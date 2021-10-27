Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
De-Anti-vaxx the PoliceBy NCD on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 8:05pm |
Anti-vaxx public servants should get an education, a grip on reality, show some personal responsibility, get the shot, or get fired. Chicago Police Department Officer John Catanzara, President of the FOP Union:
Catanzara had expressed outrage over the new city COVID-19 vaccine mandate using language condemned by the Anti-Defamation League and others: “We’re in America, G-ddamn it. We don’t want to be forced to do anything. Period. This ain’t Nazi f---ing Germany, [where they say], ‘Step into the f---ing showers. The pills won’t hurt you.’ What the f—k?”
It's clear that the libertarian forces will keep fighting this until the Supremes rule
It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing when Public Health has to go there, and we've been selected by Coronavirus to be that lifetime.
Always to keep in mind: this is going on allover the world, the protests against government imposing vaccine requirements. We're not special with that. It's not just "Tuskegee", it's been the stuff of movie plots for decades that Public Health being given power in a pandemic can turn into totalitarianism.
Anyone thinking everyone was going to go along is just being unrealistic.
That said, the argument that if you take a public job, you need to go along with whatever Public Health commands is extremely strong. Libertarians can always quit and work at a private job. Goes even moreso for cops! They are supposed to be enforcing what Public Health says! Rule of law and all that, they are supposed to be the natural enemy of the libertarian ethos. (Boogaloos totally realize that. Honest that way, no beating around the bush -cops of all kinds are the enemy.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 3:26pm
I think this is an important point about NYPD anti-vaxxers. Most people think of the NYPD as still looking like that group. That is now an incorrect stereotype from days gone by. The NYPD is now majority minorities, not those types.
I don't know the ethnic makeup of the CPD. They have fewer immigrants there, and a much stronger ethnic Irish stranglehold in all kinds of government, so I wouldn't be surprised to find out it is less of a mixture. Though just from watching the crime news in Chicago, I can see for myself that they have lots of cops with dark skin color.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 4:06pm
So cops can. be idiots, assholes and selfish crybabies black, white, or brown ..... is it the uniforms, the union, the lack of education, the power combined with self righteousness?
by NCD on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 4:33pm
Well that's quite possible but it's not the point at the link. His point was the anti-mandate protester contingent of the NYPD looked like the old guard whiteys from the burbs who are Trump fans, with very few of the new "majority" in the crowd. The latter are probably all vaccinated or just have gotten vaccinated to obey the mandate, capiche?
BTW, in NYC old guard cops are not the only ones!
I just heard on the local NPR that 1/3 of the Sanitation Dept. remains unvaccinated, today was the deadline, and they don't know what's going to happen with garbage pickup tomorrow. And that many have already noted there seems to be some kind of work slowdown going on with garbage collection.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 9:07pm
Those who think I'm doing hearsay, here it is at NBC News:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 9:11pm
And here's good old Clyde, now retired from doing the local news for the NYTimes, so free to strongly opine, doesn't leave out Sanitation:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/28/2021 - 9:15pm
Don't know about Chicago, but I ran across this AP article with NYC stats and those stats say police are less of a problem than firefighters and EMS, and both are less of a problem that the whopping 33 % of unvaccinated Sanitation workers! And not only that, NYPD is working real hard on getting the recalcitrants vaccinated while the other two services seem to be shrugging and giving up!
Maybe be careful presuming your anger and disgust (and name calling--do you realize you did so above?) isn't based on erroneous stereotypes formed by reading a few loudmouths who are good at getting the media's attention?
Personally my own prejudice is I think any EMS worker who hasn't been vaccinated must be insane, I'm shocked, I can't believe they weren't all fired and I sure am glad I nor any friends had no need for their services. They probably helped kill plenty of people I don't know, tho.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 6:10am