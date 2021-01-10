Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
House Democrats delay vote on infrastructure bill after late-night negotiationsBy artappraiser on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 11:14pm |
Centrist Democrats want to pass the $550 billion bill, but progressives want to delay a vote to gain leverage for a larger safety net package.
By Sahil Kapur, Dareh Gregorian, Garrett Haake and Frank Thorp V @ NBCNews.com, Sept. 30
WASHINGTON — House Democrats delayed a planned vote on Thursday on a major infrastructure package, heading home for the night after intra-party fighting hamstrung their ability to pass the legislation.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced after a series of late-night negotiations that the vote was postponed indefinitely as Democrats battle over the way forward on President Joe Biden's agenda.
The party's centrist wing wanted to see the infrastructure bill passed quickly, painting the $550 billion package as a bipartisan win. But the left wing of the party is resisting, arguing the House should delay passing the infrastructure bill to gain leverage over the Senate and force them to pass a larger $3.5 trillion social safety net package.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent hours trying to broker a deal, with lawmakers shuffling in and out of her office, but eventually gave up in the 10 p.m. hour [....]
Bernie:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 12:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 3:30pm
Manchin responded to WV activists from his yacht
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a37824383/joe-manchin-yacht-activists-reconciliation-bill/
When questioned about her position on the bills that make up the core of the Biden agenda, Sinema gives her position as
"I'm in the Senate" and "I'm by the elevator"
https://www.inquirer.com/columnists/attytood/kyrsten-sinema-blocks-biden-agenda-money-politics-20210930.html
Moderates wanted the two bills separated. Biden says the two bills are bound together
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/01/us/politics/biden-democrats-infrastructure.html
The Progressives are the ones pushing the Biden agenda.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 1:40am
Reality-based commentary about Manchin, Sinema & "progressives":
Progressives have to deal with "them others" in their country and vicey-versa. If "progressives" became a majority of voters in this country then they could complain more rationally about such things.
A reminder that Lincoln supported fighting a Civil War to insure the Union would stay together instead of split into two countries. and "progressives" are stuck living with and dealing with everyone else in it, unless they plan to move to a more lefty country, that is.
But good luck finding one that fits American progressive dreams. There's really something bugging a lot of people worldwide about "progressives"; gosh I wonder that is.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 3:33am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 4:26am
What Sinema did was counterproductive
She needs to inform the public what she finds objectionable
No one cares about her Ironman competitions.
Sinema's dismissive attitude and Manchin's yacht, while both meet with rich donors, handed the upper hand to the Progressives.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 12:25pm
This doesn't sound like the upper hand to me
And BTW, Manchin's "yacht" cost less than what many Congresspersons spend to stay in DC, it's right on this thread
Got any other unconvincing faux narratives to argue? Thank god you're not a political advisor to anyone with power. Your spin would be countered in less than a NY minute. Why don't you get politics? You commonly support counterproductive protests, this is not the first time.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 1:34pm
I have it under good authority you can pay $36k a year for a drafty townhouse in a fixer-upper neighborhood, tenant in basement, on-street parking, etc. Not sure how luxury the yacht was.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 3:03pm
My "faux narrative" is backed up by the fact that Arizona Democrats threatened a "no confidence vote" targeting Sinema.
https://www.salon.com/2021/09/27/arizona-democrats-threaten-no-confidence-vote-against-sinema-as-she-blocks-hikes/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 3:30pm
Chris Cillizza elaborates at length on Marshall's point: Kyrsten Sinema and when confrontation culture goes too far; excerpt:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 12:56pm
John Oliver did a great takedown of Sinema last night.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/john-oliver-unloads-on-dem-traitors-kyrsten-sinema-and-joe-manchin?ref=home
Sinema is a public servant who thinks that she can meet in secret with donors, but doesn't have to make a clear statement to her constituents about her objections to Senate bills.
She just needs to talk to the public and stop worrying about Ironman competitions.
Edit to add:
Sinema needs to act like a Senator and state her objections to the bills. She refused to answer direct questions from the press. She treated the questions as if she were in a comedy skit. Frustrated citizens demanded answers. If Sinema acts like an adult, Arizona citizens will act like adults. She is paid the serve the public.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 1:36pm
And what did that John Oliver rant accomplish in the real world? Besides feeding your anger and gaining ratings that way?
A reminder that Manchin IS for taxing the rich. He's just not for spending as much as the bill on liberal desires. Probably because he knows his constituents down the line will be bitching about money going to some elitist artists or some such
Manchin's constituents live in this country with you, you have to deal with their representative in the Senate. If it's not him, it would no doubt be a Republican.
Sinema is the one who is playing wild card right now. It remains to be seen whether this will reflect the desires of her constituents. The majority there may or may not like a more Independent representation. It is highly likely, though, that the majority will not like what she's doing about prescription drugs, it was a flip flop from what she said in her campaigning. So it is productive for media and activists to stress that flip flop on her promises to them.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 1:54pm
People are suffering. The Biden agenda would help. Sinema is acting like a spoiled child. A Senator should state their objections.
Edit to add
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2021/07/new-poll-arizona-democrats-love-biden-and-kelly-kyrsten-sinema-not-so-much/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 2:24pm
That's more like it, a reality-based poll showing dissatisfaction among her constituents. Rather than protesters in a bathroom, and generalized slurs and rants about her and Manchin that end up to be nothingburgers.or even counterproductive when they end up being untrue.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 2:43pm
The bathroom incident occurred because Sinema is focused on Ironman
Another point, Manchin is relaxing on his yacht with his big business friends, representing a poor state.
His constituents need to consider people other than themselves
Nationally, the Biden agenda is popular
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 2:47pm
You and John Oliver should ponder this, just a suggestion
Should we expect continual rage the rest of our lives while at the same time nearly everyone says they hate it? Who's brave enough to break the rage cycle? Some brilliant coder, maybe?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 12:48am
The focus is on her own actions.
Sinemaa can tell us what parts of the bills she feels are problematic.
There is no way to tell if social media factors in to her behavior.
Edit to add:
Michelle Goldberg does another Sinema takedown in the NYT
Sinema is described as an obstructionist.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/04/opinion/sinema-kyrsten.html
Sinema needs to tell us what she wants
Edit to add:
Another article, this time from. MSNBC wondering what happened to Sinema
https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/kyrsten-sinema-s-bathroom-protest-was-long-time-coming-n1280763
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 12:46pm
Regarding Manchin, he is a wealthy man. He says his money is in a blind trust, but he obviously receives dividends.
He expresses concerns about the expense of the bills, but knows that the cost is defrayed in part by increasing taxes on the wealthy.
Perhaps this is all about Manchin not wanting to pay taxes.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 12:41pm
That's like saying "perhaps rmrd has a phobia about cops". Yes and no.
And actually, nobody wants to pay taxes.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 1:40pm
The point here is that Manchin cares more about himself and his rich donors than he does about the constituents of his poor state.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 2:41pm
Well, if she was transgender or transitioning, for sure the stall would be off limits, but not sure the justification here...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 2:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 2:24am
AOC:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 2:38am
Interesting, here's what two far left lefties think:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 3:25am
Josh Marshall researched Manchin's houseboat. He really did pay only $220K for it, here's how:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/02/2021 - 3:28am
Report on how they are all working to make sausage:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 12:40pm
6 days ago: Sanders says infrastructure bill "must be defeated" and calls efforts to cut last-minute deal "absurd"
From CNN's Manu Raju and Lauren Fox, 9:29 p.m. ET, September 30, 2021
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 4:13pm
Sinema's approval rating among all Arizona voters and especially among Arizona Democrats is tanking.
https://www.newsweek.com/kyrsten-sinema-approval-rating-democrats-plummets-infrastructure-fight-arizona-1635619
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 7:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 7:58pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 8:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 8:46pm
Manchin is an old fool who demands that Republicans must agree will a bill that Republicans oppose because it fights voter suppression.
He doing the work of the Republicans who are crafting voter suppression bills.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 9:52pm
Biden Scales Back His Agenda in Hopes of Bringing Moderates Onboard
The president has conceded that his $3.5 trillion collection of spending programs and tax cuts will need to shrink substantially
By Jim Tankersley & Emily Cochrane @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 5, 2021
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 4:20pm
Warnock:
Sounds like "yes, let's compromise" to me.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 8:55pm