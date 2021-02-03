Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
The Campaign to Cancel Wokeness: Critical Race Theory Version
By rmrd0000 on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 7:37pm
How the right is trying to censor critical race theory.
Kimberlé Crenshaw, a pioneering legal scholar who teaches at both U.C.L.A. and Columbia, has watched with alarm the attempts to suppress an entire intellectual movement. It was Crenshaw who came up with the name “critical race theory” when organizing a workshop in 1989. (She also coined the term “intersectionality.”) “The commitment to free speech seems to dissipate when the people who are being gagged are folks who are demanding racial justice,” she told me.
Many of the intellectual currents that would become critical race theory emerged in the 1970s out of disappointment with the incomplete work of the civil rights movement, and cohered among radical law professors in the 1980s.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/26/opinion/speech-racism-academia.html
Critical Race Theory is more of a threat to the country than white supremacists.
Critical Race Theory stifles dissent
Critical Race Theory will be defeated by canceling it.
What did you expect, they were just going to lay down and let screeching liberals attack their culture and not take advantage when some of those liberals act and talk like Mao Red Guards and turn civilians in the middle off and frighten academics into silence? If you don't want culture wars, don't invite them. Learn the way hearts and minds really are changed, through learning not cancelling. And if the learning's not fun, figure out how to make it fun. And I said fun. Be nice, not angry and mean censors, show the way. Frustrates the hell out of passionate harridans when you do that. I.E., they haven't canceled "Hollywood" yet and they've been trying for decades, people like it too much.
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 10:19pm
Just an example, the way slavery has been taught is a complete whitewashing of events. It is only recently that the myth of the Lost Cause and the supposed Black Confederate troops has been challenged.
The culture war is all about state's rights
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 8:35am
Huh? It was certainly challenged when I was in 3rd grade - in the deep South, mind you - I'm sure long before. (The Lost Cause - we didn't think there were any black confederate soldiers. The only place where "The Lost Cause" existed was The Band's sentimental "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" - more about the depression of not being able to accept change and defeat - and the crazy bugle-blowing loon Sen. Claghorn from Tennessee.)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 11:10am
I don't know how common those ideas were in the culture or the schools but neither of those ideas were taught in my schools. The superficial study of most things I received in elementary school and high school never presented them as existing or controversies. I learned nothing about the lost cause myth and was never taught that there were black confederate troops. I didn't come across the idea until I was an adult. Based on my pre-college school education I was surprised and doubtful when I encountered the idea that some blacks fought for the confederacy. And I was a straight A student in school and learned the material as taught and tested.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 1:57pm
Annals of Populism: Who Is in Charge of Cancel Culture?
Liberals increasingly embrace the progressive critique of structural racism, but they are far less certain of what to do about it.
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com, March 11
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 12:09am
History should not be revised, obviously. But I don't think that's what liberals actually want. Critical theory has always been a tool of the Right. But if the Left uses it, and makes it into a boondoggle for censorship from the Right, then the Right will end up censoring themselves (or else get across-the-board rebuke and a foot in their mouth).
by Collin (not verified) on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 8:41am
Approving this, even though I'm not sure I understand what you're trying to say?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 12:34pm
Critical Theory is not Critical Race Theory
Critical Race Theory is not being taught in K-12
The fact that Critical Race Theory may have played a role in a Democratic loss in Virginia is disgraceful
Telling the truth about voter suppression today and during Jim Crow makes some uncomfortable.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 1:04pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 12:33am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 1:24am
One of the "racist" things that got Donald McNeil Jr. fired was that he didn't accept the notion that standardized testing was racist and argued against the idea when one of the students on the trip brought it up.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 1:48am
oh and I am reminded of The Woke trying to cancel Bruce Springsteen for his Super Bowl ad because it was supposedly a message trying to extol white supremacy. Now that really backfired big time, didn't it. Barack Obama saw what the ad was actually trying to do, liked it, and basically said shoo you idiots, me and Bruce wiIl handle this
If The Woke had their way they would have pushed the right wingers to defend Bruce, especially his white blue collar working class fans, neither would be accurate, but we'd still be reading about fighting over it to this day. Just bullshit.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 1:01am
Oct. 2019
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 1:04am
I'm not a huge Bruce fan, but I can still see myself reading his Time cover by the school library fireplace and the huge effect of Born to Run at the time, and then later having Born in the USA/Dancing in the Dark as part of an inescapable soundtrack to my Eurotrash getaway, as well as my amazement that Patti Smith would cover one of his songs as some kind of punk validation.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 2:07am
From the "Renegades" podcast
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/barack-obama-racial-slurs-race-relations-reparations_n_60355136c5b6c0f82b48f324
Obama and Lewis said BLM were the children of John Lewis.
Obama was describing the difference between tweeting an insult and activism
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 8:46am
The right knows exactly what it is doing and why, they can destroy Dem majorities by showing how Dems will not denounce ridiculous ideas from "The Woke". They will play it up every chance they get now.
50% of voters in this country have become independents mostly because they can't stand the extremes of culture warring on each side.They don't even want to hear it anymore.
Unfortunately the crazy heights "wokeness" has reached in education and the ivy tower makes right wing culture wars arguments sound more rational to normal centered people if they had to chose between the two (though most probably would rather not have to chose either!)
Who would have thought back in the 90's that the left would have taken culture warring to more ridiculous heights than that of campaigns against Hollywood and art shows that dissed conservative religious views?
Well here we are--amazing--a new more vehement "religious" war with lefties trying to censor everything under the sun that might hurt someone's sensibilities and at the same time rewriting history (and even math and science.) To show the white people's ways are the enemy's ways and they must now lie prostrate, humiliate themselves and listen to how horrible everything they ever did was.Some elite educated white liberals are amazingly willing to do this, to the chagrin of more conservative blacks,hispanics, asians and assorted immigrant types, crazy but true.
It's more important than it ever was for politicians on the left side of the aisle to just say no to culture wars. It will destroy them if they persist. Just stay out of it. The Woke have set up a terrible trap and the right wing is going to take advantage every frigging time to distract with it whenever they can now that they are out of majority power nationally.
Nate Silver confirms that when he says here that moderates mostly win elections but progressives can win if they avoid fighting too many "culture war" battles.
Again, a crucial 50% now call themselves independents and are mostly silent but that doesn't meant they approve of the ridiculous culture warring now instigated by The Woke.
The culture warring only works for those with idiot right wing constituencies who have had long practice humiliating themselves with it, like for example Ted Cruz. (and it's not at all certain that will last as Trumpism mutates.)
For so long I heard the arguments that if if if Dems just got out all the vote, they would have a clean blue sweep like you've never seen before. Well guess what, all that vote came out this last time and surprise surprise surprise, they are not all true blue liberals and they don't like culture warring, they like the e pluribus unum vision, or as Rodney King said "people, can't we all get along?"
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 2:06am
It's real easy for right wingers to make fun of The Woke, and turn off centrists to the left for entertaining them,
with exaggerations like this:
BECAUSE IT'S NOT ALWAYS AN EXAGGERATION, like, this one is real story:
Lots of normal people really aren't into living in a recreation of Mao's cultural revolution. Even some white liberals with corporate jobs seem pretty well sick of the Zoom sensitivity training sessions by now, enough already with the childish agitprop training sessions. If you work for Coca Cola, it's kind of a sham to pretend you are anti-colonialist anyways
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 4:03am
I would think that the Republican Party supporting insurrection would turn off many people.
D.C. is on high alert because of expected white supremacist terrorist activity.
Edit to add:
Some are deciding to vote against their economic interests
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/04/us/politics/republicans-workers-covid-bill.html
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 9:21am
The Right is fighting a Lost Cause battle over culture
The American right is consumed with its cultural Lost Cause. They want racist imagery to remain in books.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/03/american-right-is-consumed-with-its-cultural-lost-cause/
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 10:03am
they like it that you think that
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 2:55pm
Your proof to the contrary?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:22pm
just one of many examples
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:35pm
And that's good, no? I mean, with Cuomo they'll remove a governor. With Dr Seuss they remove a barely read book. If they turned to the rescue act, they could screw things up even if they got mud all over their face
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:47pm
If the country is willing to overlook an insurrection and focuses on 6 books removed by the publisher, the country is over and done.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 5:28pm
You are very much part of "The Country" you seek to blame. You (and your Woke friends) are a significant part of promoting interest in the Seuss story.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 5:34pm
I think you need to watch how Fox et al. is playing this.
Republicans have no agenda, so they go culture wars.
The people who supported an insurrection and failed to certify the election are the real threat.
The House canceled Thursday session
The was not because of a threat from the Woke.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 5:43pm
America, what a country, where there are a growing number if "professionals" that specialize in getting the canceled un-canceled
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 3:32pm
Hasn't the show had repeated complaints about racism?
Sill on the air.
So much for Woke influence.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 5:33pm
If you step outside reading according to the dominant political tribal framing of the day, you can find all kinds of variants, it's kind of amazing how even people within certain political tribes see things different from their supposed fellow tribe members and can even sound like the other tribe
"but mom, he started it"
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/06/2021 - 3:13pm
CANCEL CULTURE DOESN’T EXIST, BUT EVEN IF IT DID...MAAAAAAN, I KNOW CONSERVATIVES AIN’T TALKIN'
From the Root
https://www.theroot.com/cancel-culture-doesn-t-exist-but-even-if-it-did-maaa-1846420753
By rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 12:16pm |
My comment was cancelled. :P
by Orion on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 12:24pm
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 12:27pm
IBRAM X KENDI’S NEWSPAPER
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/21/business/media/boston-globe-ibram-kendi.html
BOSTON — Ibram X. Kendi and Bina Venkataraman met last summer when their big Boston institutions, Boston University and The Boston Globe, were grappling with protests over racial justice.
Ms. Venkataraman, the editor of The Globe’s editorial page, asked Dr. Kendi, the author of a book called “How to Be an Antiracist,” why he decided to found the Center for Antiracist Research in a city known for the backlash to busing and “where sports fans boo athletes of color,” she recalled in an interview. They started talking about their shared obsession with a different Boston history, 19th century abolitionist newspapers. Then they wondered what it would mean to found, in 2021, a newspaper in the spirit of William Lloyd Garrison’s legendary The Liberator.
In particular, they wondered, what would it mean to bring to American racism the sense of urgency with which Garrison, in 1831, started the newspaper, abandoning a more gradualist approach to slavery. “On this subject, I do not wish to think, or speak, or write with moderation. No! no!” he famously began, saying that would be like telling “a man whose house is on fire, to give a moderate alarm.”
Now, with the backing of their institutions and a seven-figure budget, they plan later this year to start an online publication that blends reportage, opinion and academic research, some of which will appear in The Globe. They hope to revive the tradition of a generation of media that predates the formal division of news and opinion in 20th-century American journalism. And they want to channel the energy that has produced a year of newsroom conversations and arguments about racism.
“If you don’t have people agitating for urgent change, it becomes easy to just turn to other problems,” Ms. Venkataraman said in an interview. “And I think that’s sort of an inspiring framework for thinking about why you need a publication or platform like this now, because you need to keep it on people’s minds past the news cycle.”
This is not, of course, a simple project. The politics of the two venerable institutions means that the new publication will be hiring two editors in chief, one with a more academic bent and one more journalistic, amid a national scramble for editorial talent. The founders said they’d had preliminary conversations with CBS’s Wesley Lowery and Errin Haines of The 19th, a new nonprofit group focused on gender and politics that is serving as a model for The Emancipator. The project has backing from the university and the newspaper but also is seeking to raise money from foundations and individuals.
And then there’s the matter of the name. A Christian nonprofit organization best known for fighting against marriage equality, Liberty Counsel, has trademarked “The Liberator” for its newsletter. So Dr. Kendi and Ms. Venkataraman had to dig into somewhat more obscure corners of the past for an available historical publication: The Emancipator, which for a time during the 19th century was the newspaper of the American Anti-Slavery Society.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 2:50am
Three recent splainers for the naive and clueless from FiveThirtyEight.com
Why Attacking ‘Cancel Culture’ And ‘Woke’ People Is Becoming The GOP’s New Political Strategy
By Perry Bacon Jr., March 17
Video:Why Republicans Are Happy To Stoke Culture Wars
By Galen Druke and Perry Bacon Jr., March 18
How ‘Cancel Culture’ Became An Issue For Young Republicans
By Meredith Conroy, March 22
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 9:55pm
NYT's Michelle Goldberg addresses the suppression of free speech that comes from critics of CRT.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/26/opinion/free-speech-idaho.html
Goldberg notes that the experience of her children at their schools CRT program is much different than the tales woven by CRT critics. The CRT critics are suppressing freedom of speech. The major goal of the critics seems to be sowing fear for political purposes. Funds are being diverted from university programs focused on diversity.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 1:15pm
Fox’s Laura Ingraham addresses the suppression of free speech that comes from critics of Creationism.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/26/opinion/free-speech-idaho.html
Goldberg notes that the experience of her children at their schools’ Creationism program is much different than the tales woven by Creationism critics. The Creationism critics are suppressing freedom of speech. The major goal of the critics seems to be sowing fear for political purposes. Funds are being diverted from university programs focused on religious values.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 1:43pm
Above I posted about the GOP attack on the CRT, etc being the new Woke
Are you posting this to say the Woke activists and those who whine about the Woke are the same?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 2:08pm
Cancel culture began as a joke
The strange journey of ‘cancel,’ from a Black-culture punchline to a White-grievance watchword
The term was first used by musician Niles Rogers forty years ago, after a bad date
.He penned the words:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/cancel-culture-background-black-culture-white-grievance/2021/04/01/2e42e4fe-8b24-11eb-aff6-4f720ca2d479_story.html#click=https://t.co/4IiyUdU8A0
Cancel culture went from a joke line to a weapon used by Conservatives
Conservatives can go on national television and write opinion articles in major newspapers to whine about how they have been cancelled.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/03/2021 - 1:31pm
Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe was proud to assist a coalition of alumni make the woke bullies of the SF school board back down from a "insane" woke renaming of 44 schools:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 1:21am
Thomas Frank (who wrote the 2004 best seller "What's the Matter with Kansas? How Conservatives Won the Heart of America") now advises Democrats on The Woke:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 3:43pm
Nov. 19 op-ed in the liberal Daily Cardinal, a non-profit newspaper published by and for the UW-Madison community since 1892:
Woke culture destroyed the ‘blue wave’
By Ian-Michael Griffin
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/04/2021 - 4:15pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 8:29pm
MISSISSIPPI DOES NOT WANT WOKE VOTERS TO CAST BALLOTS
By rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 8:16pm |
Gotta keep those woke voters down
https://www.salon.com/2021/04/07/mississippi-gop-election-chief-worried-biden-may-register-uninformed-and-woke-students-to-vote/
Link to the original article from Mississippi Free Press
https://www.mississippifreepress.org/11009/mississippi-elections-chief-warns-biden-may-register-uninformed-woke-college-voters/
[this isn't even news - PP]
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 12:46am
while the moderator says [this isn't even news - PP]
I am going: how clueless are you that you think it is a benefit politically to Dems to point this tactic out? What exactly are you trying to say? That Dems should be happy and proud of Woke academia?
He is saying this because it works, BECAUSE IT WINS OVER SWINGS!
What don't you get about everything "woke" not being popular with the majority in this country, that well-caricatured wokeness is a leftist bug, not a feature for Dems? That every time there's a NYTimes columnist or lefty college course complaining about Looney Tunes or Dr. Seuss, that the far right GOP will grab that ball and run with it? And not just them, but Saturday Night Live as well? Wokeness is associated with the far left, DEAL WITH THAT REALITY, if you want it to be more acceptable and have a more positive meaning to more people, you could start with like winning over Matthew Yglesisas types. He's not exactly a raving right winger and he doesn't like 'Woke".
Again, politically, "Woke" is a bug, not a saleable feature, at the current time. Ask Joe Biden or Jim Clyburn.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 2:23am
Some southern redneck dumbfuck has a "feeling" *A MONTH AGO* about something that isn't true and DIDNT HAPPEN and wouldn't happen, but because some dumbfuck southern rag finally noticed a month later i have to hear about this dumbfuck brainfart redneck conjecture across the Atlantic? Give me a dumbfucking break.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/08/2021 - 2:26am
First, you have to know that there are at least, three different referents to "Critical Race Theory" that will be used as misdirection. 1) CRT is the legal theory in law schools,2) CRT is the idea of teaching the unwhitewashed version of history to kids, and 3) CRT is a method of teaching kids K-12 ridiculous, dangerous and false concepts and methods that undermine math and critical thinking skills and create divisiveness starting from 1st grade. For example, in order to ensure 1st grade kids who no concept of it, yet, that in order to ensure against them not becoming racist in the future, they convince the white kids they are inherently racist and oppressive and teach the black kids that they are victims of this oppression by white kids and must always stay vigilant of them.
It has been aggressively rejected from over 20 school districts mostly by well-spoken black and non-white mothers of kids that have experienced racist and divisive treatment.
Critical Theory was inspired by Traditional Theory which is the method of explaining the Theory of Gravity, for example based on rigorous analysis and objectivity. Critical Theory, in contrast, utilizes these methods but with complete disregard for truth or objectivity of any kind. It suggests expressing, instead of truth as in Traditional Theory, whatever narrative furthers your political goals. Also, it advises adopting an intellectual rationalization for becoming an agent of political change, secretly, as you work your way thru academia spreading Marxist principles.
Then, it adopted a framework of RACE to become CRITICAL RACE THEORY.
The same MARXIST PRINCIPLES and techniques that destroyed Russia 100 years ago are the same used in CRT. They position two classes against each other, tell one of them they are victims of the other, and goad them on until they revolt. In Russia, it was poor vs. wealthy. In this case, black kids are told they will always be oppressed by white kids.
by Anthony Barrios (not verified) on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 9:49am
Really? The "same" Marxist principles? Got a reference to those racial economic principles that underpinned Soviet thought? BTW, did you know Marx admired Capitalism for wiping out feudalism? Presumably no ladder to climb in Russia *was* a bad thing worth revolting against, no? No Edisons or Henry Ford's, just (very few) Tsars & royalty, plus (lots of) peasants? Seems like you're complaining the Russian Revolution shouldn't have happened at all, not that it replaced the staunchy status quo poorly with planned economies and wiping out populations in terror campaigns (kak zavyt "lynching" po-Russki?) as part of a different but not dissimilar kind of total control? Thought of that way, blacks were largely serfs, so inevitably they *were* 2 classes, 1 submissive to and supporting the other's lifestyle, only the upper classes in the US were more diverse. Of course the Russians exiled the Ukrainian Jews to various parts of the Soviet Union, while helping to starve millions of non-Jewish Ukrainians in the Holodomor - whether that's racial or simply territorial "other" is up for debate, but as long as Ukrainians spike Russian, the Russians didn't seem to mind them so much, so maybe it's Critical Linguistic Theory you're looking for.
Alright, your turn.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 10:30am