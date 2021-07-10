Earlier this summer I partnered with the local arts association to create a documentary about the impact COVID-19 had on Bath County, Virginia.

Bath County had the highest unemployment rate in the Commonwealth of Virginia; over 40% of Bath Countians woke up either unemployed or underemployed through no fault of their own.

Lonely is a multimedia look at how three people dealt with a "new normal".

https://www.facebook.com/ChromaticExpressionsPhotograpgy/videos/83226399...