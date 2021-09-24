Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Pa. school district ends ban on list of books by or about people of color after student backlashBy rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 2:35pm |
From WaPo
A Pennsylvania school district that had banned a list of anti-racism books and educational resources by or about people of color — including children’s titles about Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. — reversed its nearly year-long decision this week after backlash and protests from students, parents and educators in the community.
The Central York School District had implemented “a freeze” last fall on a lengthy list of books and educational resources that focused almost entirely on titles related to people of color. The school district claimed the books on race and social justice, which some in the southern Pennsylvania community hoped would help bolster the educational curriculum following George Floyd’s murder and the racial-justice protests of 2020, were frozen, not banned, after some parents raised concerns about the materials.
The school board announced Monday it had voted unanimously to reinstate access to the books that mainly involved people of color, district spokeswoman Julie Randall Romig confirmed to The Washington Post.
Critical Race Theory was but one of the covers used by school districts to ban discussions of race.
Delaware is mandating the teaching of Black history
https://news.delaware.gov/2021/06/17/governor-carney-signs-black-history-education-legislation/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 3:28pm
Waiting to see similar for Asian-Americans, Hispanics, women. Or is this a quota systém?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 5:25pm
I'd say you forgot white male history, but then, after all, we all know they didn't do anything worthwhle!
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 6:37pm
Also, enquiring minds really would like to know what kind of history they are teaching in Puerto RIco these days! Now that is probably real interesting!
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 6:44pm
p.s. hilarious on topic:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 8:04pm
RM check out this article on 98 year old WW2 vet, artist and prolific writer Ashley Bryan. link
"Bryan '50GS would go on to train as an artist, and that love of books has defined his career. He has published some fifty books for children and received dozens of awards and honors, including the Coretta Scott King–Virginia Hamilton Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Children’s Literature Legacy Award, and the New York Public Library’s Library Lions award. As an artist, a teacher, a poet, and a memoirist, he has put education at the heart of his endeavors. There is a school named after him in Maine and a library named after him in Kenya. A professor emeritus of art at Dartmouth, he has received eleven honorary degrees. ..Ashley gets lifetime achievement awards, and then there’s another lifetime of work after that,” says his friend Carl Little ’80SOA, an art critic. “He is truly an amazing human being.” .. ."
by NCD on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 8:55pm
Thanks for introducing me to this amazing man.
Can't wait to read his memoir and stories about enslaved people.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 9:03pm
there is a foundation with this dot org website to promote his work:
https://ashleybryancenter.org/
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 9:39pm
Check out the 18 minute video discussion by Mr. Bryan at the bottom of AA's link. Thanks AA.
His description of the importance of books, and "hearing" what the author is creating and feeling as you read, is an insight I never realized or heard so succinctly presented. He says even preschoolers understand intonations he uses in reading certain passages, whether he is doing it right or wrong. After he reads they put the book to their ears to try to hear the author.
We ordered his Freedom over Me book.
by NCD on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 12:01am
South Dakota's Noem delays social studies standards amid concerns over left-wing influences
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/south-dakota-noem-social-studies-left-wing-influences
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 11:42pm