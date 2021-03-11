By Jennifer Medina & Maggie Astor @ NYTimes.com, 5 hrs. ago

[...] Ms. Brown had narrowly won the Democratic primary for the seat earlier this year, after its previous occupant, Marcia L. Fudge, was appointed by President Biden as the secretary of housing and urban development. Ms. Brown defeated Nina Turner, a former state senator and a top surrogate for Bernie Sanders when he ran for president, in that primary, which attracted big Democratic names and millions of dollars.

The district, Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, encompasses most of Cleveland and much of Akron and is heavily Democratic.

It was one of two special elections in Ohio on Tuesday. Local election officials predicted low turnout, saying there had not been many absentee and early voters

Mr. Biden issued a last-minute endorsement in the campaign for the other seat, in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, which was vacated earlier this year by Steve Stivers, a Republican. Mr. Biden praised Allison Russo, a Democrat who faced an uphill battle against Mike Carey, a Republican and the chairman of the Ohio Coal Association [....]