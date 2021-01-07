    Phylicia Rashad Under Fire For Defending Bill Cosby

    Rashad was recently appointed the new Dean of the Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University. She has a distinguished acting career. She is most remembered as Clair Huxtable on the Cosby Show. When Cosby was released on a legal technically after being convicted of raping women, Rashad suggested that a great wrong had been corrected. As a result, several students and alumni want her out. The university itself denounced her defense of Cosby.

    Backlash to defense of Cosby

    https://www.theroot.com/it-hurts-when-its-one-of-your-own-1847210586

    Clair Huxtable

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clair_Huxtable

    Cosby was once considered America's Dad. Now we have the television wife supporting a rapist. It is likely that Rashad will be ushered out of her position as dean. 

    Both Cosby and Rashad are choking on pound cake.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pound_Cake_speech

     

    Clearly you have no understanding of what Crystal Marie is complaining about in the column you link to, that woman's rights issues have to sit down and shut up in the face of black rights issues.

    Phylicia is the one on board with Black Lives Matter rhetoric where incarceration is a no-no, for all men, but especially for black men. We don't need people in prison, we need to let them out of prison just like Bill Cosby just got out of prison:

    Accountability in the form of convictions and prison sentences is not justice. Justice would be that our Brother George Floyd were still here to raise his daughter, love his family, and live out his life to its fullest potential.

    — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) June 25, 2021

     

    #SafetyIs investing in Black communities that have been underserved, underfunded, & under attack. It's about prevention, not policing. Healing, not incarceration. We can transform how communities view safety
    The #PeoplesResponseAct. RT with your vision of safety using #SafetyIs pic.twitter.com/9Bc9zR7UPt

    — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) June 30, 2021

     

    There is no real crime, there is only the need for healing and therapy. Bill Cosby didn't actually commit a crime,there is no such thing.

    And actually, Cori Bush's People's Response Plan is arguing that making sure that inner city families have the middle class lifestyle of the Huxtables with well-funded schools, good places to live, nutritional food, and green spaces will obliviate the need for police, courts and incarceration.

    Sort of like changing their culture, very similar to what the "pound-cake speech". was all about.

    There is zero in the "pound-cake speech" to do with #MeToo. It is about racial culture and blames the disadvantaged for their own situation

    #MeToo is all about people, mostly men, who already have success and power and money using their position to abuse others below them in status.

    Black Lives Matter would abolish punishing them with courts and incarceration along with other kinds of crime, especially for black people (a reminder that the title of the essay you link to is It Hurts When It's One of Your Own)

    Phylicia and Bill agree that incarceration is unfairly racially targeted and #MeToo is basically the same nonsense that was used against black men under Jim Crow,

    So does Camille:

    [....] 'I don't care what they feel'

    Cosby told ABC News that she is unconcerned about the #MeToo cancel culture, much of which believes that Cosby is on the wrong side of history when it comes to sexual assault victims' rights.

    "First of all, I don't care what they feel," she said.

    As to her second point, Cosby cited the final line of a famous quote from the 1972 nonfiction tome "No Name in the Street" by her friend, the late novelist and civil rights activist James Baldwin, that "ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have."

    "The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women -- not all white women -- but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, no proof, anywhere on the face of the earth."

    "And by ignoring that history, they have put out a lie in itself and that is, 'Because I'm female, I'm telling the truth.' Well history disproves that, as well, and gender has never, ever equated with truth. So, they need to clean up their acts. And it's all of us as women who have not participated anything nefarious -- we know how women can lie. We know how they can do the same things that men do -- that some men do -- because there are good men and bad men. There are good women and bad women."

    Cosby also defended previous comparisons she has made between accusations against her husband and the lynching of Emmett Till, the 14-year old Mississippi child brutalized and murdered in 1955 for whistling at a white woman -- a false claim debunked years after the murder by the woman who made the claim in the first place.

    She also drew comparisons of her husband's treatment to the massacre of hundreds of African Americans in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921 -- widely considered by scholars to be one of the lowest points of in the nation's history of racial violence.

    Cosby contended that the comparison is apt.

    "The parallel is that the same age-old thing about particular white women making accusations against black men that are unproven -- Emmett Till's outcome, to mutilate his body in the way that it was, was just really so deeply horrendous," she told Davis.

    "I mean -- there's a lack of words for that kind of hatefulness. But see, years ago, I interviewed the survivors from the Tulsa Oklahoma riots in 1921. And that was another case of a wife female making a claim of sexual assault claim against a black male, which we all know if we know about the Tulsa, Oklahoma riots. It gave license to mobs of white people converging on a very independent economically independent educationally independent black community, named Greenwood and Topher, and hundreds of people were killed."

    "So you boil this all down to racism?" Davis asked Cosby. "You feel that if your husband were not a black man that these accusations would not have been made and he would not be in prison?"

    "I don't know that," Cosby responded, "because some white men have … there are some who have been sent to prison. But … it's not the same situation as the history [of] a particular white women with black men.

    "We've seen them hanging from trees," she said of the men, "once they make those accusations. We've seen them being incarcerated … those accusations are made and -- once again – unproven. Unproven."

    Cosby said she speaks to her husband daily, but does not visit him in prison. "In terms of visiting him, no, I do not want to see my husband in that kind of an environment -- and he doesn't want me to see him in that kind of environment," she said. "So we are in sync with that but I speak to him every single day.

    Groundbreaking television

    A close look at Camille Cosby's life and interviews with her friends and Cosby scholars suggest the key role she played in her husband's groundbreaking career [....]

    I have no bone in this debate,  but I can see clearly that you are trying to play both sides, rmrd, and that won't wash, it's nonsense like a lot of your purposeful twisting and misunderstanding of texts and situations to fit into your favorite simplistic narratrives.

    Cosby's are consistent, there is nothing conflicting in the "pound-cake speech" with what they are arguing now.

    Cori Bush's plan aims to change poor black culture by using money, too. And women's rights will again take a back seat in that scenario, it's like: go see a social worker about your complaint about that powerful black man, black men are all basically good and mean no harm, just need more money and resources, then it would all be like Huxtable world.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 2:07pm

    Uhhh, this really doesn't belong under "Creative Corner" - it's not about making TV - it's just race stirring stuff tied to prisons. Yeah, once Cosby & Rashad were TV figures, but this is all BLM vs MeToo stuff, nothing different than the repetitive sludge we go through week after week.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 2:38pm

    but since we've gone there now, oh look here's a related history article! and it's not labeled "black history" but "civil rights", as in "all human beings" and it talks about how one group worked against another, go figure:

    Louis Menand unpacks the little-known history of the three women’s-rights champions who helped get the “sex” provision into the Civil Rights Act, which was signed on this day in 1964. https://t.co/JE2HkgEKxE

    — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 2, 2021

    ...Among those who opposed the efforts of Paul, Smith, and Griffiths were the leaders of the civil-rights movement themselves.They thought that women’s-rights advocates were trying to piggyback on the movement for rights for African-Americans, and that the load would kill the piggy. They turned out to be wrong about the second thing, but they were completely right about the first...


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 3:25pm

    I would also just like to share two facts which show how the repetitive sludge distorts big picture reality:

    • The 15th Amendment, ratified in 1870, extended voting rights to men of all races.
    • The 19th amendment granted women the right to vote, passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920.

    Which one involved more than 50% of the population and which one involved a very small minority of the population? 49 YEARS difference. 49 YEARS.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 3:51pm

    That was part of the famous Seneca Falls debate. Women of course lost, though Frederick Douglass notably approved, and Horace Greeley, wryly as always, commented "However unwise and mistaken the demand, it is but the assertion of a natural right, and such must be conceded." Sojourner Truth added her humorous analysis in Akron, and Susan Anthony even went so far as to vote illegally.  Good to have a penis, whatever color. (oddly, that even applies to the men-converting-to-women who want to compete as females, despite never having a period or a variety of other female realities, physical and otherwise)


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 4:03pm

    here ya go:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 4:24pm

    It's not really fair to the other runners though - they'll be all worked up and she'll be all chill and still blowing them out. How is it Usain Bolt never tested positive for da ganja? - maybe shoulda had his Jamaican street cred pulled.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 4:42pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 5:11pm

    And a Benny Hill moment just because...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 5:22pm

    AH identarianism--can't say Fukuyama didn't warn us--but then enquiring minds want to know: what happens when identity "groups" keep specializing and reducing until they reach groups of one? Do we start over then with individualism? Isn't that libertarian instead? enlightenedWhatevah, in any case, "common good" is a loser for sure. No more "these united states," no more states...make sure you have a gun for self-protection?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 5:27pm

