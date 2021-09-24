​​​Virginians have started casting ballots for governor. Recent polls suggest a close race.A Monmouth University poll attributed the tight margin in part to the division between urban and rural Virginia.

In this way, the Virginia race is a microcosm of recent trends. In 2020, urban voters supported Joe Biden 2-to-1, while rural areas backed Donald Trump by the same proportion. This urban-rural divide has expanded dramatically in the past decade, reaching its widest point in the last presidential election. What drives this deepening divide — and will we see it again in next year’s midterm elections? Our research suggests that the answer lies in Americans’ ideas about race.