@ CNN.com, Updated 7:53 PM ET, June 24 (with video of moment of collapse at top of page)

Surfside, Florida - An intense search and rescue effort will continue through the night after part of a 12-story residential building collapsed early Thursday in the South Florida town of Surfside, killing at least one and leaving almost 100 people unaccounted for.

About 55 of the 136 units at Champlain Towers South collapsed around 1:30 a.m., officials said [...]

At least 99 people were unaccounted for as of Thursday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta.

At least one person died because of the collapse, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. A total of 102 people have been accounted for, she said. The mayor said the cause of the collapse was not known.Two people have been pulled from the rubble, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said, without addressing their medical conditions [....]