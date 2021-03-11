Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
'I was in absolute hell': The effect of coming off antidepressantsBy Orion on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 4:58pm |
URL:
https://news.sky.com/story/i-was-in-absolute-hell-the-effect-of-coming-off-antidepressants-11688078
- Add new comment
- 479 reads
Comments
I note that he says at the start
It's worth saying that SSRI drugs are a fantastic class of medication: cheap, efficacious and relatively safe.
He is mainly faulting himself
I stopped taking my medication 10 years ago but I did it completely the wrong way; it was haphazard, chaotic - and extremely unpleasant.
So perhaps his argument is that more doctors should understand what they are doing when they prescribe drugs and spend more time advising.
Well the sad news: they don't and they don't.
They don't to this day understand a lot of things about how the human body works. And what they are supposed to be doing is an art of fiddling with the human body, not a science. And most are no longer given the time to do that properly except for those who are practicing concierge medicine for the wealthy who are willing to pay for artistry.
There are many drugs that have this problem of totally changing the way a body is working, like statins or various hormones. Which can screw up anything else tried until they are totally and slowly purged from the system.
He is correct to fault himself. That is the reality. The reality is only you know your body, not the blood tests and scans - they only see certain things. And M.D.'s don't have the time to translate what you are saying about your body into medical lingo and they don't have the time to explain to you how you explain to them in medical lingo what is happening. They are mostly not genius magicians, if you find one of those willing to work as a team with you, you are very lucky.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 6:56pm
Have you been reading Ross Douthat's series of columns at the NYTimes previewing his new book that reveals what he has been going through with the medical system The Deep Places, A Memoir of Illness and Discovery?
I am sure you will like what you read!
I think the columns are phenomenal, they are the best to date I have seen to explain the problem of chronic illness and how little doctors can know or help, how blunt some are about that, or even nasty about it, even when you have the best insurance and lots of money and can access the best medicine there is available
There's also lots of good (and mostly glowing) reviews of the book available, too, with more from the book; the NYTimes has done one but there are many others..
People have fallen for the idea that our medicine in this day and age is advanced. IT'S NOT unless you fit the classic criteria of one of the few illnesses that they fully understand. There's actually very few of those. Yourself experimenting with your own body is actually the best most people have. An amenable doctor or doctors can help a lot, but in the end there's just you.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 9:00pm
This is a very different response than when I blogged about this ten years ago. Thank you.
When I came off of SSRIs, I was told very bluntly that doctors "don't know how they work" and that "it's all guesswork."
I can swear on my life that the proliferation of mind altering pharmaceuticals has a lot to do with seemingly inexplicable phenomenon in our modern society. There is a general stability that is no longer there.
Jordan Peterson had a very similar experience to Ross Douthat. Despite monumental success, he was suddenly sick and incapacitated with little expression as to why. We came to trestrict alcohol as we learned that it could incapacitate people, make them aggressive and dysfunctional. However, only alcoholics would ever drink every day - we have people on possibly far more powerful pharmaceutical drugs every day of their lives.
There was a really famous case during the early 2000s of a student in Washington state, Corey Badsgaard, who held students he had known his whole life hostage in an incident he couldn't recall. He spent 14 months in detention for the act.
When I came off of these medications, I was actually told about incidents in which I had seizure episodes where I physically assaulted medics who were trying to help me. Multiple people attested to it. The seizures stopped after I stopped taking those medications! I was on these medications for well on 10 years - who all knows what occurred during that time? As Badsgaard's father said, these drugs are hell!
ADHD is now marketed largely towards women instead of men - and I have met a good deal of young women on these medications. The effects are equally devastating and perhaps even more so. Women are more likely to internally destroy themselves as opposed to lashing out at the larger world. It's easier to intervene in the latter.
There are now mass media stories about this phenomena - you hear less about random violent acts by young men and more about stuff like this: women who have completely lost any sexual feeling. These drugs are hell for everybody. They need to be taken off the market.
*
Also, when I first blogged about this a decade ago, it was largely conservatives who were trying to deny the need for gun control, as guns are most often used in these cases. However, I would say that our experimenting around like this demonstrates the need to restrict weapons. If someone on drugs came to school with a baseball bat, they could easily be stopped and talked down. It's not zero sum - when you start messing around with the unknown, you need to take look at the tools at your disposal.
by Orion on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 12:46pm
I am just glad to see that you "see" the linkage with Douthat's pieces and book. Many who don't get it about the practice of "medicine" today will still undoubtedly glance at them and say "oh it's about Lyme disease" and think it's not of interest to them. I think it's good progress to have a famous semi-conservative political writer focusing on the issue, one who can't be as easily dismissed as "hysterical hypochondriac" like is done to those on thousands of internet forums (and that's international! as your post notes, for example, the NHS in the UK is no savior in this regard, it's not so much about how to pay as it is that what which is current western protocol medicine.)
And he's write to stress long-haul covid, it's a sure thing there's going to be lots more internet forums of people trying to help each other as M.D.s either shrug or make them worse off...
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 4:16pm
I'm not sure how familiar you are with Jordan Peterson but something very similar happened to him. He cold turkeyed SSRIs and benzos. He hasn't done public appearances since - only does a regular podcast now. In interviews, he just says he doesn't even quite know what the source of his illness is.
by Orion on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 5:59pm