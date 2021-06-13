Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Editor’s Note: Even before the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the threat of domestic extremism was painfully clear, with terrorist attacks, assaults on minorities and other violence eclipsing the threat posed by jihadist groups such as the Islamic State. Recognizing this danger, the Biden administration will soon release a new, unprecedented strategy document for fighting domestic terrorism. Carly Gordenstein and Seamus Hughes of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism detail the numerous changes the administration is already making and argue that these are important steps forward in the fight against domestic extremism.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/sea-change-counterterrorism
posted the above to this thread so I could delete it from "In the News"
Clear in this case that the DOJ not going easy on lefty anarchists-whatever they can find to charge them with, still going with it:
good splainin' as regards new White House plan, and she likes it, thinks it smart, removing the partisan gaming:
you can't call me an extremist if I run for governor!
cross-link to sub-thread with lots of info. on Arvada, CO cop hater, shootout, ambush
http://dagblog.com/comment/307385#comment-307385
cross-link to sub-thread with lots of info. on Black Nationalist accused cop killer & black militia member Othal Wallace, re: Daytona Beach and Georgia:
http://dagblog.com/comment/307386#comment-307386
he belongs here:
The “constitutional” sheriff’s movement!
a Boogaloos involved in Jan. 6:
note this part of Hughes thread:
