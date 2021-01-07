Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Phylicia Rashad Under Fire For Defending Bill CosbyBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 3:35pm |
Rashad was recently appointed the new Dean of the Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University. She has a distinguished acting career. She is most remembered as Clair Huxtable on the Cosby Show. When Cosby was released on a legal technically after being convicted of raping women, Rashad suggested that a great wrong had been corrected. As a result, several students and alumni want her out. The university itself denounced her defense of Cosby.
Backlash to defense of Cosby
https://www.theroot.com/it-hurts-when-its-one-of-your-own-1847210586
Clair Huxtable
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clair_Huxtable
Cosby was once considered America's Dad. Now we have the television wife supporting a rapist. It is likely that Rashad will be ushered out of her position as dean.
Both Cosby and Rashad are choking on pound cake.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pound_Cake_speech
- Add new comment
- 1742 reads
Comments
Clearly you have no understanding of what Crystal Marie is complaining about in the column you link to, that woman's rights issues have to sit down and shut up in the face of black rights issues.
Phylicia is the one on board with Black Lives Matter rhetoric where incarceration is a no-no, for all men, but especially for black men. We don't need people in prison, we need to let them out of prison just like Bill Cosby just got out of prison:
There is no real crime, there is only the need for healing and therapy. Bill Cosby didn't actually commit a crime,there is no such thing.
And actually, Cori Bush's People's Response Plan is arguing that making sure that inner city families have the middle class lifestyle of the Huxtables with well-funded schools, good places to live, nutritional food, and green spaces will obliviate the need for police, courts and incarceration.
Sort of like changing their culture, very similar to what the "pound-cake speech". was all about.
There is zero in the "pound-cake speech" to do with #MeToo. It is about racial culture and blames the disadvantaged for their own situation
#MeToo is all about people, mostly men, who already have success and power and money using their position to abuse others below them in status.
Black Lives Matter would abolish punishing them with courts and incarceration along with other kinds of crime, especially for black people (a reminder that the title of the essay you link to is It Hurts When It's One of Your Own)
Phylicia and Bill agree that incarceration is unfairly racially targeted and #MeToo is basically the same nonsense that was used against black men under Jim Crow,
So does Camille:
I have no bone in this debate, but I can see clearly that you are trying to play both sides, rmrd, and that won't wash, it's nonsense like a lot of your purposeful twisting and misunderstanding of texts and situations to fit into your favorite simplistic narratrives.
Cosby's are consistent, there is nothing conflicting in the "pound-cake speech" with what they are arguing now.
Cori Bush's plan aims to change poor black culture by using money, too. And women's rights will again take a back seat in that scenario, it's like: go see a social worker about your complaint about that powerful black man, black men are all basically good and mean no harm, just need more money and resources, then it would all be like Huxtable world.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 2:07pm
Uhhh, this really doesn't belong under "Creative Corner" - it's not about making TV - it's just race stirring stuff tied to prisons. Yeah, once Cosby & Rashad were TV figures, but this is all BLM vs MeToo stuff, nothing different than the repetitive sludge we go through week after week.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 2:38pm
but since we've gone there now, oh look here's a related history article! and it's not labeled "black history" but "civil rights", as in "all human beings" and it talks about how one group worked against another, go figure:
...Among those who opposed the efforts of Paul, Smith, and Griffiths were the leaders of the civil-rights movement themselves.They thought that women’s-rights advocates were trying to piggyback on the movement for rights for African-Americans, and that the load would kill the piggy. They turned out to be wrong about the second thing, but they were completely right about the first...
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 3:25pm
I would also just like to share two facts which show how the repetitive sludge distorts big picture reality:
Which one involved more than 50% of the population and which one involved a very small minority of the population? 49 YEARS difference. 49 YEARS.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 3:51pm
That was part of the famous Seneca Falls debate. Women of course lost, though Frederick Douglass notably approved, and Horace Greeley, wryly as always, commented "However unwise and mistaken the demand, it is but the assertion of a natural right, and such must be conceded." Sojourner Truth added her humorous analysis in Akron, and Susan Anthony even went so far as to vote illegally. Good to have a penis, whatever color. (oddly, that even applies to the men-converting-to-women who want to compete as females, despite never having a period or a variety of other female realities, physical and otherwise)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 4:03pm
here ya go:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 4:24pm
It's not really fair to the other runners though - they'll be all worked up and she'll be all chill and still blowing them out. How is it Usain Bolt never tested positive for da ganja? - maybe shoulda had his Jamaican street cred pulled.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 4:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 5:11pm
And a Benny Hill moment just because...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 5:22pm
AH identarianism--can't say Fukuyama didn't warn us--but then enquiring minds want to know: what happens when identity "groups" keep specializing and reducing until they reach groups of one? Do we start over then with individualism? Isn't that libertarian instead? Whatevah, in any case, "common good" is a loser for sure. No more "these united states," no more states...make sure you have a gun for self-protection?
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 5:27pm
BETWEEN JUNETEENTH AND THE FOURTH OF JULY
By rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 1:29pm |
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed notes that we can celebrate both Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/04/opinion/juneteenth-july-4th-holiday.html
Frederick Douglass, in 1852, gave an iconic speech "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July" Douglass said the Fourth was the possession of white people. A decade later, African Americans made the holiday into a case for equality. Southerners, in the aftermath of losing the Civil War, had little reason to celebrate the Fourth. White Southerners literally shut themselves indoors on the Fourth. At the same time, Blacks in cities like Charleston celebrated the day by noting Blacks could bask in the sunshine of liberty. Black militias marched in parades.
Predictably, there was backlash to Black enthusiasm for the Fourth. Restrictive measures were put in put to prevent Black celebrations. White celebration of the Fourth became more prominent.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/07/fourth-of-july-black-holiday/564320/
Today, both days are open to all.
[yes, this is history/culture - PP]
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 4:58pm
Here's sort of how I see it: in the picture below, that's Annette Gordon-Reed wearing white and that's Nikole Hannah-Jones wearing red:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 5:13pm
Devil wears Prada?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 5:22pm
well, it is a real thing that she does dye her hair bright red
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/04/2021 - 5:30pm