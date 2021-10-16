Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Five times as many police officers have died from Covid-19 as from gunfire since start of pandemicBy rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/16/2021 - 10:45pm |
There were 245 law enforcement deaths from Covid-19 in 2020, according to ODMP.
The coronavirus has become the leading cause of death for officers despite law enforcement being among the first groups eligible to receive the vaccine at the end of 2020. The total stands at 476 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, compared to 94 from gunfire in the same period
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/16/us/police-vaccine-covid-deaths/index.html
Comments
I don't get stressing this stat, makes no sense, strikes as absurd to do so, because
How about instead of using this against them, and still thinking of them as evil incarnate worse than coronavirus,
we thank them
for being at work on duty all through a very dangerous time, maybe the worst in our history, with a bad incompetent president, when society could have fallen into anarchic hell (Haiti anyone?)
I for one also thank the NYPD not just for the lives they gave to Covid while trying to keep the city working, but also for showing up when brats from Brooklyn living off their parents and like, anarchist groups and radical lefties, decided to protest against them in the streets of Manhattan (because of some guy killed by Minneapolis cops) and I thank them for pursuing and stopping the looters that were encouraged by the protests against police.
They could have just said 'FUCK YOU ALL" and quit and let the country fall into anarchy (Haiti comparison again), when they started losing brethren to Covid, and then again and moreso, when they were protested against. But they stayed on the job and like other essential workers (who did not have to deal with protests against them) kept this country from falling into worse dystopia than it already had.
Who is doing a worse job? American cops (which happen to come in all colors) or gangs in Haiti (which happen to come in only one color)?
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/17/2021 - 6:12pm
It is an article that states a simple fact.
From a public health standpoint, unvaccinated officers can spread COVID
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/10/21/coronavirus-close-contact-cdc/
Masking mandates for police vary by jurisdiction
https://apnews.com/article/police-coronavirus-pandemic-michael-brown-195a890d17a3ab780972cb7ed2941197
The links all report facts about COVID transmission
Edit to add:
Fauci urges police officers to get vaccinated.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/17/health/fauci-police-vaccine.html
Across the U.S., clashes intensify between city officials and the police over vaccination issues
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/17/us/police-vaccine-mandate.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/17/2021 - 6:30pm