Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
He Ran Over BLM Protesters—but Apparently That’s Not a CrimeBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 10:17pm |
8:52PM ET / Published Sep. 29, 2021 8:16PM ET
Jared Benjamin Lafer, who last September drove his SUV through a tiny assemblage of Black Lives Matter protesters in Johnson City, Tennessee, and then sped away — leaving behind a man with a concussion, brain bleed, and two broken legs — will face no charges.
On Monday, a Tennessee grand jury returned a “no true” bill — a declaration by jurors that there was not enough evidence to indict the 27-year-old even after a judge had reduced the charges against him from aggravated assault, a Class C felony, to reckless aggravated assault, a Class D felony. Among the materials that apparently left the grand jurors unmoved was cellphone video documenting Lafer rolling over the protester with his truck, narrowly missing the protester’s dog, and almost striking a second person who jumped out of the car’s unswerving path before it accelerated away from the scene.
- Add new comment
- 1053 reads
Comments
There's LOTS of cases like this and results are allover the map. If a protest hasn't informed the police about their route, they are not protected from traffic. and therefore when injury or death occurs from a vehicle, the prosecutor, judge or jury has to read the driver's mind to know whether it was intentional or not. PLUS, sometimes drivers have road rage, it's not necessarily racist or ideological, just anger at pedestrian protesters without police escort blocking the roadway meant for vehicles (I know for a fact the latter has happened in Manhattan many times over the years where it doesn't matter what the protest is about, drivers just hate protesters taking over or blocading the street.) Here's some other cases this year:
there's also this related news on Florida, where they really really don't like pedestrians blocking traffic:
and to take out of this problem being painted with a racial narrative, here's some Canadians discussing protests that block traffic or are obnoxious in other ways:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 2:24am
Also, I distinctly recall rmrd expressing great interest in removing police from all traffic concerns, and like robotizing traffic enforcement. What do you think a robot would testify about intent with this type of thing?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 2:27am
Watch Twitter for Fully Self-Driving updates - rather laughable the shit "automated cars" do. Rather unrealistic expectations. But sure, let protesters own the highways - why not? (unless they happen to have different politics)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 1:03pm
Pro tip - don't bang on someone's hood w/o a protest permit, especially in the South, unless you think you can take on an SUV.
Would it be okay for someone in a group of neo-Nazis to get in the road in front of me, stop my car, and beat in the hood? Even if the neo-Nazis had a valid pemit, pretty sure banging on other people's cars isn't allowed. Apparently 12 jurors felt the same way.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 11:32am
Protesters shut down Golden Gate Bridge, calling on Democrats to support undocumented immigrants
Traffic piled up on the bridge’s northbound lanes as protesters decried the Democrats’ lack of action to pass meaningful immigration reform, stopping morning commuters for 20 minutes to symbolize “20 years of failed promises.”
Video via @sfchronicle
from Twitter Events
One of the featured tweets:
Another:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 12:54pm
Black girls "oversexualized" - it's all about black men?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_6159dcfee4b099230d24a29e
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/03/2021 - 5:56pm
You know, all they would have to do to make articles like this less disgustingly racist is add the word "some" - some black girls, some black men, etc. But no, because The Woke like to put people in simple racial categories (even tho many can't even pick a race on the census anymore, because they are so mixed). At the same time, except for a few snarky people on black-oriented social media, many of us whypipple are afraid to use the word GHETTO which actually is so much better at describing the destructive sick sub-culture (and it IS a sub-culture, not a main culture) that the Huffpo article is trying to report on here, and badly, mho.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/03/2021 - 6:34pm