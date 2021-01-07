Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
House Votes To Remove Confederate Statutes From The CapitolBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 8:26am |
WASHINGTON — The House voted on Tuesday to remove statues honoring Confederate and other white supremacist leaders from public display at the United States Capitol, renewing an effort to rid the seat of American democracy of symbols of rebellion and racism.
The chamber voted 285 to 120 to approve the legislation, which aims to banish the likenesses of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, Jefferson Davis and roughly a dozen other figures associated with the Confederacy or white supremacist causes. Sixty-seven Republicans, including the party’s top leader, joined with every Democrat who voted to support the changes, but a majority of the party stood against it.
Are they going to be replaced?
by Orion on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 5:54pm