Dads On DutyBy rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 11:42am |
About 40 Louisiana Dads Formed a Group to Prevent Violence at a Local High School–and It's Working
The result, as CBS News reports, is “Dads on Duty”– a group that formed in the wake of 23 students being arrested after several fights at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. Their mission is to create a more positive environment within the school to dissuade fighting and encourage learning.
Donning red shirts with the name of the group emblazoned on them, the Dads on Duty take shifts hanging out at the school and interacting with the students
Since the group formed, no incidents have been reported at the school.
https://www.theroot.com/about-40-louisiana-dads-formed-a-group-to-prevent-viole-1847925600
great interviews in this viral video about them:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 1:10pm
I note that Heath Mayo, who did that particular tweet, describes as Christian | Conservative | Business Strategy / Law #PrinciplesFirst: http://principlesfirst.us linkedin.com/pub/dir/Heath/…
and got replies like these
Would you have had such a positive reaction if I had posted that as I planned to, instead of you hearing about it on The Root?
Because this exemplifies one of conservatives' favorite arguments forever about what outlets like The Root argue about label "the black community", that there is no strong two-parent influence in the culture, that that's the main problem. That more government is not needed, that what is needed is stronger families and in particular, the influence of righteous fathers.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 1:34pm
I started noticing after seeing it that "Great Fathers Matter" is a popular meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 1:38pm
interesting account I've been following, has a beautiful picture at the top, from a woman who recently went from broke to an extremely well-paid insurance adjuster
YoAdriaaan @Adricrump23 I'm just out here trying to make my father proud.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 2:26pm
1) it's not 1 or 2 variables - there are a number of factors, tho tackling one or two seriously makes working on others easier (in general), and certainly fathers in the house makes a big difference.
2) the difference between this and street corner lounge chairs is sheer numbers as well as attachment - father's belong to kids' schools in a way that street corners don't. Plus in general those father's can wail on the students, but anything goes on a street corner
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 1:55pm
Yes, street corner is not a school. It's "who made you boss? fuck you." Like you implied, on the street corner, everything goes. In schools, there are supposed to be bosses and then minions, the teachers and the students. Conservatives strongly support the bosses and minions model in homes.
I looked it up, the following idea has been around for more than a century
The question is why hasn't "Dads on Duty" happened more often and earlier?
I do imagine some schools that weren't haven't violence problems in the school might not look as kindly on such interference? The school has to want it and trust those parents, the school has to grant them the authority that schools have. Authority is the issue, not democracy-everthing-goes-with-everyone-equal.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 2:43pm
I found the "Caribbean kids" comment interesting because Louisiana has a strong Caribbean cultural influence.
For examples in the recent news you have the model of Colin Powell whose parents were Jamaican immigrants. In the past I do recall some controversial comments by him about kids straightening up their act...by some it was presumed to be military culture, but in a way aren't "tough dads" like a boot sergeant?
More pertinently I'd like to point out the Surgeon General under Trump, Jerome Adams, with his famous lecture to homies in the hood about being more personally responsible was labeled by many as "systemically racist", when he was just talking as straight talking like these dads do. Both are invested with government authority. Why was what he was saying anathema to The Root types and these dads are OK? Because Adams was Federal? Because Adams was appointed by Trump? They both basically have the same job, to nudge people to do what they are supposed to be doing to develop a strong community.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 3:05pm
Writer and former boxer I follow just retweeted these old tweets:
and I also just read this:
and I have an issue with this framing of theirs
While police in schools "do effectively reduce some forms of violence," they intensify the use of school discipline and arrests
What the heck is wrong with intensifying the use of school discipline! Reason is a libertarian publication, but do they really want to libertarian principles to apply to the under 18 set? Free to be whoever they want, including being a troublemaker, or hang out in the yard instead of going to class, free to punch whoever they don't agree with (including the teacher in one recent case), let the children learn whatever heck they want or not at all?
How about disciplining before it reaches the stage of arrests, huh?
What is wrong with going through metal detectors? What is wrong with locker searches? Grownups have to go through metal detectors to visit important buildings in most big cities and have their bags searched. Worse if you want to get on an airplane...
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/24/2021 - 4:56pm
There's a huge portion of the male population that isn't working at all. Conflict is a bit inevitable with that kind of scenario. Someone needed to intervene on their behalf a long time ago.
That's not nullifying the accomplishments of feminism or anything women are doing professionally. It's not zero sum.
by Orion on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 11:57pm
It's definitely a popular meme; this one went viral, and he got 740 comments, I read through 100's and all were super positive about dad, they went on and on until I got tired of the kudos, except for exactly one who claimed it was abusive
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 1:31am
p.s. oh there were a couple of gals who basically said: "why not just wait til the rain stopped?" and then one had a dad who thought "that's what road service is for."
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 1:34am