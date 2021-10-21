Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Calling Sinema an Obstacle to Progress, 5 Veterans Quit Her Advisory CouncilBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 10:14am |
WASHINGTON — Five veterans tapped to advise Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, resigned from their posts on Thursday, publicly accusing her of “hanging your constituents out to dry” in the latest sign of growing hostility toward a centrist who has emerged as a key holdout on President Biden’s agenda.
In a scathing letter obtained by The New York Times, the veterans took Ms. Sinema to task for her refusal to abolish the filibuster and her opposition to parts of Mr. Biden’s multitrillion-dollar social safety net, education, climate and tax plan, stances that have stymied some of his top priorities.
“You have become one of the principal obstacles to progress, answering to big donors rather than your own people,” the veterans wrote in a letter that is to be featured in a new advertisement by Common Defense, a progressive veterans’ activist group that has targeted Ms. Sinema.
“We shouldn’t have to buy representation from you, and your failure to stand by your people and see their urgent needs is alarming,” they added.
Sinema is in it purely for the money
Manchin is searching for his 10 Republicans. He told Democrats that he could craft a voting rights bill that would appeal to Republicans. He failed.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/senate-republicans-defeat-voting-rights-reform-bill/story?id=80643465
Sinema and Manchin are destroying the Biden agenda.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 10:35am
From the WaPo
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/10/21/sinema-tax-hikes-reconciliation-1-percent/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 12:58pm