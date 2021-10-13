Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Why Many Black Americans Changed Their Minds About Covid ShotsBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 9:19pm |
No big surprise, targeted messaging helped addressed vaccine hesitancy in the African-American community
Why Many Black Americans Changed Their Minds About Covid Shots
Black Americans were once far less likely than white Americans to be vaccinated. But a wave of pro-vaccine campaigns and a surge of virus deaths have narrowed that gap, experts say.
Comments
Would be interesting to track use of word "Tuskegee" on Facebook over the past year - i haven't seen wokesters splaining why blacks have to be worried about 80-year-old Depression era medical criminal malpractice in quite a while.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 10:39pm
There have been a multitude of articles explains why the withholding of treatment created a disgust of the medical care system.
Another group of articles focuses on the dismissive treatment received by Black patients in the current system.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 11:21pm
Do you realize blacks suicidally focusing on last centuries Depression-era events instead of getting vaccinated is about as illogical as these white crackers you abhor railing against vaccines as a loss of freedom? It's all visceral pig ignorant anti-science. Trumpism lives on victimology. You want to put one brand of victimology against another for what exactly? The Balkans have centuries of grievances to dig up. You want to start a black version of the Lost Cause? Imagine MLK being alive today with a bunch of black folk groveling around always bitching how tough it is today, blaming whitey cause they can't solve guns in the hood or figure out how to turn huge education advantages in the online internet age into jobs? I kind of preferred the 90s when Clinton was helping blacks into new government jobs, black home ownership was on the rise, Queen Latifah was making feel-good movies about how with a bit of struggle you could succeed. FFS, i left the country largely because the "dismissive" health care system, 6 months trying to get even something basic done when i so much more help (and got elsewhere). Was that because of my skin color or because it's largely a dismissive, crappy, self-congratulatory dollars-led cost-savings system? There are how many black people working in healthcare now, including many doctors and higher administrators. What effect has that had? How much of "dismissive treatment" is from poor people trying to get services that the system doesn't want to pay for - i.e. class (or capitalism), not race? And perhaps there's an opportunity as we get post-pandemic, where more humanitarian people-compassionate attitudes take root. George Wallace had a major turning point, needing a black nurse to wipe his paralyzed ass every day. Lots of people checked into hospitals from COVID, relying on both poor and rich minorities to help keep them alive - not just George Clooney. Still, there's a lot more to this game than continuous bitching.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 3:10am
The message from the two polls is that vaccination rates among Blacks are increasinig The white crackers are the group most likely to reject vaccination.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/republicans-and-white-evangelicals-most-likely-to-say-no-to-vaccine-survey/2419612/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 8:48am
Scared of Tuskegee too? I'm just gonna keep recycling that theory wherever I can - too much time invested.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 11:17am
You are free to spin whatever you want to spin. The two polls suggest that Black vaccination rates are increasing. The next question is whether there will be decreased COVID hospitalization and mortal rates in the Black community.
As things stand now, when a rapper from Trinidad-Tobago tells that she won't take the vaccine unless the money is right, and that her cousin's friend's testicle swelled after the vaccine, her story is met with laughter. She also is told that she wasted valuable time by the health commissioner of Trinidad-Tobago.
When an NBA player, Kyrie Irving, says that he won't get vaccinated, his team wishes him well and says goodbye. Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Stephen A Smith call him an idiot. Van Gundy, a former coach and current NBA analyst laughs about what it looks like when people like Irving do their independent research on the vaccine.
Tuskeegee and vaccine hesitancy were both about withholding a recognized treatment for a disease.
Edit to add:
I hear Eric Clapton, Russell Brand, Allen West, and a host of elected Republicans are doing a great job carrying the anti-vaxxer banner.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 11:53am
Apparently scared of Tuskegee in the UK too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 12:37pm
Apparently they Hobbits are all scared & cowering in the Shire now -
looks like no one's gonna get vaccinated - what to do with the leftovers.
So much for Sunny Merry England. And before anyone starts with that
"Clark Kent so gay" stuff, Robin Hood was wearing provocative tights
long before these posers - back of the line.. And Ramble On.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 1:00pm
Red Hat COVID Pac Man
by NCD on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 1:30am
The 20th Surgeon General has a suggestion:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 1:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 3:54am
I threw in the comment by "Taliban Trumps Globalists" because there might be some "wisdom from fools" there.
Dislike or fear of big gummint by elites might be the thing that ties together the rural and non-college educated whypeople of the type NCD like to ridicule, and minorities who found a thing or two appealing about Trump.
I was watching the PBS documentary on Muhammad Ali the other night which got me thinking about that. He did do that anti-U.S. government rhetoric in his prime, very much so, especially after he was drafted, but even before. Very much into the segregationist bent of Elijah Muhammad, and didn't trust the educated white men in charge of government. Thought Malcolm X a traitor for turning against Elijah with his later multi-culti all colors Islam thing, didn't understand that at all.
Uneducated white people often do the same thing, don't trust big government and educated elites, have nothing but their own "common sense" to go on and it's often like this: the doctors told all those pregnant women to take thalidomide, didn't they? or more recently the doctors used to say margarine was a good thing....
Trump very much sold that whole shtick, going way back.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 4:13am
and hey, Peracles, how come you didn't tell me you were tweeting as the Chancellor of Prussia now?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 4:22am
Social Media is War by other means. See? Someone had to say it. And if we go to war, it'll prolly be over some damn thing or other in the Falklands. I mean Balkans. Blood on the rocks - Iron Lady, Iron Chancellor, it's all ironic, man.
https://youtu.be/jNo3zmhXE9Y
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 11:12am
I don't pay much attention to sports news. I take it from these quickly found tweets that vaccine mandates in professional sports are currently a hot topic? Something with which to divide and conquer? Just like culture warring...
Well-paid men like this (paid for their physical skills) are worried about being Tuskeegee'd? Such nonsense! To paraphrase Bob Costas or somebody trying to create high drama out of games: the thrill of victory, the agony of da feet.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 6:06am
Meanwhile this is no doubt what will make many obstinate or lazy Mainers change their mind!
Betcha it would work everywhere, too, no matter the color of skin. But someone's no doubt going to take it to the Supreme Court
Public health during a pandemic was bound to raise libertarian hackles, by it's very nature it's totalitarian. Anyone who expected challenges not to happen was just plain naive.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 2:14pm
The original post is about increased vaccination rates among Blacks in the United States. This has nothing to do with that observation. There was mention of vaccine hesitancy among Blacks in the United Kingdom. You joked about the Tuskegee Experiment. Obviously, a more likely source of the problem is the disparity in health care among racial groups in the United Kingdom. Despite a national health care system, Blacks in the United Kingdom face disparities in coverage. Research in this area would help in addressing the problem.
https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1548/rr-18
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 3:43pm
So what are black people doing wrong and how can they fix it?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 5:52pm
The message is that a significant portion of the Black community does not trust the health care system.
The fix, is that activists within the community did outreach to the vaccine hesitant.
Vaccinations rates increasedI expect the same will happen in the UK.
As it stands now, there is no indication that a similar outreach program will happen among vaccine hesitant white Republicans and White Evangelicals.
When Lindsay Graham and Donald Trump suggest that these groups get vaccinated, they are booed.
Black people have no problem criticizing celebrities like Nikki Minaj and Kyrie Irving.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 7:06pm
A reminder that a significant portion of poor people in the U.S. do not trust the health care system.
If they are "lucky" they are covered by Medicaid and the providers who accept it mostly suck and they mostly know that, they are not that stupid.
A reminder that there are many more people with white skin on "welfare" than people with black skin.
A reminder that certainly more of them in number if not percentage have low education levels.
A reminder that PLENTY of white people have no problem with dissing celebrities of all colors who are anti-vaxxers. I'd venture a guess that they exist in numbers that dwarf those with black skin who are vocal about anti-vaxxers.
The NYTimes article is about how Americans with black skin were slower to adopt vaccination in a percentage much larger than EQUIVALENT group of poor with white skin.
You yourself mention that Trump is one of the people that suggests vaccination.
Where's the black Trump doing that?
Why do taxpayers have to pay for "outreach" efforts to get people in specialized ghettoes, yes ghettoes, to do something that's good for them?
Why are you always trying to spin every story like people with black skin are better than any other people on earth?
Why can't you see that poor under educated blacks and poor under educated whites have many more similarities than differences? The only major difference being that those with black skin who are poor and undereducated are a much larger percentage of those with black skin simply because of historic (not current) prejudice pitting one against the other.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 8:09pm
Fortunately, you have no involvement in delivering COVID vaccinations to the Black community.
I posted an article about the increasing number of Blacks receiving vaccinations.
That is a good thing.
You present a rant that asks why outreach is important. The reason is simple, we need to achieve herd immunity. The more people vaccinated, the better, We send jabs to nursing homes, workplaces, and do outreach to protect everyone. We even go to ghettos.
You ask who is doing the outreach. Tune in to a host of Black media and you will see that Black physicans, nurses, and celebrities have been on to encourage vaccination, Joy Reid, Al Sharpton, Tiffany Cross, Johnathan Capehart, and Roland Martin come to mind.
I mention that a rapper and a basketball player are mocked, you tell me that whites mock better.
You tell me that people with Black skin are slower than people with white skin. The goal is to get people vaccinated to protect the herd. We are moving in the right direction.
You point out that poor Blacks and poor whites are being pitted against each other. How? I think community activists in the Black community recognize that there may be a better response to well known names in the Black community.
The response in the white community may be hampered because Republican Governors and legislators are harping about the tyranny of masks and promoting anti-vaccine freedumb.
Editto add:
The funny thing here is that you criticize me for making things tribal, then mount a criticism pointing out how another tribe is better.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 11:46pm
Pretty sure white ppl aren't a "tribe". We're a convenient demographic easy to detect with frequency analysis, but no t a lot of white magazines, white movies, white music, etc. Pretty sure in daily life or travelling the world those with white skin are much less likely to think "is there someone who shares my skin color/heritage in this room?"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 12:42am
The story of increased vaccination ratss is up liftion. Vaccination protects everyone. It is important to address an ethnic minority that is vaccine hesitant
It is also important to figure out how to get through to white Republicans and white Evangelicals who are vaccine hesitant.
The worldview is different for many ethnic minorities. Often they are they only ones in meetings surrounded by a sea of people categorized as white.
Many magazine writing rooms, movie production sets, and music executives are predominantly white. There is no reason for white people in those situations to have to look for other white people.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 8:51am
And if I'm in a restaurant surrounded by Asians or Ethiopians or a recording studio surrounded by blacks or a pub surrounded by gypsies or a beach surrounded by Indians or a festival surrounded by Hispanics or a lounge surrounded by Arabs or a bus surrounded by Pakistanis? Or a workplace with a mix of most of the above? Actually the most out of place i felt was at a French celebration of Juillet quatorze. They didn't much like me dancing to the Marseillaise either.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 11:00am
Word salad
Businesses can opt to have those who enter to document vaccination.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 2:41pm
Word salad means you don't understand or it doesn't fit your "sea of white pipple" whine? You do realize *somebody* has to be a minority in this world, right? How's being black in Mexico or China or Ukraine?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 4:00pm
The article focuses on a subset of an ethnic minority. It is about encouraging a group of reluctant people to get vaccinated.
Outreach can be used for other vaccine hesitant groups.
Edit to add:
You would have done nothing
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 7:31pm
Yes, i am evil & uncaring & hate people - how did u guess?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/16/2021 - 2:30am
I posted this here Weds. on this other thread. Check out the replies to the first tweet. Not surprisingly they don't seem to fit rmrd's backward segregationist xenophobic tribal (rural?) view of the world:
"White people" are thousands of different demographics, coming from thousands of heritages.and if they are Americans, they are descended from others who in turn were different from those in "the old country".
Asians same thing. And "blacks".
How does he know for sure when he runs across someone with black skin that they are not African immigrants or Caribbeans with a totally different outlook and tastes?
Or even, god forbid, someone like Obama, with an Asian stepfather, raised in Indonesia where he went to grade school, an African father who never became American, a white hippie internationalist America mother and white grandparents in Kansas!!!, multi culti high school in Hawaii...
This "black tribe" thing has really gotten absurd! I am offended for people with black skin that they are equated by people like rmrd with #ghetto subculture or bible-belt-black subculture! WHAT FUCKING TRIBE? Those groups are a minority of a minority of 12% of the people in the U.S. who identify as "black". Lots of people are so mixed they don't even know what skin color to report to the census anymore. It is simply ridiculous to obsess over such a small parochial group! Like someone who has been in a coma for 50 years.
The people who are hesitant to get vaccinated often have a trust issue with governments and/or authority figures like doctors, or don't care much about what the government wants to accomplish. End of story. Why does skin color even have to be considered? What the fuck does it have to do with any of this?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 10:59am
The good news is that the vaccination rate is increasing
Rant away.
Edit to add:
A group with vaccine hesitancy was identified
Outreach seems to have improved the rate of vaccination
Increased vaccination rates are a good outcome
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 2:47pm
No they don't have disparity in coverage under National Health!!! Everybody gets the same!!!
Here's the real problem: white, black and every other color of POOR people often have educational and health issues due to both circumstance and ingrained cultural tics that are detrimental to their advancement.
I assure you that poor whites in England have just as many miseries and problems as poor blacks, including problems bred into generations, maybe more problems since they are longer than just mere centuries. Their class system is more overt than ours.
WHY O WHY do you always make everything about race, in a very racist manner? Why don't you ever show interest in people with any other color of skin? Don't you think long time readers see how you hunt for every story that makes people with black skin look good and try to spin it that they are better people than any others on earth? (Probably because of some psychological problem along the lines of inferiority complex but that's another thing. It's still racist.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 7:50pm
From your Guardian article
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jun/05/one-in-four-elderly-black-people-in-the-uk-still-not-vaccinated?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Perhaps, you want to simply dismiss truth?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 10:53pm
Ok, let me be clear to the dense why I posted the story about Maine and unemployment.
I do think idea of not being able to get unemployment after being let go for not getting vaccinated would be much more of a motivator for the poor and middle class of all colors of skin than "OUTREACH". Much more. Much much more. Highly motivating!
The "give me liberty or give me death" Patrick Henry's are pretty rare. Most prefer living and food and shelter to "principles", whether those are shallow, deep or inbetween.
Again, zero to do with color. A equal motivator to all except the monetarily endowed.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 8:26pm
This story is one of those scaremongering reminders that the ICU is often not a pretty place no matter your demographic group. A contemporary "Sophie's Choice"
Perhaps vaccine acceptancy is growing because it's starting to sink in with some mistrustful of authority figures that vaccines keep you away from the wondrous ministrations of contemporary medicine and their friends in government rather than the other way around
Too many interested in politics are not realizing that many who think like Trump or like, ivermectin fans, have little difference from those constantly fearful of Tuskegee, they're not educated enoiugh to make the correct decisions but they have an instinctual distrust of the medical industrial complex AND RIGHTLY SO. Modern medical practice is not all its cracked up to be, even for the wealthy and privileged who don't bother to do their own research. We are still far from a reality of Dr. Beverly Crusher with her handheld "make it all better" tool.
What most of the vaccine hesitant and anti-vaxxer's share is a mistaken belief that vaccines are the same old same old medical industrial complex ready toi torture you to death with the wrong treatments and eventual death while they collect high salaries, THEY ARE THE OPPOSITE, vaccines protect you from "them", they are no different than the right supplements and eating, vaccines are what they think ivermectin et. al. is.
That's without getting into the whole problem of medical practitioner burnout caused by Covid-and we should all get used to the reality that is a problem in the entire first world for a whole generation, and not just in the U.S., it's the case no matter what system a county has. Any help with quality of life issues is going to be profit-motivated, because If your knees ache or you have alopecia or migraines or whatever, a lot of them are just not going to give a damn-it's going to be "quit complaining and deal with it, be glad you're alive" unless they can make money off the solution.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/16/2021 - 12:25am
p.s. atop my Twitter timeline just now, literally the same problem all the way across the world where literal tribals have a mistaken habit of not trusting anyone but "their own":
The trusting of "only people from my tribe" happens to work out in this situation but it is also an exact weakness that con men (like Trump!) traditionally take advantage of.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/16/2021 - 12:36am