:39pm
Rep. Cori Bush yesterday putting a new spin on it:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:45pm
official Black Lives Matter account
following that, they retweeted these:
including this from an hour ago:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 9:59pm
By David Frum:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/29/2021 - 11:16pm
in other lefty activist news, a gift for Biden, calling him a "colonizer" etc.
continues...
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 1:48pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 1:52pm
meanwhile in the Ohio legislature both sides culture warring it like they got nothing better to do:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 3:24pm
Wondering if they have a sense of international reputation of the fair city in which they have these debates?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 3:30pm