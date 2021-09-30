Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
The Black-White Vaccination Gap May Be Gone but Republicans, Whites Still HesitantBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 5:16pm |
The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), one of the best sources for medical statistics, published its weekly COVID survey data, revealing that for the week of Sept. 13-22, 70 percent of African Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Black vaccine rate is virtually identical to the 71 percent of white people who have been at least partially vaccinated. The Hispanic vaccination rate has surpassed both groups at 73 percent.
Polling data is considered to be more reflective of vaccination rates because CDC data is only available for 60 percent of the country but KFF’s data isn’t an outlier. Pew Research’s latest numbers show 70 percent of African Americans are at least partially protected from COVID via the vaccine, with whites at 72 percent, Hispanics at 76 percent and Asian Americans at 94 percent vaccinated. The CDC’s National Immunization Survey found 73 percent of Black adults, 76 percent of white adults, and 78 percent of Hispanic adults are vaccinated.
----------
The article goes on to say that white Republicans and white Evangelicals are the most vaccine resistant
- Add new comment
- 67 reads
Comments
Any possible reason you would post this as a separate news item and hog space when there is clearly a specialized thread in the news section labeled "Covid News" only a few stories down?
Beyond not really wanting to share with a team in learning anything about the Covid vaccination issue, and not really being interested in Covid, really being more interested in racializing a public health issue any which way possible?
Is it more to make sure us dummies at Dagblog see it (yes it's insulting to the intelligence of the members that share this website with you) and don't miss each and very cherry picked "proof" of yours that most people with black skin are virtuous and good, and white people are the cause of the nation's problems?
Do you really think we and the few lurkers here are that stupid that we don't see what you are doing by refusing teamwork on news and instead constantly pushing an agenda? That everyone doesn't see what drug you're pushing? How you manage to make almost every news story about Afro-Americans no matter what it's about?
How you have shown virtually zero interest for years in any news or history or entertainment about people with other colors of skin unless it is about how they are negatively affecting Afro-Americans?
Do you have even a scintilla of understanding about what it means to HONESTLY communicate with others? Or do you fantasize your preaching and condescension will be famous someday and not be considered as idiotic as it is now? Do you understand the phrase "lay all the cards on the table"? Do you even get the concept of integration? Are you an agent in support of segregation? Or racial seccession? You sure as hell never show any evidence of interest in learning about other tribes aside from 12.4 % of the U.S. population that you presume in your small racist bubble are all alike.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 10:06pm