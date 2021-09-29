Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
He Ran Over BLM Protesters—but Apparently That's Not a Crime
Jared Benjamin Lafer, who last September drove his SUV through a tiny assemblage of Black Lives Matter protesters in Johnson City, Tennessee, and then sped away — leaving behind a man with a concussion, brain bleed, and two broken legs — will face no charges.
On Monday, a Tennessee grand jury returned a “no true” bill — a declaration by jurors that there was not enough evidence to indict the 27-year-old even after a judge had reduced the charges against him from aggravated assault, a Class C felony, to reckless aggravated assault, a Class D felony. Among the materials that apparently left the grand jurors unmoved was cellphone video documenting Lafer rolling over the protester with his truck, narrowly missing the protester’s dog, and almost striking a second person who jumped out of the car’s unswerving path before it accelerated away from the scene.
There's LOTS of cases like this and results are allover the map. If a protest hasn't informed the police about their route, they are not protected from traffic. and therefore when injury or death occurs from a vehicle, the prosecutor, judge or jury has to read the driver's mind to know whether it was intentional or not. PLUS, sometimes drivers have road rage, it's not necessarily racist or ideological, just anger at pedestrian protesters without police escort blocking the roadway meant for vehicles (I know for a fact the latter has happened in Manhattan many times over the years where it doesn't matter what the protest is about, drivers just hate protesters taking over or blocading the street.) Here's some other cases this year:
there's also this related news on Florida, where they really really don't like pedestrians blocking traffic:
and to take out of this problem being painted with a racial narrative, here's some Canadians discussing protests that block traffic or are obnoxious in other ways:
Also, I distinctly recall rmrd expressing great interest in removing police from all traffic concerns, and like robotizing traffic enforcement. What do you think a robot would testify about intent with this type of thing?
