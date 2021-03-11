Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Shontel Brown, a Democrat, wins an Ohio House seat in a special election.By artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 12:47am |
By Jennifer Medina & Maggie Astor @ NYTimes.com, 5 hrs. ago
[...] Ms. Brown had narrowly won the Democratic primary for the seat earlier this year, after its previous occupant, Marcia L. Fudge, was appointed by President Biden as the secretary of housing and urban development. Ms. Brown defeated Nina Turner, a former state senator and a top surrogate for Bernie Sanders when he ran for president, in that primary, which attracted big Democratic names and millions of dollars.
The district, Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, encompasses most of Cleveland and much of Akron and is heavily Democratic.
It was one of two special elections in Ohio on Tuesday. Local election officials predicted low turnout, saying there had not been many absentee and early voters
Mr. Biden issued a last-minute endorsement in the campaign for the other seat, in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, which was vacated earlier this year by Steve Stivers, a Republican. Mr. Biden praised Allison Russo, a Democrat who faced an uphill battle against Mike Carey, a Republican and the chairman of the Ohio Coal Association [....]
Russo lost to Carey
BUT
So it's "a horse apiece", as an old dice-playing boyfriend used to say, Dems didn't lose MORE seats in the House then they already lost in 2020 (the latter mostly due to lefty elitist agitation.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 1:00am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 3:24am
Inspired: It's already over, lights out.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 5:35am
If Democrats are not going to fight for police reform or against voter suppression, that is fine.
The lefty "agitators" will stay home and out of the mix.
To have a safety net bill watered down by fellow Democrats does not build enthusiasm
If our fellow citizens join in the snipe hunt for K-12 Critical Race Theory, what's the point?
Let the citizens enjoy the GOP.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 10:57am