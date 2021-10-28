Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
WSJ and Trump’s Letter On The 2020 Presidential ElectionBy rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 6:48pm |
The WSJ printed a letter by Donald J. Trump alleging that there was fraud in the Presidential election.
Trump claims that he won Pennsylvania
The op-ed contains multiple errors debunked by the Journal's own reporters.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/president-donald-trump-2020-election-fraud-pennsylvania-ballots-11635280347
The Journal's editors defend publishing the article by stating that they believe their readers are intelligent enough to figure out the truth
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-facts-on-donald-trumps-fraud-letter-2020-election-11635449578
The Journal hides behind the right to free speech to justify the letter appearing in its pages.
They seem to feel that free speech means that lies can be published on its pages with full knowledge of the editors
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/28/politics/donald-trump-wall-street-journal-letter/index.html
The editors of the Journal appear to be obedient little toadies to an authoritarian
Comments
YOUR LAST LINE IS RIDICULOUS AND ABSURD. ARE YOU REALLY THAT STUPID?
They have always hated him (they don't like populism, did anyone tell you?) They have NEVER been "obedient toadies" to him, they just promoted policy when he (momentarily, one could never be sure with him) had one to their liking, which was far from always.
And they published it to show their readers he had truly gone beyond the pale, i.e. "bananas", to insure the smallest number of them possible would even think of voting for him and vote for a real conservative and a sane person instead. PUHLEEZ IT'S RIGHT THERE in Cillizza's article:
It's a fucking warning to any readers who tend to agree with them: make sure you don't vote for this nut, we don't want to have to deal with "bananas" insanity again.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 11:03pm
P.S. Just in case rmrd decides to delete it, his last line is
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 11:06pm