Virginia’s upcoming election pits rural voters against urban ones. Why is there such a divide?By rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 9:21pm |
Virginians have started casting ballots for governor. Recent polls suggest a close race.A Monmouth University poll attributed the tight margin in part to the division between urban and rural Virginia.
In this way, the Virginia race is a microcosm of recent trends. In 2020, urban voters supported Joe Biden 2-to-1, while rural areas backed Donald Trump by the same proportion. This urban-rural divide has expanded dramatically in the past decade, reaching its widest point in the last presidential election. What drives this deepening divide — and will we see it again in next year’s midterm elections? Our research suggests that the answer lies in Americans’ ideas about race.
Comments
Labeling it as being about "race" is the same lazy ass b.s. Just because a lot of Afro-Americans and their urban sub-culture heavily populate urban areas there, doesn't mean it's about color of skin. I remember reading more then one WaPo article about how many surburban areas of Virginia have become very diverse, full of an incredible mix of immigrants with various colors of skin, including African ones.
Yes, lots of rural people don't like urban culture, that's why they live where they do! I am sure they dislike the inside-the-beltway white elite people of D.C. just as much as they dislike urban black culture.
I had elderly aunts that wouldn't dream of going "downtown", I know the syndrome, too much commotion, they might have done it when they were 20-something, but no more after that, no thanks to the tickets to that concert or basketball game, too scary, too crowded, too busy, doesn't matter what color skin people have, they wouldn't like Tokyo either.
Journalists really got to stop using the word "race" unless it's really about people's color of skin and not their culture. "Urban" is not a code word for "race," it's a far more accurate description and word to use than "race".
Edit to add: don't know exactly where he is in the state, but I know ormer Dagblogger Danny Cardwell lives in Virginia and has a very active hobby of taking photos of rural and surburban Virgina landscapes. I have never seen him post a picture favoring any urban subjects, they rarely have people in them at all, maybe horses or other animals, that's it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 4:16pm
P.S. The authors also use the old trope about conservative "gun culture". Well, those type of people may still echo NRA lines about the second amendment. BUT THEY ARE NOT THE ONES USING GUNS EVERYDAY to kill and maim. The gun violence epidemic is clearly, clearly URBAN. Things have really changed on that front. Rural people may support guns but it's a huge number of urban people actually using them everyday! Denial is not a river in Egypt.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 4:22pm
People in Virginia also come from Reston (CIA), Newport News (naval base), other military bases etc where there are a lot of conservative people. It takes a lot of small counties to compete with the biggest, so don't expect that to overwhelm the top:
20<10k is 100k
50 10-30k is 1.2m
20 between 33k and 55k is 880k
12 @ 75k avg is 900k
-----------------------
3.1m out of 8.5, roughly 35%
RankCountyPopulation
1Fairfax County1,145,862
2Prince William County461,423
3Virginia Beach city/county450,201
4Loudoun County395,134
5Chesterfield County343,551
6Henrico County327,535
7Norfolk city/county244,601
8Chesapeake city/county239,982
9Arlington County233,464
10Richmond city/county226,622
11Newport News city/county179,673
12Alexandria city/county157,613
13Stafford County146,773
14Hampton city/county135,041
15Spotsylvania County132,833
16Albemarle County107,405
17Hanover County105,537
18Roanoke city/county99,229
19Montgomery County98,140
20Portsmouth city/county95,097
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 8:48pm
(and they can sometimes have black skin, too!)
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 11:13pm
I note the "Blacks for Trump" T-shirts in this shot of his rally today in Perry, Georgia during the speech by Herschel Walker:
Wikipedia on Perry:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 7:16pm
He was up to his old "Independent" tricks, too:
And she found some black friends:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 11:08pm
sort of goes with my own point. Yglesias, like many other smart lliberal politicos, bascially believes Dems should quit yammering about race and other woke shit because, very simply: few people care except elites! Obama knew this, he was an elite who got it, that any differences are about subcultures and you pander to each subculture's concerns as best you can. He won that way! (I'll remind everyone how it was: he was a black guy with a terrorist name, liberal college degrees, a foreign father, and a hippie mom. And he won the fucking presidency. Twice!)
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 7:28pm
Biden won despite supporting race and woke stuff
He won the EC 306-232 with 66% of adults casting votes
He won with a Black female VP
https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2021/06/30/behind-bidens-2020-victory/
Both Obama and Bill Clinton only received about 39% of the white vote.
Current Democrats seem unable to pass the George Floyd or John Lewis bills.
Manchin and Sinema openly obstruct both bills.
Ignoring race stuff may lead to Democrats losing votes from an important demographic
In the past, Blacks were highly identified with the Republican Party
When Republicans failed to enact civil rights or anti-lynching laws, Blacks fled the Republican Party
Today, the issues are police reform and voting rights
It is hard to see Blacks giving massive support to Republicans, but some may simply elect not to vote
The treatment of Haitians at the border, may create an image that Democrats are not motivated to help Black people.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2021/09/23/either-party-can-win-loyalty-black-voters-moving-forward-heres-how/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 8:27pm
Today, the issues are police reform and voting rights
You say that and BLM says that and The Root says that and several elite progressive white masters say that
BUT I don't see any stats for it.
Manchin and Sinema openly obstruct both bills.
They got elected and represent a constituency of your fellow citizens. And it's a democracy so you have to deal with that and work with it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 11:02pm
Here is an Post-Ipsos poll heading into the 2020 election
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/black-americans-say-racism-policing-top-issues-for-november-favor-biden-by-huge-margin-post-ipsos-poll-finds/2020/06/24/9143b254-b645-11ea-aca5-ebb63d27e1ff_story.html
Obviously, we are more than a year out from the mid-terms.
If our fellow citizens say that they do not care about issues important to Black citizens, some Black citizens could opt out of the mid-terms.
If Democrats are dismissive and Republicans are hostile, just stay home.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/25/2021 - 11:35pm
How about black people shooting mostly black people in record numbers? Is that issue important to black citizens?
Or does "policing" only mean unfair treatment of blacks by police?
After 1 1/2 years of Covid and a devastated economy, does health and jobs rise to the top for black citizens, or is it only the concern about racism that matters?
Are black citizens interested in any of my issues, or is it a 1-way street where i have to cater & compromise to black concerns?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 12:53am
If you have decided to cater to and compromise to "black concerns" it is to perhaps a third of 12.1% of the U.S. population at best
(a reminder that census numbers include under 18, so you also have to reduce the number by that as well as those who call themselves "black" but don't agree to such concerns)
p.s. I am a little amused that much has been written about the reduced percentage in the new census for "whites" while it's been *crickets* about how everyone still cites "13%" for the black population of the U.S.
Also no one ever mentions how that number would also include African and Caribbean immigrants who identify as "black", who came to this country by choice even though this country is supposed to be so horrible for people with black skin.
Mho, the emphasis on "black concerns" has gotten waaaaaay out of control. They are a tiny minority, growing smaller (maybe faster than we think if so many of the young males keep killing and maiming each other?) and the population with Hispanic and Asia background is growning by leaps and bounds and Hispanics are also rapidly assimilating with the mainstream culture. Guilt pandering to the descendents of slaves who still have grievance related to that situation has gotten absurd.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 1:37am
Uhh, I've mentioned African immigrants numerous times, along with dark skinned Caribbean immigrants (whose ancestors and perhaps them dealt with indentured or actual slavery, but not under the old South), along with other immigrants who might even be white whose ancestors were slaves or serfs, plus those enslaved in the Middle East or in past days in China (or imprisoned Uyghurs and Tibetans now - shouldn't their stories be heard?)
Of course Obama's father didn't suffer oh so much from the Brits (though others did), and i don't know Kamala Harris's Story with India et al. (okay her dad is African, Jamaican and Irish, her mom is Indian, and her husband's a privileged white dude - no antebellum southern slavery there). Time will only make this tougher.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 11:51am
Black voters who are not committing crimes do not have to solve crimes committed by Black criminals before they demand police reform.
Elijah McClain, an unarmed, autistic, Black man was murdered by Aurora, Colorado. The police department has a well known history of racial bias. Your demand that police reform has to wait is not realistic.
COVID put crime intervention programs on hold. Employment cratered. Not a big surprise.
From the article about the poll
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/black-americans-say-racism-policing-top-issues-for-november-favor-biden-by-huge-margin-post-ipsos-poll-finds/2020/06/24/9143b254-b645-11ea-aca5-ebb63d27e1ff_story.html
Your dismissal of racism puts you in good standing.
Edit to add:
Your concerns are given great weight.
They are a major reason that Manchin, Sinema, etc. feel free to block voting and police reform.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 11:15am
You should feel really comfortable right now. Congress is not going to deal with complaints of racism or demands for police reform. You are getting your way.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 11:29am
You mean the rampant problem of cops mistreating junkies passing fake bills? I'd say police are a bit more careful despite the escalation of shootings and street crime even without those new laws. Black kid deaths from shootings are higher than from Covid though. If young black lives matter.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 12:03pm
Police reform is no longer on the table.
You won.
BTW, fake bills are not a death sentence.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 12:08pm
No, being 7 with bullets flying is a death sentence. Cops won't mess with the fake money junkies anymore.
Police "reformed" insofar as they won't interfere with these ghetto zones shooting it out and often cities are letting black repeat criminals immediately back on the street whatever their offense. You should be happy - why so glum and negative? Obviously laws on the books aren't enforced anyway, so it didn't matter which was "on the table".
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 2:06pm
You voiced concern that focus on police reform would prevent your issues from being addressed
You said that police reform meant that there was a one-way street
Police reform is off the table
Your side won.
Now you say that the real issue is that police are not enforcing laws on the books
Fake money junkie George Floyd and autistic Elijah McClain did not involve bullets flying
Your messaging is confused
Requiring police to refrain from killing fake money junkies and autistic young men, does not mean that courts are forced to put repeat offenders back on the street.
I'm not glum and negative, just stating a fact
The fight for police reform will continue.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 5:25pm
It is not Peracles "way". Nobody at Dagblog "won" or lost anything.
The rest of us are not political advocating like you are, we are analyzing politics and pointing out how your analysis sucks, really sucks, because it is affected by what you want to happen. You clearly think if you believe hard enough and cherry pick hard enough you can adjust reality to agree with what a tiny minority view wants.
Making the argument that some policy is of import to a large portion of the electorate will not make it true if it isn''t no matter how hard you try. I.E. your concerns about police reform are a much less impoirtant priority to most voters right now than rising violent crime. Your policy concerns are those of a very small minority.
You especially get pushback from others here when, after pointing out your lousy analysis, you turn those people into strawmen who are supposedly advocating like you are. As if creating a phantom out of us to fight is going to change something. Tthen your interlocators find themselves in a Kafka-like situation. We are not interested in serving as characters in your fantasy role play.
On Virgina in particular. It's like "deja vus allover again" when you were positive Northam's blackface "scandal" was a going to make him resign or something. While the rest of us were more interested in learning how it was a right wing attack project that didn't work, and people like you were the target to manipulate, and how that didn't work BECAUSE A MAJORITY IN VIRGINIA CLEARLY DON'T THINK LIKE YOU DO.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 4:00pm
PP was concerned that his issues would not be addressed because of a focus on police reform
Police reform is off the table
PP won.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 5:11pm
Uh, black guns matter more than black lives - i'd like to see some police reform, but I'm more concerned about lowering the much bigger black murder rate. But thanks for confusing and misrepresenting everything i write - such a joy discussing with you.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 5:32pm
I pointed out exactly what you said.
At any rate, police reform will be dealt with another day
Police reform has nothing to do with releasing Black criminals from jail
You are the one who linked the two.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 6:22pm
reply to Yglesias' post that I forgot to include
I think a lot of just average people are similarly fed up with The Woke's stranglehold on the politics of the Democratic party. As Carville said and as everyone smart about politics has since confirmed The Woke are a problem and we all know it. As Shor and others have pointed out, the problem is that the millennial elite white woke are many of the young people working in politics and have the same cluelessness about the mass of older voters as their colleagues in media do.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 2:09am
Youngkin ties McAuliffe to rising crime rates in new ads @ TheHill.com - 08/16/21 12:38 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/26/2021 - 12:22am